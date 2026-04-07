Damien Singh: Creating a Legacy As a Builder of Sustainable Startups

The world today is driven by the digital wave, especially by artificial intelligence (AI) across sectors. The era is also about startup culture that often prioritizes rapid growth and valuation; however, a few incredible founders and leaders, like Damien Singh, have been riding a wave of positive change and helping the next generation of founders build companies that endure. As a former CFO at Canva for 8 years, during which he helped transform it into one of the world’s fastest-growing tech companies from a small startup, he witnessed the power of disciplined execution and long-term thinking in scaling a technology company to global prominence.

He realized how several other founders needed to get closer to success faster than he did. This instilled in him the quest to help lead others build companies that can achieve long-term value. Damien Singh today works as the founder of Gwalia United FC. Also, he serves as a mentor, advisor, and angel investor, helping founders develop strong financial foundations, operational systems, and sustainable business models. Through his investments and advisory roles, he hopes to shape a new generation of startups that prioritize substance, resilience, and real value creation. He has already begun building a small portfolio of early-stage investments. One example is Adora, an AI-native product mapping platform founded by former Canva operators. Since his early investment, the company has recently raised a US$7M Seed round led by Blackbird Ventures at a valuation of approximately US$35M (A$50M), with participation from Skip Capital, Designer Fund, and other investors.

Damien points out how much of modern business, particularly the startup ecosystem, focuses only on rapid growth or quick exits. However, what interests him more is the process of building companies that create lasting value over decades. His goal is to support founders building ambitious technology companies and help them navigate the journey from early-stage startup to a globally impactful organization. That support can come through capital, experience, or simply sharing lessons learned from scaling a company. He wishes his work to always be associated with thoughtful company building, long-term thinking, and helping the next generation of founders build organizations that stand the test of time.

Talking about his mission, Damien Singh says, “To build and support organizations that create enduring value for the people and communities they serve.” This philosophy, he says, comes directly from his experiences. Having been part of building a global technology company, he has seen firsthand how organizations can impact millions of people. At the same time, he has also seen how fragile companies can be if they’re built around short-term incentives rather than long-term sustainability. Emphasizing this further, he states that the organizations worth building are those that continue to create value long after the individuals involved have moved on.