David Kalish, Former LAPD, Shares Insights on Public Safety Preparedness for Large, Diverse Cities

A large city rarely gets one emergency at a time. A single power outage can take down traffic signals, communications, and medical facilities together, while residents who speak different languages and rely on different information sources all need to hear the same warning.

Plans must reflect the city they serve, and the relationships behind them have to be built before a crisis. Preparedness holds up when four things line up: plans built around local risk, communication that reaches everyone, agencies that work as one, and testing that finds weak points early.

Start With the City’s Own Risks

FEMA’s Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment asks a community to identify the hazards that matter locally, estimate their effects, and determine the capabilities needed to address them. An annual Stakeholder Preparedness Review then helps identify gaps in planning, organization, equipment, training, and exercises. FEMA guidance requires high-risk urban areas receiving Urban Area Security Initiative funding to complete the review annually and a Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment every three years.

The value lies in the targets. A written plan says what a city intends to do, while a measurable target shows what it can do today. Those results should shape budgets, hiring, and mutual-aid agreements.

“A plan should read like a map of your own city,” says David Kalish, former LAPD. “If you could hand it to another city without changing a page, it isn’t ready for yours.”

Reach Every Resident

An alert is not the same as being understood. The Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey estimates that 23.0% of U.S. residents age 5 and older speak a language other than English at home, while 9.0% speak English less than “very well.”

In a highly multilingual city, relying only on English can make urgent information harder for some residents to understand or act on. Translation alone will not close that gap. Faith leaders, schools, health care providers, and neighborhood groups can help carry official information through channels residents already know and trust.

Accessibility creates another challenge. Residents may have different communication needs, levels of internet access, or ability to use digital tools during an emergency. That makes an apps-and-social-only strategy too narrow for a major city. Accessible formats such as American Sign Language, large print, and Braille can help emergency information reach more people. Layered channels offer broader coverage:

Wireless Emergency Alerts, radio, television, and sirens for broad reach

Websites, social media, and 911 or 311 for people seeking information

Community groups and door-to-door outreach where other channels fall short

Get Agencies Working as One

A well-understood warning still leads to a response carried out by many agencies, public and private, often across jurisdictions. Treat interoperable communication as a shared duty built on clear governance, information sharing, and systems that stay secure under strain.

Cities can settle several questions before a crisis:

Who commands, and how do systems connect across agencies?

How will the operations center build one shared picture of the incident?

Which mutual-aid agreements cover incidents that cross county lines?

Who shares which data, and under what rules?

“Nobody should be trading phone numbers at the command post,” David Kalish says. “The relationships, the data sharing, and the chain of command all get settled in advance.”

Large gatherings raise the stakes because they place more people in one location and increase the need for coordinated security, communication, and emergency response. The FBI reported that nearly 68% of 2025 active-shooter attackers showed signs of planning, up from 58% in 2024. That pattern supports threat assessment, public reporting channels, and trained staff who can recognize concerning behavior before an incident escalates.

Protect the Systems Residents Depend On

Emergencies test more than responders. NOAA recorded 27 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2024, with about $182.7 billion in damage and at least 568 deaths.

The damage can spread because safety and security depend on interconnected services including communications, energy, water, and healthcare. Evacuation plans must account for congestion, residents without vehicles, and hospitals and schools that may need to move people too. Backup power, water, fuel, and communications belong in the plan for the same reason: a failure in one system can quickly complicate the rest of the response.

Health and digital systems need the same standing. Health departments should be part of preparedness planning alongside police, fire, and emergency management, particularly when an incident affects medical services or large numbers of residents. Cyber planning also needs to extend beyond city IT departments to utilities, transit, hospitals, and contractors whose systems support essential services. Continuity plans should cover how those services keep operating when normal networks or platforms are unavailable.

Rehearse, Then Repair

None of this holds without practice. Exercises can test public warning, operational coordination, on-scene security, accessibility, and how teams operate when their usual digital tools fail. The point is not to prove that a plan works perfectly. It is to expose confusion, missing resources, and weak handoffs while there is still time to fix them.

Outside help has limits, too. After Hurricanes Helene and Milton, GAO found that only 4% of FEMA’s incident-management workforce was available for deployment as of November 1, 2024. Cities need local redundancy, and after-action reports need named owners and deadlines so findings turn into fixes.

Final Thoughts

The next gains for large cities will likely come from routine work: refreshing risk assessments as neighborhoods change, rehearsing with the partners who will show up, and closing gaps on a schedule. Plans have to fit the city, and coordination has to be settled before the emergency. Treating preparedness as a standing practice leaves a city better placed for the next overlapping emergencies, whatever form they take.