Crypto’s Recovery Faces a New Test in Funding and Compliance

A recent week of crypto fundraising produced just $40 million across 10 deals, underscoring how uneven the recovery remains for companies behind the market.

In a report published October 23, Architect Partners described October 12–18 as the third-slowest week of the preceding year by capital raised. The total compared with a rolling three-month weekly average of $300 million.

Weekly figures fluctuate sharply, but the broader quarterly picture also shows investment concentrated in a small number of transactions.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market was worth approximately $2.8 trillion on October 28, 2026, with Bitcoin accounting for 57.9%, according to CoinGecko. The recovery in asset values has created opportunities, while access to funding and the quality of financial controls remain important tests for operating businesses.

Big Rounds Dominate Crypto Funding

Architect Partners’ third-quarter review recorded roughly $4.4 billion across 224 private financing rounds, the lowest quarterly deal count since at least 2023. The 10 largest rounds took approximately 58% of the capital.

Acquisition spending also contracted. Announced crypto mergers and acquisitions totaled $2.2 billion across 67 deals, down 83% in value from the second quarter. About half involved special-purpose acquisition companies or reverse mergers. Buyers emphasized smaller purchases that supplied licenses, distribution or additional product capabilities.

A recent example of the demand for regulated infrastructure is Payward’s agreement to acquire Saldo Bank, an EU-licensed bank. Kraken, Payward’s subsidiary, discussed the planned acquisition in an October 26 update.

The agreement illustrates how some operators are seeking a larger role in conventional financial services. For businesses looking for buyers or investment, regulatory permissions and established customer relationships can provide a more concrete basis for valuation than promotional momentum.

Trading Activity Gives a More Qualified Signal

Crypto’s third-quarter rally was substantial: total market capitalization gained 39.6%, or about $840 billion, to finish near $3 trillion. Average daily trading volume nevertheless declined 8.6%, while spot volume on the 10 largest centralized exchanges fell 14.2% to $1.65 trillion, CoinGecko reported. Activity strengthened toward the quarter’s end.

More recent evidence is encouraging. In its October 23 market commentary, CoinShares described improving spot demand and Bitcoin’s relative resilience during equity-market volatility.

Together, these observations suggest a recovery that is developing unevenly. Rising capitalization reflects higher asset valuations; it does not measure an equivalent injection of cash into crypto companies. ETF flows, stablecoin supply and sustained trading activity provide additional evidence of demand.

Cartel Networks Expose Crypto Money-Laundering Risks

The origin of funds moving through digital-asset platforms presents a separate business challenge.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration identifies cryptocurrency exchanges among the channels used by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, to launder proceeds. The organization also relies on Chinese money-laundering networks, bulk-cash smuggling and trade-based schemes.

Authorities describe CJNG as one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal organizations and a major supplier of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs to the United States.

TRM Labs has reported increased use of Bitcoin and Tether’s USDT stablecoin by CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel, including payments for Chinese precursor chemicals used to produce synthetic drugs.

Those transfers can pass through over-the-counter brokers, peer-to-peer marketplaces and exchanges with limited anti-money-laundering oversight. Moving assets between wallets and converting one token into another can complicate efforts to trace their original source.

In May 2026, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned a Sinaloa-linked network that officials said converted cash from U.S. fentanyl sales into cryptocurrency for transfer to Mexico. Chainalysis traced related wallets swapping stablecoins through decentralized exchanges before sending funds to centralized platforms, potentially for conversion into conventional currency.

A separate prosecution provides a recent example. On October 21, 2026, the Justice Department announced that Colombian broker Leonardo de Jesus Zuluaga Duque had received a 160-month prison sentence in a case involving drug-money laundering through Tether. Prosecutors said he and others laundered approximately $14.5 million in Tether between May and November 2023.

Digital assets operate alongside established laundering channels involving banks, shell companies, informal transfer networks, cash and trade transactions. Their speed, international reach and continuous availability reduce dependence on correspondent banks, benefits that also support legitimate commerce.

For exchanges and financial institutions, the exposure spans legal, operational and reputational risks. Sanctions screening, identification of high-risk wallets and transaction monitoring across centralized, peer-to-peer and decentralized services remain essential safeguards.

Accounts circulating among industry insiders in private forums describe possible plans for tokens with Mexican-themed branding aimed partly at Eastern European users. The accounts allege that groups with criminal connections could be behind the projects.

If confirmed, the proposals would extend criminal participation into creating and controlling digital assets. Exchanges and payment providers could facilitate circulation without recognizing the organizers. Investors could buy tokens without understanding who controls the project or how its liquidity was funded.

The Business Test Behind the Market Recovery

Economic conditions and regulation will influence crypto’s next phase. The operating test is more immediate: repeat customers, recurring revenue, adequate reserves, secure custody and effective financial controls.

The industry may develop closer links to mainstream finance while supporting fewer independent projects. Whether that structure proves more resilient will depend on companies’ ability to turn demand into sustainable revenue and expand legitimate activity while restricting criminal access.