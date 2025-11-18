Craig Bonn Discusses Pre-IPO Investing and the New Frontier

Pre-IPO investing has emerged as a compelling avenue for those seeking early exposure to high-growth private companies before they hit the public markets. Traditionally dominated by venture capital firms and institutional players, these opportunities are now becoming more accessible to accredited individuals, thanks to changes in regulation and the rise of digital investment platforms.

According to Craig Bonn, the appeal lies in the potential for substantial returns, but the risks and complexities involved demand careful consideration. Investors must weigh factors such as liquidity, transparency, and market timing, while also understanding how these investments align with their broader financial goals.

Understanding Pre-IPO Investing

Pre-IPO investing refers to buying shares in a company before it goes public on a stock exchange. These opportunities often arise during a company’s growth phase, when it seeks capital to expand operations but hasn’t yet listed publicly. Unlike traditional stock market investing, these shares are not available through regular brokerage accounts.

Investors in this space often include venture capital firms, private equity funds, and accredited individuals who meet specific income or net worth thresholds. In recent years, some platforms have started offering limited access to smaller investors, making this area more approachable than it once was. This shift has led to a broader base of participants in deals that were once tightly held.

Companies like Airbnb and Palantir raised considerable private funding rounds before going public, giving early investors a chance to benefit from their eventual IPOs. These cases highlight the appeal of getting in early, though they also underscore the importance of understanding the risks involved.

Why Interest in Pre-IPO Opportunities Is Growing

The surge in interest around pre-IPO investing stems from the potential to tap into a company’s value before it becomes widely available to the public. Investors are drawn to the possibility of strong returns, especially when a company experiences significant growth between private funding rounds and its IPO. This early exposure can be appealing to those looking for high-growth opportunities outside the public markets. In a low-interest-rate environment, these investments have also served as an alternative to traditional fixed-income assets.

More investors are paying attention to the private investment space as companies stay private longer, often reaching large valuations before their IPO. Businesses like Stripe and SpaceX have remained private while raising billions, offering long-term private investors a chance to benefit from their growth without the volatility of the public market. This extended private phase has changed how and when value is unlocked for shareholders.

Digital platforms have also played a major role in expanding access. These online marketplaces connect accredited investors with shares in late-stage private companies, reducing the barriers that once kept this market exclusive to institutional players. As more capital flows through these platforms, they are becoming central hubs for early investors seeking vetted opportunities.

Changes in Access and Regulation

Regulatory shifts have reshaped how investors can participate in private markets. The JOBS Act, passed in 2012, made it easier for companies to raise money from a broader range of investors and allowed for online platforms to legally offer private investment opportunities. This change opened the door for more individuals to explore early-stage investing. It also led to a wave of fintech innovation focused on private equity access.

Accessing pre-IPO shares today often involves either purchasing directly from the company during a funding round or buying from existing shareholders on secondary markets. This means investors no longer need to be part of a venture capital firm or have insider connections to participate. With more secondary transactions taking place, share availability has improved, albeit often at a premium.

The rise of platforms like Forge and EquityZen has made it more feasible for accredited individuals to browse and invest in private companies. These platforms have introduced a level of transparency and structure that previously didn’t exist in private share transactions, making the process smoother and somewhat more accessible.

Risks and Considerations for Investors

Investing in pre-IPO companies carries a range of risks that differ from buying shares on the public market. These shares are typically illiquid, meaning they can’t be easily sold or traded, and investors may need to hold them for years before seeing any return. That long time horizon can be challenging, especially if the company delays its IPO or never goes public at all. Patience and a long-term view are critical.

Another concern is the lack of reliable financial information. Pre-IPO companies aren’t subject to the same disclosure requirements as public firms, so investors may only have access to limited or outdated data when making decisions. This information gap makes it harder to evaluate a company’s true value or growth potential. Without audited statements or public filings, due diligence becomes more complex.

Even well-known startups can underperform after going public. Some investors who bought into companies like WeWork or Blue Apron during their private stages saw disappointing returns once those businesses hit the public markets. It’s a reminder that early access doesn’t guarantee success. The hype surrounding a unicorn company can quickly fade in the face of public scrutiny and market realities.

Steps to Take Before Getting Involved

Before diving into pre-IPO investing, it’s vital to understand your own financial goals and risk tolerance. These opportunities can offer sizable upside, but they’re not suited for every investor. Taking time to assess how such an investment fits into your broader portfolio can help avoid overexposure to a single asset class. Allocating only a small portion of capital to these investments may be a prudent approach.

Doing your homework is key. Reviewing offering documents, understanding the company’s business model, and knowing who’s backing the company can provide valuable context. Having access to experienced advisors or trusted platforms can also help navigate the complexity of private markets. Investors should be prepared to ask tough questions and verify information wherever possible.