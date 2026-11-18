Genevive Bjorn and Adam Burgasser’s new Cambridge University Press book introduces the CERIC Method, and the authors have spent the summer carrying it from an eclipse voyage in the Mediterranean Sea to lecture halls across Asia and Europe.

Ask a first-year graduate student to read a research article, and most will do the same thing: from start to finish trying to read it like a novel, until the end. Genevive Bjorn and Adam Burgasser consider this trial-and-error approach a preparation failure rather than a personal one. Their book, How to Critically Read the Scientific Research Literature: Introducing the CERIC Method, published in July 2026 by Cambridge University Press, argues that critical reading is a specific, learnable skill set, and then teaches it.

The authors come at the problem with differing expertise in higher education. Bjorn is an award-winning high school science teacher and holds a doctorate in education from Johns Hopkins, and directs the nonprofit Higher Learning Lab Co. She has written more than fifty articles for publications including Nature, Science, and The New York Times. Burgasser is a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at UC San Diego, where he studies the coldest stars and exoplanets. He has authored close to 400 peer-reviewed papers and has won two of his university’s distinguished teaching awards.

The method began in Bjorn’s high school chemistry classroom, where capable students stalled out on lab reports because nobody had taught them how to argue from evidence. She built the CER framework–for Claim, Evidence, and Reasoning–to teach critical thinking skills. Later, Burgasser argued for adding Implications and Context. Bjorn’s dissertation tested the method, which she published in peer-reviewed articles. Burgasser expanded the work to various research settings: courses, lab meetings, journal clubs, and conference presentations. Two have been teaching it for roughly a decade.

CERIC asks readers to stop consuming a paper and start hunting through it. The Claim is the article’s main finding; its new knowledge. Evidence is the data supporting it, and Reasoning is the logic and theory that connects them. Implications and Context locate the work in the wider research ecosystem. Chapters pair instruction with annotated examples drawn from the natural sciences and health research.

Two things separate the CERIC Method from general advice to read more carefully. It has been measured: doctoral students who practiced the method alongside social collaborative annotation for four weeks improved reading comprehension by an average of 18 percent, with a 15 percent gain in research self-efficacy and a 10 percent drop in reading anxiety. And it crosses disciplines with modifications, with recent workshops ranging from religious studies to engineering.

Generative AI has made summarizing a paper nearly free, which is why the authors argue that evaluating an argument matters more than ever. The book is not polemic against the technology, and a chapter engages with it directly. If an AI can summarize in seconds, evaluating whether the summary is accurate is an essential skill, given their experiments showing that AI summaries hallucinate, make mistakes, and add information without disclosure.

The authors have been on a book-and-teaching tour that extends well past San Diego, around the world, sharing it internationally, including recent stops in China, Japan, Vietnam, Germany, Switzerland, and the UK. A kickoff appearance came in June at the American Astronomical Society meeting in Pasadena, California. From August 9 to 22, Burgasser sailed as an onboard science educator on a Holland America solar eclipse voyage, working with Bjorn to deliver three public science talks and a CERIC workshop for passengers in the Rollingstone Lounge. This week, September 14 to 16, the two are leading workshops at Kyoto University in Japan. Each stop has been a working session rather than a podium and a signing table.

The method is also moving into syllabi. For example, Bridgewater State University adopted it this summer for its childhood development research methods sequence, the University of Exeter has brought it into its astronomy research seminars, and Burgasser will teach a UC San Diego first-year seminar, ASTR 87, “Reading the Research Literature,” in winter 2027.

Underneath it all is an argument about who gets taught what. Bjorn and Burgasser treat critical reading as part of the hidden curriculum of higher education, a competency students are assumed to arrive with but are rarely taught. Explicitly teaching this essential skill set is an intervention to support everyone who wants to make a contribution to science.