Game concept design depends on consistency. Artists, modelers, and animators all need to see a character from the front, side, and back, and they need to trust that every view shows the same design. Props need the same clarity.

Dreamina’s latest and most advanced image generation model, Seedream 5.5, supports complex layouts and stable references, which makes it useful for building character sheets and key assets.

This guide shows how to plan a multi-view character board, describe props, and keep every view consistent.

Why consistency matters in concept design

A character sheet is a reference for a whole team. If the front view and the back view don’t match, everyone downstream has to guess.

The same goes for props. A key item must look the same in every scene. Dreamina with Seedream 5.5 helps you build these references quickly, so you can explore ideas early and lock a design before production work begins.

Meet Seedream 5.5, Dreamina’s most advanced image generation model

Seedream 5.5 powers Dreamina’s newest image tools and suits structured design boards. Its main highlights include:

RGBA transparent layered generation for reusable assets

for reusable assets Precise editing of specified areas

of specified areas Complex information design with accurate text and sensible structure

with accurate text and sensible structure Improved portrait realism

Intelligent lighting with movie-style presets

For concept design, layout control and stable editing are the most helpful strengths.

Create a character sheet in 3 fun steps with Dreamina

Step 1: Open Dreamina and write detailed text prompts

Open Dreamina, click “AI Image”, and describe the image you want to produce.

Example prompt: A realistic character design board in horizontal 16:9. The only character is Juniper Hale, a 34-year-old deep-sea salvage diver and rope-bridge builder from a cliffside harbor town, with short braided hair, a patched waxed-canvas jacket, a coil of rope on her belt, and copper-rimmed goggles pushed up on her forehead. The left side shows full-body front, side, and back views of the same character, and the right side shows a clear face close-up. Keep the same face, skin tone, height, hairstyle, clothing, and equipment in every view.

Step 2: Choose a model, settings, and generate

Choose “Image 5.5 by Seedream 5.5” and adjust the image settings to match your needs, such as aspect ratio, resolution, and number of outputs. Once done, click “Generate” to build the character sheet.

Step 3: Refine and export

Fine-tune your specific areas by adjusting colors, shapes, text, or other visual details through follow-up edits. Once the character sheet looks right, check the final layout and text for accuracy, then click “Download” to save the generated character sheet image.

Define the character first

Good sheets start with a clear character. Describe who they are, what they do, and what they look like.

The manual’s examples include a cyborg based on a fennec fox who works as a wasteland scavenger and mechanical engineer, and a 25-year-old imprint artist from a desolate western frontier. Role, setting, and personality give the visual design a reason to exist.

Plan the board layout

The manual’s layout is easy to copy: a horizontal composition with the left side divided into full-body front, side, and back views, and the right side holding a clear face close-up.

Write this layout into your prompt. A fixed structure gives each view a place and keeps the board readable. Mention the aspect ratio, such as 16:9, so the sheet fits a standard presentation or document.

Lock consistency across views

This is the most important instruction. The manual’s prompt says all views must keep the same face, skin color, height and body proportion, hairstyle, clothing, and equipment, and the three full-body views only change the observation direction.

Add this line to every character prompt. After generating, compare the views. If the back view shows different gear, correct that view with a targeted edit and keep the others unchanged.

Describe clothing and equipment clearly

Costumes and gear carry much of a character’s story. Name materials, colors, and wear, such as patched leather or worn straps.

Visible details work better than abstract words. For a mechanical engineer, mention tools, straps, and repairs. These specifics help the design feel lived in, and they give modelers clear targets.

Design key props

Props deserve the same care. The manual’s prop examples include a palm-sized fragment from ancient ruins, a film noir typewriter with a cast-iron body and worn keycaps, and a recolored hilt and guard from a reference image.

Describe the shape, size, material, and signs of age. Mention the setting where the prop belongs. Specific wear and damage make an object feel like it has a history.

Recolor and revise assets

Concept design involves many revisions. The manual includes a prompt that recolors a hilt and guard from a reference image.

Use the same approach for your own assets. Name the item, the new colors or materials, and what must stay the same, such as its shape and proportions. Compare versions side by side to choose the strongest option.

Present props from useful angles

A single view of a prop may not be enough. Ask for a clean background and a few angles, or a main view with a detail close-up.

Clear presentation helps your team understand the form. If you need more clarity, add a simple lighting setup that shows the surface well. Seedream 5.5’s lighting tools can help you check how materials respond.

Review before handing off

Before you share a sheet, check it carefully. A short checklist helps:

All views show the same character

Clothing and equipment match across views

Props have clear shapes and materials

Any labels or text are spelled correctly

Final thoughts

Game concept design rewards clarity and consistency. With Dreamina’s Seedream 5.5, you can build multi-view character sheets and key props, keep every view aligned, and explore revisions quickly.

Define your character, plan the board layout, lock consistency in your prompt, and review each view, and your concept art will give the whole team a reliable starting point.