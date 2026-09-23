Deel Alternatives for Companies That Only Work With Contractors

Key takeaways

An all-in-one suite prices in Employer of Record, global payroll and benefits administration whether you use them or not — a real cost when every worker on your team is a contractor.

A contractor-only team needs one thing above all: a single, repeatable paper trail per contractor. Entity coverage for staff it doesn’t have is dead weight in the price.

4dev.com, Remote, Oyster, Multiplier and Rippling each carry a different amount of that employment layer, and each expects you to pay for it differently.

No engagement model — Employer of Record, Contractor of Record or otherwise — removes permanent establishment risk on its own; that question turns on what the person abroad actually does.

A twelve-person game studio in Austin runs entirely on contractors: two artists in Poland, a backend developer in Brazil, a QA tester in the Philippines. None of them are on payroll anywhere. When the studio’s finance lead went looking for a system to manage contracts and payouts, three of the four quotes she got back were priced as if the studio were about to open a legal entity abroad and put people on staff.

That mismatch has a name in procurement conversations: buying an employment platform to solve a contractor problem. The tool built for exactly this shape of company is a contractor-first platform such as 4dev.com, which never built an employee-payroll layer to begin with. The broad Deel-style suites take the opposite approach — entities, payroll and contractor tools bundled under one price list, built to cover employees and contractors together.

When an all-in-one EOR suite is more than you need

Deel, and the platforms shaped like it, sell a bundle: Employer of Record for staff hired without opening a local entity, global payroll for staff employed directly, a Contractor of Record or contractor-management tier for everyone else, usually with a PEO product on top. The pitch is coverage — one vendor for every worker type a growing company might eventually add.

A contractor-only company has just one worker type, today and for the foreseeable future, and the EOR and payroll pieces of the bundle sit unused. That’s not automatically a pricing complaint — some vendors quote EOR and contractor products separately — but it does mean the parts of the suite that were never going to be switched on tell you little about whether the vendor is the right fit. A studio with no employees abroad doesn’t need entity coverage in 150 countries; it needs its five contractors documented correctly in the five countries they actually live in.

The EOR layer also doesn’t resolve the question that matters most for a distributed team: permanent establishment. Whether a company creates a taxable presence abroad turns on what the person there does — do they have a fixed place of business, do they habitually conclude contracts on the company’s behalf — and that reasoning holds regardless of engagement model. An Employer of Record, a Contractor of Record, or no formal engagement label at all: the exposure sits with the facts on the ground, so a suite that implies its structure removes it is selling reassurance it can’t back up, paid feature or not.

What a contractor-only team actually needs

Strip out the EOR and payroll layers and the actual job is narrower and more mechanical than most sales decks make it look:

One repeatable contract shape per engagement , applied consistently instead of five ad hoc agreements drafted by whoever was free that week.

, applied consistently instead of five ad hoc agreements drafted by whoever was free that week. The right tax form on file before the first payment goes out. A US-based payer collects a W-9 from a US person, or a W-8BEN from a foreign individual, and holds it on file rather than submitting it to the IRS. A W-8BEN expires at the end of the third calendar year after it’s signed, so a contractor relationship that outlives that window needs a built-in renewal step, and a lapsed form is easy to miss without one.

A US-based payer collects a W-9 from a US person, or a W-8BEN from a foreign individual, and holds it on file rather than submitting it to the IRS. A W-8BEN expires at the end of the third calendar year after it’s signed, so a contractor relationship that outlives that window needs a built-in renewal step, and a lapsed form is easy to miss without one. Correct income-sourcing treatment. Compensation for services is sourced where the services are performed. A non-US contractor doing all their work outside the US generally triggers no 1099 and no 1042-S, and no withholding, provided the payer holds a valid W-8 on file. Without that documentation, the default swings the other way: 24% backup withholding domestically, 30% on a foreign payee. The paperwork decides whether a payment clears cleanly or gets caught in an involuntary tax hold.

Compensation for services is sourced where the services are performed. A non-US contractor doing all their work outside the US generally triggers no 1099 and no 1042-S, and no withholding, provided the payer holds a valid W-8 on file. Without that documentation, the default swings the other way: 24% backup withholding domestically, 30% on a foreign payee. The paperwork decides whether a payment clears cleanly or gets caught in an involuntary tax hold. Awareness that the reporting bar itself moved. The 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC threshold rose to $2,000 per payee per year for payments made from 1 January 2026, up from the long-standing $600 — resetting which contractor payments are small enough to skip a form.

