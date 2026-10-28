Delaware Nursing Home Group Urges Families to Look Beyond Updated Star Ratings

A nursing home’s star rating may change even when the care it provides has not, the Delaware Health Care Facilities Association said as it encouraged families to use multiple resources when evaluating facilities.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has updated the thresholds used to calculate nursing homes’ Quality Measure star ratings on its Medicare Care Compare website. The revised standards require higher point totals to earn the same ratings, meaning a facility’s rating may change even if its underlying performance has not.

“You may see changes in a facility’s star ratings, but there’s more to that than meets the eye,” said Cheryl Heiks, executive director of the Delaware Health Care Facilities Association (DHCFA). “It’s important for families to understand what the ratings measure and consider other information when evaluating their options.”

Medicare Care Compare provides an overall rating along with separate ratings for health inspections, staffing and quality measures. DHCFA pointed families to its Facility Finder, which identifies nursing homes by location, provider type and services; the Delaware Division of Health Care Quality, which licenses and monitors facilities and posts inspection survey results; and the federal Care Compare site. Some referral services that help families find a nursing home at no cost receive payment from the facilities to which they refer, so their recommendations may not reflect every available option.

Heiks recommends scheduling a tour and observing how staff interact with residents. Families may also want to ask about staffing, rehabilitation services, specialized care, activities and how the facility communicates with loved ones. Location can make it easier to visit regularly. Families may also consult a physician or a long-term care ombudsman.

“The best way to determine whether a nursing home is a good fit for you or your loved one is to visit in person, ask questions and gather information from several sources,” Heiks said. “Taking time to learn about the facility and the care it provides can help families make a more informed decision.”

DHCFA, based in Wilmington, has represented long-term care providers in Delaware since 1963. Its members represent 94 percent of the state’s licensed long-term care beds. It is the Delaware affiliate of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

The announcement is guidance on how to interpret a rating change, not a claim that any specific facility’s care has improved or declined. The concrete marker is the CMS threshold update that can alter Quality Measure stars without a change in underlying performance.