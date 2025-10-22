Danbury, Connecticut Awarded Nearly $3.5 Million in Landmark PFAS Settlement to Safeguard Public Water Supply

The City of Danbury is set to receive a settlement award of nearly $3.5 million as part of a nationwide legal agreement aimed at addressing the contamination of public water supplies due to PFAS pollutants, commonly referred to as “forever chemicals.” This significant settlement is part of multibillion-dollar deals reached with major corporations, including 3M, DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva, which have been producing these harmful substances for decades.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been widely used since the 1940s in various products such as firefighting foam, nonstick cookware, and waterproof fabrics. Known for their persistence in the environment, these chemicals are associated with serious health risks, including cancer and immune system disorders.

Danbury Mayor Roberto Alves expressed relief and determination in the face of this settlement: “The settlement awards achieved through this national litigation ensure that polluters, not taxpayers, bear the costs of cleanup and remediation.” The City has already received payments amounting to approximately 65% of its settlement, with additional funds expected over the next four years.

In the broader context, 3M has agreed to pay up to $12.5 billion in these settlements, while DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva have collectively settled for up to $1.19 billion. The funds from these settlements are being allocated to public water systems nationwide to support both past and future testing, treatment, and infrastructure enhancements.

Mayor Alves emphasized Danbury’s commitment to ensuring safe drinking water for its residents, stating, “We are committed to protecting public health and will continue monitoring Danbury’s water to ensure safety and quality. These funds will help us invest in long-term infrastructure so residents can feel confident that their water is clean.”

The case, which was part of the federal multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 2873) in South Carolina, consolidated thousands of lawsuits related to PFAS contamination and took over seven years to resolve.

Augie Ribeiro, CEO of Ventura Law, who represented the City of Danbury, commented on the significance of this outcome: “Danbury had the foresight and leadership to take action against companies that contaminated our water systems. Because cities like Danbury stood firm, 3M will stop producing these harmful chemicals, marking a historic win for public health and the environment.”

As cities across the country continue to grapple with the impacts of PFAS, Danbury’s settlement serves as a crucial step forward in the battle for cleaner water.