Defense Logistics Agency Commits $2 Billion to Critical Materials for National Defense Stockpile

The Defense Logistics Agency strengthened domestic industrial capacity and supported national security priorities by committing $2 billion to acquire strategic and critical materials during fiscal year 2026.

As the organization responsible for supporting the National Defense Stockpile, DLA Strategic Materials improved access to materials important to the nation’s industrial readiness, said Eric Mata, DLA Strategic Materials director. The national defense stockpile reduces the risk of material shortages that could affect national defense and essential civilian industries. Strategic and critical materials are those needed to meet military, industrial and essential civilian requirements during a national emergency, but aren’t available commercially in sufficient quantities to meet those needs.

Most of the critical mineral contracts awarded through DLA’s Contracting Services Office were targeted demand signals to enable domestic production and to support the National Defense Strategy emphasis on resilient, secure supply chains, Mata said.

“Domestic sourcing is especially important when a material is essential to national defense, is subject to concentrated or vulnerable supply chains, is difficult to replace, and is not readily available from reliable sources in the quantities or forms required,” Mata explained. “In those cases, domestic acquisition and stockpiling can help reduce single-point-of-failure risks, sustain U.S. industrial capability and preserve material availability during disruption.”

Materials sourced for the stockpile can range from high-purity aluminum to vanadium pentoxide, with many elements, metals and compounds in between. In addition to mining, approaches like recovery, recycling, refining and processing can also produce these materials. Where technically and economically feasible, domestic reclamation strengthens supply resilience by providing secondary sources of critical materials, Mata said.

The National Defense Strategy calls for supporting the defense industrial base through reshoring strategic industries and expanding domestic production. DLA’s acquisitions for the national defense stockpile direct demand toward American material suppliers and processors, strengthening industrial readiness and resilience, Mata said.

“These materials support a range of industrial capabilities across aerospace, maritime, ground, space, communications and munitions-related sectors,” he said.

Stockpiled materials reduce uncertainty for the defense industrial base and provide demand signals that help sustain specialized capabilities, Mata said. They work alongside other War Department and federal projects to strengthen domestic critical-material supply chains to complement — rather than replace — other investment options.

He also noted the national security benefits of stockpiling reduce exposure to foreign supply risk by lowering reliance on overseas producers, long transportation routes and geographically concentrated supply chains.

“These efforts are helping domestic companies plan production, retain skilled workers and expand capacity where economically viable,” Mata said. “By pairing targeted acquisitions with domestic sourcing and broader industrial-base investments, DLA Strategic Materials is helping build a more resilient supply chain for materials important to national defense.”