The 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC threshold rose to $2,000 per payee per year for payments made from 1 January 2026, up from the long-standing $600 — resetting which contractor payments are small enough to skip a form. A record that survives an audit or a funding round , produced by a system every time an investor, auditor or bank asks who did what work and under what agreement.

, produced by a system every time an investor, auditor or bank asks who did what work and under what agreement. Pricing that doesn’t need a sales call every time headcount changes. A contractor-only team adds and drops people constantly, and a quote-only vendor turns each change into a fresh negotiation.

None of this calls for an entity network, a payroll engine, or a benefits marketplace. It calls for documentation discipline, applied to the same small set of forms and dates every time.

Five alternatives, and where each one actually fits

Ranked on how well the product matches a contractor-only team’s actual workload, ahead of brand size.

4dev.com — built for the contractor side only

4dev.com is a contractor management platform with no employee-payroll product attached — contractor operations is the whole business here, the way an EOR line is the whole business for some of the vendors below. It operates across 150+ countries, and contractors self-onboard through a four-step flow that checks documents and status along the way, instead of leaving that check to the client’s team. One agreement with 4dev.com covers every contractor a client engages, wherever they’re based, replacing a separate direct contract per person. Pricing is published upfront: 3% or less per payout, no subscription, no charge on the contractor’s side, so the cost doesn’t hinge on a sales call. 4dev.com describes itself as acting as a Contractor of Record, but it doesn’t say what happens to liability if a specific classification is later challenged. No security certification such as SOC 2 or ISO 27001 is published either, so a buyer who needs one on file for a customer or investor should ask before assuming it exists. There’s no Employer of Record yet (that’s planned for 2027) and no employee payroll: for a team with no staff abroad, that’s the point, since the product stays narrow instead of covering a worker type nobody on the client side has.

Remote — the full suite, worth it once employees enter the picture

Remote bundles Employer of Record, global payroll, Contractor of Record and a tiered contractor-management product, backed by SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certification. Its contractor-management line has a standard tier and a paid tier that layers indemnity coverage on top instead of including it by default. That’s a defensible structure on its own terms — it just means a contractor-only buyer ends up choosing between two contractor tiers inside a platform whose other three products, and the entity network behind them, sit idle. It fits a company that already has employees on staff somewhere, or plans to soon; it’s a heavier tool for one that doesn’t.

Oyster — an Employer of Record with contractors as the side door

Oyster is a B-Corp-certified EOR first, with contractor management priced and packaged as its own separate line. Misclassification protection for contractors isn’t part of the base price — it’s an optional add-on with eligibility conditions, including that the standard agreement stay unmodified and the contractor be based outside the client’s home country. Oyster also keeps its entity model, owned versus partner, undisclosed. It’s a good fit for a mission-driven or mid-size company hiring employees abroad that also uses contractors; a contractor-only buyer ends up carrying EOR infrastructure attached to headcount it doesn’t have.

Multiplier — a real Contractor of Record, wrapped in an EOR-first business

Multiplier runs an Employer of Record across 150+ countries on its own entity network, and added a dedicated Contractor of Record product in 2025 that handles classification, contracts, tax and payment, with indemnification against misclassification liability described on its own pages. It recently moved from one flat EOR rate to a published two-tier structure, which is more transparent than most of the category. Global payroll pricing stays quote-based, though, and Multiplier states support hours inconsistently from one page to another. The Contractor of Record line is genuinely built for the job a contractor-only team needs done, sitting inside a company whose main product line, and most of its engineering attention, is still EOR.

Rippling — HR, IT and finance in one system, contractors along for the ride

Rippling’s pitch runs on a different axis: HR, IT provisioning and finance in a single system, with an Employer of Record in 80 countries and contractor payments running much wider. It markets a Contractor of Record that assumes misclassification liability in a subset of countries, with the exact terms described mainly through Rippling’s own pages so far. Nothing here is published — EOR, contractor management and Contractor of Record all run on custom quotes. Rippling earns its price for a company that also wants device and access provisioning tied to the same system as its people data; a contractor-only company ends up funding an HR-and-IT machine with no employee headcount to run through it.

