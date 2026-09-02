DEA and Partners Seize 580 Pounds of Cocaine in Long Island City

Federal, state and local agencies seized about 266 kilograms of cocaine, more than 580 pounds, at a self-storage facility at 41-02 Northern Boulevard in Long Island City, the DEA announced Aug. 28.

Nelson Salcedo was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees. The NYPD estimated the street value at $10 million.

The investigation involved the DEA New Jersey Field Division, New Jersey State Police, NYPD 25th Precinct, Port Authority Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor.

“The seizure of more than 580 pounds of cocaine is a significant disruption to the criminal organizations responsible for distributing dangerous drugs throughout our communities,” said DEA New Jersey Field Division Special Agent in Charge Towanda R. Thorne-James. “This investigation demonstrates the effectiveness of the strong partnerships between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and our shared commitment to identifying and dismantling high-level drug trafficking organizations. DEA New Jersey will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those responsible for bringing illicit drugs into our communities.”

Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said, “This appears to be the largest single cache of cocaine my office has seized in 20 years. Cocaine trafficking has caused significant damage to our city and continues to claim lives, especially when mixed with fentanyl and sold to unwitting buyers. In fact, it is present in more than half of all overdose deaths in New York City. I commend the tireless efforts of our attorneys, and seamless collaboration with the DEA New Jersey Field Office agents, New York City detectives, and all the partners who were essential to this investigation.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said the haul was the department’s largest cocaine bust in at least a decade. “Thanks to our investigators and our law enforcement partners in this case, these drugs will never make it onto the streets of New York City.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the seizure struck a blow to the narcotics supply chain in the tri-state area. Port Authority Police Superintendent Edward Cetnar said traffickers do not stop at state lines and that regional agencies would keep working as one team.