Crypto in Australia: Key Statistics and Trends to Know in 2026

In 2025, the Australian Cryptocurrency Market was valued at AUD 82.59 billion. According to a recent survey, the market is expected to reach AUD 228.25 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70%.

The Australian cryptocurrency market is expanding rapidly, bringing innovations and trends. Whether you’re new to the industry or have been around for some time, knowing the latest trends can help you make informed decisions. Here’s a closer look:

4.6 Billion Australians Own Crypto

In 2025, 17.7% Australians reported owning at least one cryptocurrency. This amounts to about 4.6 billion Australians. You can also read the latest crypto news at https://cryptomarketnews.com.au/.

Now that new regulations are being implemented, experts believe that numbers will climb. There are numerous reasons for this high adoption rate, including:

Wealth generation and accumulation: Many Australians see cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, as a way to build wealth, with 52% believing in its future value.

Hedge against inflation: Fiat currency is slowly losing its value due to inflation. For Australians, Bitcoin provides a hedge against inflation, helping them deal with traditional market instability.

Increased accessibility: The rise of Self-Managed Superannuation Funds (SMSFs) investing in crypto has made it easier to enter the market.

Low barrier to entry: Investing in crypto doesn’t require you to have a degree in economics. Anyone with thorough market knowledge can get started.

Bitcoin is Australia’s Most Popular Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most popular and heavily invested cryptocurrencies. A similar trend has been noted for Australian markets. The five most popular cryptocurrencies in Australia are:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Cardano

Dogecoin

Binance Coin

65% of crypto investors in Australia hold Bitcoin. Moreover, 42% hold Ethereum, whereas 23% hold Dogecoin.

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) Has Ramped Up its Scrutiny

Given the popularity of cryptocurrency usage, Australian governments and institutions have ramped up scrutiny. They are focusing on improving tax transparency and introducing new measures requiring crypto asset intermediaries to report transactions to national tax authorities.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) treats cryptocurrencies as property. This means that consumers are subject to Capital Gains Tax (CGT) upon crypto trading, selling, or spending.

That said, if you’re engaged in frequent, high-volume trading and are considered a trader, gains will be taxed as ordinary income, not capital gains.

So how can you stay on the right side of crypto tax law? Ensure detailed records of each and every transaction. This includes dates, values in AUD, and transaction purposes.

Increased Digital Currency Use

Another rising trend to watch out for in 2026 is the increased use of digital currency. New applications are emerging across areas such as healthcare, supply chain, and gaming. Digital currencies, including crypto, make processes more efficient, cheaper, and transparent.

Businesses are also incorporating cryptocurrencies to minimize fraud and inefficiencies. Moreover, safe crypto handling practices are being introduced to protect assets and ensure customer satisfaction.