Cyberattacks in Europe: Fabrizio Guerra on Evidence, Prevention and Business Resilience

An unavailable website, an interrupted business service, stolen data or equipment that suddenly behaves unexpectedly: very different events can appear under the same headline of a “cyberattack.” Understanding what happened requires specific investigations, technical expertise and careful attention to the available evidence.

Reports of cyberattacks across Europe have brought an essential business question into focus: how can organizations protect operations that increasingly depend on digital infrastructure, external providers and connected systems while maintaining accurate public communication?

For Fabrizio Guerra, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence expert, founder and CEO of TELCAVOIP INTERNATIONAL, with business operations in Europe and the United States, these events require a response grounded in evidence and practical risk management. His experience integrating ICT infrastructure, business communications and AI solutions provides an operational perspective on the security challenges facing companies.

His analysis begins with distinguishing established facts from hypotheses, then translating that knowledge into decisions that help organizations protect their operations.

Different Incidents Require Different Assessments

The broad term “cyberattack” can describe fundamentally different situations. An attack that makes a website unavailable, fraud involving a compromised email account and an intrusion into an equipment controller have distinct mechanisms, consequences and response requirements.

Even a service interruption needs investigation before it can be attributed to hostile activity. Configuration errors, equipment failures, problematic updates and provider outages can initially produce effects similar to those of an attack.

In Guerra’s assessment, professional communication should clarify at least three points: what was observed, which consequences have been verified and what evidence supports the classification of the event.

That precision also helps establish severity. The temporary unavailability of a public webpage and the compromise of confidential information both deserve attention, but they create different risks.

For a business, understanding the distinction is essential to allocating resources, involving the right specialists and communicating accurately with customers and partners.

From Data to Equipment: A Wider Security Perimeter

Digital security now extends across email, user identities, telecommunications, cloud applications, supplier access and devices controlling physical processes.

Recent incidents involving commercial refrigeration systems provide a concrete example of this interdependence. In its joint statement of November 4, 2026, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, confirmed incidents affecting several Member States and called for action to reduce the exposure of affected systems.

The broader business lesson extends beyond refrigeration. Organizations need to understand the connections between digital infrastructure and operational activities, identifying dependencies that could interrupt a service or compromise a process.

Guerra’s analysis places equipment installed and managed by external contractors within that security perimeter. A device can be physically located inside a business while remaining outside its IT team’s routine oversight.

This raises practical management questions: who is responsible for it, who can access it and who verifies that its security is maintained over time?

Attribution Requires Its Own Evidence

Identifying those responsible is among the most sensitive aspects of public cybersecurity discussion.

Confirming a compromise does not establish the attacker’s identity. Linking an incident to a criminal organization, an ideological group or a state requires additional evidence and consideration of alternative explanations.

Attackers can use rented infrastructure, compromised devices and services also used by unrelated actors. An IP address, the language of a message or an online claim may provide leads, but each must be assessed in context.

Guerra advocates matching the strength of an assertion to the strength of its supporting evidence. References to Russian groups, other national actors or state-sponsored operations should identify their sources and communicate the degree of confidence involved.

The same discipline applies when excluding responsibility. An incomplete public record leaves a question open; it does not automatically prove the opposite explanation.

Claims of responsibility also require independent corroboration. An online statement may form part of an investigation, but verifying the access actually obtained and the damage actually caused remains essential.

Clear Communication Supports an Effective Response

Information can change rapidly during an incident. An initial assessment may need correction or expansion after systems and available records have been examined.

For Guerra, updating an explanation in response to new evidence demonstrates professional discipline. Communication should distinguish completed findings from ongoing checks and describe the consequences that are actually known.

This approach benefits both businesses and those reporting on events. Alarmist headlines can obscure differences between incidents and direct attention toward explanations that remain speculative.

Accurate communication should help people understand which services are affected, what measures have been taken and what actions are required of them.

Trust also depends on stating clearly what remains unknown.

Artificial Intelligence Should Be Assessed Case by Case

AI has become a prominent part of the discussion about digital threats. Guerra emphasizes the need to distinguish what a technology could enable from what investigators can demonstrate in a particular incident.

The speed or reach of an attack does not, by itself, prove that artificial intelligence was involved. Any such conclusion requires specific supporting evidence.

For companies, this distinction helps maintain practical priorities. Interest in advanced technology should be accompanied by attention to credentials, updates, privileges and remote access.

Introducing AI tools into an organization also requires explicit decisions: which information they may use, which systems they may access and which operations require human approval.

AI expertise and cybersecurity expertise meet in these choices. Integrating a new capability means understanding how it works and establishing how the organization will retain control over its use.

Practical Priorities for Businesses

Preparation starts with understanding the business environment. An organization should maintain an up-to-date inventory of services, devices, accounts and external connections, together with their respective owners.

Access should reflect the needs of employees and providers. Unused accounts, shared credentials and excessive privileges deserve systematic review. Multi-factor authentication, where available, should form part of the protection of critical access.

Updates require a process that accounts for both security and operational continuity. Unsupported products need a documented decision, considering isolation, additional controls and replacement.

Recovery is another central issue. Having backups should be accompanied by verification that they can be used, an understanding of restoration times and an assessment of dependencies on external services.

In Guerra’s perspective, these activities need assigned responsibility and a method of verification. A stated safeguard provides limited assurance if nobody checks whether it works under the conditions for which it was designed.

Suppliers and Shared Responsibilities

Companies often depend on multiple providers for connectivity, cloud services, software, telecommunications and maintenance. Those relationships require understandable boundaries of responsibility.

An organization should know who manages updates, who monitors access and who responds to unusual activity. Agreements should identify operational contacts and explain how incidents will be handled.

For Guerra, effective technical support depends on continuity. Familiarity with systems, documentation and periodic checks enables providers and customers to respond with a clearer understanding of the environment.

Supplier access also needs review over time. Authorization granted for installation or maintenance should remain active only where a verified need continues to exist.

Resilience Is Built Before an Emergency

An effective response depends on people as well as technology. Staff need to know how to report unusual activity and which decisions they can make without compromising an investigation or worsening a disruption.

An operational plan should identify who coordinates the incident, who contacts providers and who communicates with customers and colleagues. It should also establish alternative arrangements for essential activities.

Exercises help reveal practical problems: outdated contact details, unavailable credentials, incomplete procedures or dependencies on a single person.

For Guerra, the transition from written documentation to practical testing is where resilience becomes measurable.

Cyberattack reports may attract attention for a few days. The decisions they prompt can improve an organization’s ability to protect information, services and relationships for much longer.

The most useful contribution of cybersecurity is to translate technical evidence into understandable, verifiable choices. Knowing the environment, assigning responsibilities and preparing the response give businesses greater clarity and control when threats materialize.