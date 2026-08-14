Credit Card Debt Climbs in Every US State as Seven Cross $5,000 Average

Credit card balances rose in all 50 states over the past year, pushing seven states past the $5,000-per-person mark for the first time in this data set. Digital personal finance company Achieve reviewed Federal Reserve Bank of New York figures and found the national average climbed 4.1 percent, from $4,180 in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $4,350 in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Alaska sits at the top with an average of $5,250 per person. That figure is 20.7 percent above the national average and $2,220 higher than Mississippi, the lowest state. Alaska’s balance grew only 1.5 percent, the smallest increase in the country.

Hawaii ranks second at $5,220, exactly 20 percent above the US average. New Jersey follows at $5,160, Maryland at $5,090, Nevada at $5,060, Florida at $5,050, and California at $5,000. Those seven states now average at least $5,000. California posted the largest dollar jump, rising $260 in a single year.

Connecticut, Colorado, and New York round out the top 10 at $4,960, $4,910, and $4,820 respectively. All remain well above the national figure.

At the other end of the ranking, Mississippi records the lowest average at $3,030, 30.3 percent below the US mark. Kentucky comes next at $3,140, followed by West Virginia at $3,180, Iowa at $3,250, and Arkansas at $3,310. Alabama and Wisconsin are tied at $3,400. Even these lower-debt states saw balances climb, with some rising faster than the national rate.

Brad Stroh, Co-CEO and Founder at Achieve, said: “What stands out most is that credit card debt increased in every state. The amounts vary widely, but there was nowhere in the country where the average balance came down over the year. That suggests this is not just a local issue or something affecting one particular part of the US.

“There is also a sizable gap between the top and bottom of the ranking. The average balance in Alaska is $2,220 higher than in Mississippi. Some of that difference is likely to reflect variations in income, living costs, and how people use credit, so a higher balance does not automatically mean residents are in greater financial difficulty.

“The pace of growth is important too. Alaska has the highest balance overall, but it recorded the smallest percentage increase of any state. Meanwhile, states such as South Carolina, Tennessee, and Arizona sit much lower in the ranking but saw some of the sharpest rises. That is worth watching because a lower balance can still become difficult to manage if it keeps growing faster than household income.

“Seven states have now crossed the $5,000 mark, while the national average has risen to $4,350. For people who carry their balance from month to month, even a relatively small increase can add significantly to the amount they pay in interest and make it harder to bring the total down.

“The first step is to understand exactly what the debt is costing. People should check the interest rate on each card, how much of their payment is going towards interest and whether their balance is still increasing. Paying more than the minimum where possible and focusing on the most expensive debt first can make a real difference over time.”

Achieve based the study on the New York Fed’s State Level Household Debt Statistics, dividing each state’s total credit card balance by the number of residents with a credit report. Figures are rounded to the nearest $10. Full state rankings and methodology are available at achieve.com.

The broad rise leaves little room for regional exceptions. Whether a state sits high or low on the list, the direction of travel is the same: higher balances, more interest costs, and greater pressure on household budgets.