Cynthia Ann & Mitsch Bearden is an elite golf training facility that has worked with hundreds of golfers across Vermont and beyond. The organization’s trainers recognize the same pattern time and again with players who struggle with accuracy, finding that the problem is rarely their stance, their alignment, or even their swing plane.

More often, the culprit is far more subtle and originates in the way their hands interact with the club from address through impact. Grip pressure and hand speed are two of the most consequential variables in shot-making, yet they receive a fraction of the attention devoted to posture or club selection.

Correcting these two variables transforms the ball-striking ability of players at every level of the game. The relationship between the hands and the club is the only physical point of contact a golfer has with the implement doing the work. Every intention, including power, direction, spin, and trajectory, must travel through that connection.

When grip pressure is not calibrated correctly or hand speed is poorly timed, even a mechanically sound swing produces misdirected shots. Understanding how these two elements interact and learning to control them independently before blending them is foundational work that Cynthia Ann & Mitsch Bearden prioritize across all of its training programs.

What Grip Pressure Actually Does to a Golf Shot

Grip pressure operates on a spectrum, and most recreational golfers live at the wrong end of it. Tension in the hands travels up the forearms and into the shoulders, tightening the very muscles that need to rotate freely through the swing. The result is a restricted turn, a clubface that struggles to square at impact, and shots that leak right for right-handed players.

Lighter pressure allows the wrists to hinge and release naturally, generating the lag and snap that produces both distance and control. Cynthia Ann & Mitsch Bearden teaches players to calibrate grip pressure in golf on a scale of one to ten, with most shots benefiting from a level between four and six.

“Most golfers don’t realize how hard they’re gripping the club until we put a pressure sensor in their hands,” said a leader of Cynthia Ann & Mitsch Bearden. “They’ll tell us they’re at five, and the sensor shows them at eight or nine. Once they feel what a true four actually is, the swing changes almost immediately.”

The grip pressure a player maintains at address should stay relatively constant through the swing, a concept known as grip pressure consistency. Squeezing harder at the top of the backswing or at the start of the downswing is a common fault that interrupts the kinetic chain and throws off timing.

Cynthia Ann & Mitsch Bearden trainers use tactile feedback drills and slow-motion sequencing work to help players identify exactly where in the swing their pressure spikes, then trains them to neutralize it.

Hand Speed and the Mechanics of Clubface Control

Hand speed through the impact zone is often conflated with overall swing speed, but the distinction matters enormously. A player can make a full, fast swing and still deliver the hands slowly through impact, bleeding power and allowing the clubface to rotate too early or too late. When the hands decelerate before impact, a common fault driven by anxiety, the clubhead passes the hands prematurely, the face closes or flips, and the shot loses both accuracy and compression. Accelerating through the ball requires trust and a clear mental model of what proper hand lead looks like in golf.

“Hand speed through impact requires committing fully through the hitting zone rather than steering the shot,” the team at Cynthia Ann & Mitsch Bearden explained. “The moment a golfer tries to guide the ball with their hands, they actually lose control of where it goes. Acceleration gives you more control, not less.”

Building reliable hand speed in golf begins with understanding the release, so Cynthia Ann & Mitsch Bearden works with players on drills that isolate the hand and forearm action through impact, low-hands finish drills, punch shot variations, and impact bag work that provides immediate tactile feedback on clubface position at the moment of contact.

How Pressure and Speed Work Together

Grip pressure and hand speed are deeply intertwined as excess grip pressure suppresses hand speed by preventing free forearm rotation through impact. When the wrists are locked from tension, the natural whipping action of the release is choked off, and the player compensates with body rotation that is difficult to time consistently.

Loosening grip pressure frees the wrists and forearms to accelerate naturally, which is why many players find their hand speed improving simply by softening their grip without changing anything else.

Cynthia Ann & Mitsch Bearden leaders address this connection directly in the organization’s structured training programs, working on grip pressure modulation first, then layering in hand speed development once pressure is stabilized. The sequencing matters because one genuinely enables the other.

“We always work on pressure before speed, because one enables the other. Once a player can maintain a neutral grip through the whole swing, the hand speed tends to come naturally. The body knows how to release it, it just needs the tension out of the way first,” says a member of the Cynthia Ann & Mitsch Bearden team.

Shot accuracy is ultimately a product of face angle and path at impact, and both are governed significantly by what the hands do in the final few inches before and after contact. Grip pressure and hand speed are central pillars of the accurate, repeatable golf shot.

Players who invest time in understanding these two variables often find that improvements come faster and hold longer than gains made through mechanical swing changes alone. For anyone ready to move beyond surface-level adjustments and into the nuanced territory where elite ball-striking actually lives, the hands are the place to start.

Cynthia Ann & Mitsch Bearden is a Vermont-based golf training company with over 15 years of experience delivering specialized instruction at Silver Ridge Golf & Country Club. PGA- and NGCA-certified, the team integrates fitness and injury prevention into every program while actively supporting youth clinics and charity events across the community.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article is intended for educational purposes only. Always consult a certified golf professional before making changes to your training regimen or technique.