Crypto Valley Association Welcomes Buburuza to Swiss Fintech Hub

The Crypto Valley Association (CVA), Switzerland’s leading blockchain and fintech ecosystem, has welcomed Buburuza, a digital-first financial platform, to its network of over 1,000 member organizations. The AI-native digital bank joins the Swiss association as it expands its European operations across multiple jurisdictions.

Buburuza operates licensed financial services across the US, EU, UK, Singapore, Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Brazil, combining traditional banking infrastructure with blockchain technology and AI-powered payment optimization. The company’s admission to Crypto Valley follows its recent membership in CryptoUK, positioning the platform in two of Europe’s leading fintech and digital assets hubs.

“Switzerland represents the gold standard for digital asset regulation and banking innovation,” said Daniel Zakharov, Founder & CEO of Buburuza. “Joining Crypto Valley connects us with the world’s most forward-thinking blockchain companies and financial institutions. As we scale our AI banking platform globally, being part of the Swiss ecosystem gives us access to unparalleled expertise in compliant digital finance.”

Bridging Traditional Banking and Digital Assets

Crypto Valley Association, based in Zug, Switzerland—known globally as “Crypto Valley”—represents over 1,000 organizations spanning blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, decentralized finance, and fintech innovation. Members include major blockchain foundations, cryptocurrency exchanges, and traditional financial institutions building next-generation financial infrastructure.

Buburuza’s platform enables both individuals and AI agents to execute cross-border payments, currency conversions, and cryptocurrency transactions through conversational commands. It’s B1 AI banking agent, currently in private beta ahead of Q4 2025 public launch, processes international transfers by automatically selecting optimal routing paths across traditional banking networks and blockchain rails.

The company maintains daily proof-of-reserves and operates under Basel-grade compliance standards across its licensed jurisdictions. Its proprietary Buburuza-Chain infrastructure unites banking, stablecoins, custody, and payments processing on a single transparent platform.

European Expansion Strategy

The Crypto Valley supports Buburuza’s European growth strategy, which includes expanded operations in Switzerland, Germany, and other EU markets. The company’s multi-jurisdiction licensing framework enables it to serve customers across traditional banking and cryptocurrency needs without requiring multiple provider relationships.

“European markets demand both innovation and regulatory rigor,” Zakharov said. “Crypto Valley membership demonstrates our commitment to building compliant, transparent infrastructure that bridges traditional finance and digital assets.”

The company joins other Crypto Valley members, including the Ethereum Foundation, the Cardano Foundation, and major cryptocurrency infrastructure providers in Switzerland’s leading blockchain ecosystem.

About Crypto Valley Association

Crypto Valley Association is an independent, government-supported association established to build the world’s leading blockchain and cryptographic technologies ecosystem. Based in Zug, Switzerland, CVA represents over 1,000 member organizations.

About Buburuza

Founded in 2024, Buburuza is an AI-native digital bank operating licensed financial services across eight jurisdictions. The company’s platform combines traditional banking infrastructure with blockchain technology and AI-powered payment optimization.