Red flags in contractor-only offers

A few patterns turn up across this category worth checking for before signing anything, whichever vendor is on the table:

“Eliminates permanent establishment risk.” No neutral source supports the claim that any engagement model removes PE exposure by itself. That risk depends on what the person abroad actually does, not on which engagement model sits on paper. Treat the claim as a sales line to push back on.

No neutral source supports the claim that any engagement model removes PE exposure by itself. That risk depends on what the person abroad actually does, not on which engagement model sits on paper. Treat the claim as a sales line to push back on. An indemnity that reads as a guarantee against the tax authority. A contractual indemnity from a vendor is a claim against that vendor if something goes wrong. It is a different thing entirely from a defense you can raise with a tax authority or labor inspector, who will still weigh the underlying facts of the relationship. Reading the actual indemnity clause, rather than the marketing summary of it, usually clears this up fast.

A contractual indemnity from a vendor is a claim against that vendor if something goes wrong. It is a different thing entirely from a defense you can raise with a tax authority or labor inspector, who will still weigh the underlying facts of the relationship. Reading the actual indemnity clause, rather than the marketing summary of it, usually clears this up fast. A classification test that skips your jurisdiction’s actual questions. Nearly every classification framework, wherever it’s written, asks variations of the same handful of things: who controls the hours and method of the work, whose equipment is used, how integrated the person is into the business, whether the arrangement is exclusive, how economically dependent the person is on this one client. A vendor page that jumps straight to a compliance promise without touching any of that substance is worth a second look.

Nearly every classification framework, wherever it’s written, asks variations of the same handful of things: who controls the hours and method of the work, whose equipment is used, how integrated the person is into the business, whether the arrangement is exclusive, how economically dependent the person is on this one client. A vendor page that jumps straight to a compliance promise without touching any of that substance is worth a second look. Pricing that only shows up after a call. For a service this mechanical — contracts, documents, payments — quote-only pricing usually moves depending on who’s asking, which makes it hard to budget for headcount growth ahead of time.

For a service this mechanical — contracts, documents, payments — quote-only pricing usually moves depending on who’s asking, which makes it hard to budget for headcount growth ahead of time. A country count with no country-level detail behind it. A headline figure on a homepage is a marketing number; what matters is whether the vendor documents specific rules for the countries your contractors actually live in.

How to choose

Work through these in order, and most contractor-only teams land on an answer fast:

Do you have employees abroad now, or a firm plan to add them within the year? If the honest answer is no, an EOR-anchored suite is solving a problem that doesn’t exist yet, and its price reflects that structure regardless. How many contractors, in how many countries, and does the vendor show country-specific handling for those exact countries — beyond a total figure on the homepage? Is pricing published, or does it require a sales conversation? A published rate is easier to model against growth; a quote resets every time headcount changes. What happens to the paperwork if you switch vendors later? Contracts, W-9/W-8BEN records and closing documents need to be exportable, so a system change doesn’t strand the audit trail behind. What does the Contractor of Record or indemnity language actually cover? Ask what the specific terms say, since the label alone doesn’t answer it. A platform that’s upfront about what it doesn’t disclose is a better sign than one that implies more than it discloses publicly.

The company that answers all five toward the lean end — no current or planned employees abroad, a modest and stable contractor count, a preference for published pricing — is the company an EOR-first bundle was never built for.

FAQ

Do we need an Employer of Record if we only work with contractors? Not for the contractors themselves — EOR exists to put someone on payroll as an employee, which a contractor relationship isn’t. Permanent establishment risk is a separate question that depends on what the person does, applies regardless of engagement model, and is worth checking on its own instead of assuming any vendor’s label resolves it.

What’s the actual difference between a Contractor of Record and a contractor management platform? Contractor of Record implies the vendor is engaging the contractor directly and taking on some part of the classification question; a contractor management platform handles contracts, documentation and payments without necessarily adding that layer. In practice the difference comes down to what each vendor discloses about liability on its own pages, and that varies by vendor and isn’t always backed by public terms — the label alone settles less than it sounds like it does.

If we grow and start hiring employees abroad, will we outgrow a contractor-only platform? Possibly — that’s the point where the broader suites become relevant, since they’re built to cover both worker types. Until then, a platform built only for contractors avoids paying for a layer with nothing running through it, and the paperwork it produces should still hold up as evidence for whatever system comes next.