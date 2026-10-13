CVS Agrees to Pay $315 Million Over Alleged Unlawful Opioid Fills

CVS Pharmacy Inc. and related entities have agreed to pay $315 million to resolve allegations that they filled unlawful opioid and controlled-substance prescriptions and billed federal health programs for many of them, the Justice Department said Oct. 13.

The claims cover Oct. 17, 2013, through Dec. 2, 2025. Prosecutors said CVS dispensed prescriptions that lacked a legitimate medical purpose or were not issued in the usual course of practice, including dangerous opioid quantities, early refills, “trinity” combinations of an opioid, a benzodiazepine and a muscle relaxant, and prescriptions from so-called pill-mill prescribers. The company is also accused of ignoring red flags, favoring profit metrics and incentive pay, understaffing pharmacies and limiting pharmacists’ ability to warn one another about problem prescribers. Those are allegations. The settlement is not a criminal conviction.

“Not only does this settlement hold bad actors accountable for their fraudulent activities, but Americans are safer because of it,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr. “Today’s settlement is a significant milestone in the Justice Department’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic by cracking down on pharmacies who unlawfully fulfill prescriptions for controlled substances.”

“Today’s settlement requires CVS to implement additional safeguards to ensure that prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances are dispensed only when medically appropriate,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The remedial measures in this agreement — including proactive monitoring of opioid prescribing patterns — will provide critical protections for patients and federal healthcare programs. The Department of Justice will continue to take steps to prevent the unlawful dispensing of opioids.”

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles C. Calenda in Rhode Island said pharmacies that handle controlled substances must keep systems that catch warning signs. DEA Assistant Administrator Cheri Oz said the agency will keep holding pharmacies to responsible dispensing standards. Acting Deputy Inspector General Scott J. Lampert of HHS-OIG said warning signs “should never be overlooked.”

The deal requires extra safeguards, including monitoring of opioid prescribing patterns. Payment and compliance terms settle the civil claims. They do not erase individual patient cases or state actions that may proceed on separate tracks.