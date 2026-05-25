Dan Herbatschek Explains the Difference Between Growth and Progress

Dan Herbatschek has spent his career watching talented people and organizations celebrate motion while quietly losing ground. As a mathematician and systems architect, he has come to recognize the pattern of persistent confusion between growth and progress cuts across industries, disciplines, and career stages.

Growth and progress are not synonyms, not even close cousins. One describes an increase in size, volume, or activity, while the other describes movement toward something that actually matters. Understanding the difference is one of the most consequential intellectual habits a leader or professional can develop.

Growth means more revenue, headcount, and metrics. But more carries no information about direction. When organizations treat expansion as a destination instead of a byproduct, clarity dissolves, and the momentum toward the wrong end becomes nearly impossible to reverse.

Progress Is a Different Kind of Claim

Progress, unlike growth, is inherently relational as it cannot exist without a reference point, like where you are trying to go and why. To say that you have made progress is to claim that something has changed and that the change has moved you closer to a defined and worthwhile end.

Progress is directional and is evaluative. It demands a level of intellectual honesty that growth, with its comfortable objectivity, does not require.

“Growth tells you how far you’ve traveled,” Herbatschek observes. “Progress tells you whether you were heading anywhere worth going.”

More features can mean less usability, just as more credentials can mean less purpose. More revenue can mean a bigger misaligned model. In optimization theory, a system can move continuously without ever converging. The computation is real. The progress is not. Busyness and advancement are not the same thing.

Why Confusion Persists and Who Benefits

Confusing growth with progress is often an incentive structure. Growth is legible, measurable, and press-release-ready. Progress demands honest accounting, asking not just what changed, but whether the change was the right kind, for the right reasons.

Herbatschek sees this dynamic across sectors, from finance to technology to nonprofit management.

“The organizations that struggle most are usually the ones that have perfected the art of measuring the wrong things,” he notes. “They’ve built beautiful dashboards tracking everything except the question that actually matters: are we getting closer to the thing we said we cared about?”

That question sounds simple. In practice, however, answering honestly requires both the intellectual rigor to define the goal clearly and the organizational courage to confront the data when the answer is uncomfortable.

The same dynamic operates at the individual level, as professionals are often rewarded for visible activity like meetings attended, reports produced, and initiatives launched rather than for genuine advancement. The incentives are tilted toward motion. Careers are measured in titles and compensation bands.

The result is a professional culture in which the appearance of forward momentum is more rewarded than the reality of it. People grow their portfolios, their credentials, and their lists of completed projects. And a great many of them privately wonder why, after all that accumulation, they feel no closer to something meaningful.

The Discipline of Defining Progress

Progress requires a reference point, which means clarity about the destination is non-negotiable. Vague aspirations such as being more successful or making a difference cannot be meaningfully approached or measured.

Herbatschek draws on systems design to make the point concrete: a system with no convergence criterion cannot converge. The same applies to human endeavors. Defining progress means stating honestly what it would look like to actually arrive, not approximately, not presentably, but specifically and testably enough to generate real information about whether the current path is working.

Redirecting Energy from Activity to Advancement

Redirecting from growth to progress requires stopping certain things and being honest about which activities generate real advancement versus the feeling of it. That audit is uncomfortable because it exposes how thoroughly busyness has substituted for deliberate work.

Most professionals, when pressed, discover that a substantial portion of their day is devoted to motion rather than direction. The work, often mislabeled as dishonest, is typically just misdirected. Energy gets allocated to expansion with the distinction left unexamined, because the expansion felt productive enough not to question.

“The most powerful question you can ask yourself or your team is not ‘what are we doing?’ but ‘what are we getting closer to?'” Herbatschek says. “If you can’t answer the second question clearly, then the answer to the first doesn’t tell you very much.”

Redirecting from activity to advancement requires strategic clarity as well as the organizational discipline to protect the work that generates actual progress, even when that work is less visible.

The Long Game

The confusion between growth and progress is, ultimately, a confusion about time horizon and about what it means to succeed. Growth is typically fast and visible. Progress is often slow, intermittent, and invisible from the outside.

A team doing genuinely important work may look, from certain angles, like it is stalling, because the hard thinking and honest iteration required for real advancement does not generate the same stream of announcements that growth-oriented activity produces. The pressure to appear productive can pull even the most focused teams toward activity for its own sake.

Distinguishing the two requires intellectual honesty and a tolerance for ambiguity. Progress is harder to measure than growth, and it demands a vocabulary that most metrics dashboards were not built to support. But the inability to measure something precisely does not diminish its importance.

The question of whether an organization, a career, or a life is moving in a direction worth moving remains one of the most important questions anyone can ask. Growth will tend to take care of itself when the conditions are right. Progress requires intention, definition, and the courage to evaluate honestly what the accumulated motion has actually achieved.

Dan Herbatschek is Founder and CEO of Ramsey Theory Group, a firm dedicated to transforming complex organizational systems into scalable software. A Columbia University graduate (Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa) with expertise in Python, machine learning, and data visualization, he previously worked in New York as an Investment Consultant and Data Management Consultant.