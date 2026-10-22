Deloitte Survey Sees Holiday Spending Up 4 Percent to $1,654 as Gen Z and Millennials Hit Half the Total

Average U.S. household holiday spending is expected to reach $1,654 this season, up 4 percent from $1,595 in 2025, according to Deloitte’s 2026 Holiday Retail Survey.

Spending on retail goods is expected to rise 10 percent to $988, while planned spending on holiday activities is down 4 percent to $666. Gen Z and millennials are expected to account for 50 percent of holiday spending for the first time, with both groups planning double-digit increases. Households earning $200,000 or more plan to spend $3,607 on average, more than five times the $693 expected by those earning under $50,000.

Half of shoppers plan to gift an experience, up from 47 percent in 2025 and 39 percent in 2024, though 79 percent of those also want to pair it with a physical item. Among shoppers planning or considering a self-gift, the average expected spend is $299, up 13 percent from 2025. Male shoppers plan $355 on self-gifting versus $245 for female shoppers. Thirty-eight percent qualify as “holiday value seekers” who shop promotions, redeem rewards and look to private label, yet they expect to spend 12 percent more than others.

The survey was conducted online from Aug. 26 to Sept. 10 among a nationally representative sample of 4,000 U.S. consumers, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Generations were defined as Gen Z (18-29), millennials (30-45), Gen X (46-61) and baby boomers (62-80).

“For the first time in our annual survey, Gen Z and millennials are expected to account for 50% of holiday spending, presenting a meaningful opportunity for retailers. Their preferences — including wish lists, faster delivery and personalized gifts — can help retailers make the shopping experience more relevant and convenient. Retailers that respond effectively may be better positioned to earn these shoppers’ spending this holiday season,” said Natalie Martini, vice chair and US Retail and Consumer Products sector leader, Deloitte.

“Holiday shoppers are not looking for a one-size-fits-all experience. Younger shoppers are seeking more personalization, guidance and convenience, while older shoppers place greater emphasis on clear value and independent shopping. Retailers that tailor the experience to these preferences can make holiday shopping more relevant and capture growing self-gifting demand,” said Brian McCarthy, Retail Strategy leader, Deloitte.

The figures are planned spending from a pre-season survey, not measured sales. The notable shifts are the 50 percent share for Gen Z and millennials, the tilt toward goods over activities, and the higher expected spend among those using search, social media and generative AI tools ($2,893 versus $1,175 for those using none).