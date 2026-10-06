David Guetta Wins DJ Mag’s Top 100 for a Record Sixth Time

David Guetta has been named the world’s No. 1 DJ for a record sixth time, DJ Mag said as it released the Top 100 DJs 2026 results at a live show at UNVRS in Ibiza.

The poll is a public vote, not a critics’ list. DJ Mag said this year’s count drew a record number of verified ballots from 234 territories. Guetta’s sixth win is the most in the poll’s history.

The magazine tied the result to another heavy commercial year. His tracks added about five billion streams. He became the first artist with 22 No. 1s on the U.S. Dance Airplay chart. DJ Mag also called him the most-streamed DJ on Spotify and a regular in the platform’s top 10 artists of any genre.

“Wow, six times — that’s pretty serious! I’m very honored. It’s been one of the most exciting years of my career, but what makes me happiest is seeing dance music reach a whole new level. DJs are now playing stadium shows that were once reserved for the biggest pop and rock acts. It’s not just about me — it’s the whole community. When one of us is successful, it’s good for everyone. I’m also very excited by the new generation of DJs and the energy they’re bringing to the scene. What I see in clubs is happiness — people dancing like there’s no tomorrow. It’s cool again to dance, have fun, smile and go crazy with your friends. It feels more genuine to me, and I love it. To become the first artist to win Top 100 DJs six times while being part of this moment for dance music is incredible,” Guetta said.

Last summer he sold more than 240,000 tickets across three Stade de France shows, with guests including Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Black Coffee, Jennifer Lopez, Akon, Bebe Rexha and the Black Eyed Peas. He also took the Monolith production to Red Rocks, Coachella and European arenas while keeping two Ibiza residencies, F*** Me I’m Famous! at Ushuaïa and Galactic Circus at UNVRS.

At the ceremony, UNVRS, in its first year, was named the world’s No. 1 club. Other awards went to Charlotte de Witte for techno, Indira Paganotto for psy, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike as the top DJ group, Luciano for outstanding contribution and Anastazja as future star. Online results named Armin van Buuren top trance DJ, FISHER top house DJ, Sara Landry top hard DJ and Josh Baker the highest new entry.

The wider list had 13 new names and three returns. Anyma rose seven places to No. 3. De Witte moved to No. 6. Fred again.. jumped 17 places to No. 16. John Summit, Mau P and CHRIS STASSY each climbed 22 places. Paganotto rose 10 places into the top 30. Baker debuted at No. 40.

A linked fundraiser for Bridges for Music, an academy in Langa, South Africa, had raised £120,000 by publication, enough for 120 students. The full ranking is at djmag.com/top100djs.

The poll measures popularity among voters, not ticket sales or critical standing. Six wins still put Guetta alone at the top of a list that has been a public ballot since the 1990s.