Cove Capital Investments Discusses Why Debt-Free DSTs Are Becoming the Gold Standard for Risk-Conscious Investors

In this article, Cove Capital Investments, a leader in debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) real estate investments for 1031 exchange and direct cash investors, outlines why debt-free DST offerings continue to be the “gold standard” among investors seeking a risk mitigation strategy in an evolving real estate landscape.

As economic pressures of over-leverage continue to influence the performance of commercial properties across the country, many investors have looked to Cove Capital Investments and the DST sponsor firm’s investment thesis that prioritizes the potential for capital preservation and risk-mitigated investment offerings among all else.

Why Debt-Free Structures Appeal to Today’s Investors

There is no question that debt-free DST offerings have gained traction in current times for their ability to potentially remove multiple sources of uncertainty inherent in leveraged real estate programs. Most relatively, this shift has reshaped conversations within the 1031 exchange and DST marketplace.

Investors desiring risk-conscious real estate investing often seek offerings that reduce exposure to economic variables they cannot control. Leverage introduces multiple risk factors that can create challenges during an investment’s life cycle, such as mortgage maturities, refinancing deadlines, lender intervention, or cash-flow sweeps tied to lending covenants.

When interest rates rise or credit conditions tighten, these risks tend to compound. Cove Capital’s debt-free offerings are strategically designed to potentially avoid these issues entirely by eliminating the lender’s involvement, creating a simpler and more predictable environment for investors.

The Cove Capital Investment’s debt-free investment thesis provides additional protection to investors who prioritize long-term stability over aggressive return projections. When comparing leveraged programs to all-cash/debt-free offerings, many investors find the latter easier to evaluate because performance is more closely tied to property operations rather than loan-related variables.

“Removing leverage from the equation helps investors eliminate uncertainty and maintain confidence across different market cycles,” says Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital Investments.

Recent Market Conditions Reinforce the Value of an All-Cash Approach

A quick scan of recent financial periodicals will reveal multiple examples of how real estate investments with significant debt have seen downward pressure on performance across a variety of asset types, including office, hospitality, and student housing. Even some of the nation’s largest real estate investment firms with highly leveraged portfolios are currently facing significant challenges when meeting refinance requirements or loan covenants, resulting in lender-driven foreclosures and even distressed dispositions.

Cove Capital Investment’s portfolio of over 3 million square feet of properties presents a much lower risk profile than leveraged DST investments. Without loans coming due, properties can be held longer when market conditions soften, allowing sponsoring firms the ability to wait out softening market cycles for potentially stronger disposition environments.

Most strikingly, when Cove Capital Investment approaches acquisitions, they are often awarded purchases that are priced below market rates due to the firm’s ability to provide the seller with a quick closing without the added complexity of lender requirements. This flexibility becomes particularly useful during periods of volatile capital markets. Debt-free offerings across build-to-rent, net-lease industrial, and multi-tenant retail sectors have proven to be unique investment opportunities for investors within the Cove Capital Investment’s investor community, helping grow the firm’s investor base to over 2,400 accredited investors.

A Fully-Integrated Operational Structure Enhances Efficiency and Transparency

Furthermore, Cove Capital’s fully integrated real estate team keeps the majority of asset management, legal, underwriting, and capital markets functions in-house, where it can potentially benefit from an efficient and cost-conscious operational business model. The Cove

Capital Investments’ sponsor team is made up of a group of highly talented real estate professionals with hundreds of years of combined real estate experience. It is this deep pool of knowledge that helps Cove Capital operate as one of the nation’s nimble and knowledgeable real estate investment and Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor teams in the nation. For example, the Cove Capital team includes:

Acquisitions Department

Asset Management Department

Accounting Department

Property Review and Analysis Department

In-house Counsel and Paralegal Department

Investor Relations

Marketing

Capital Markets Group

Understanding Cove Capital’s Debt-Free Performance Through Full-Cycle Results

Since its founding, Cove Capital has attracted more than 2,400 investors, raised more than $982 million in equity, and established a portfolio of 123 properties across 33 states.

Last year, Cove Capital successfully closed $178 million of equity from accredited and direct cash investors, which helped propel Cove Capital Investments into the top 12 list of Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor companies in the nation based on equity raised.1

Cove Capital’s Philosophy of Aligning Sponsor and Investor Interests

Cove Capital believes that aligning the interests between investors and the Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company represents more than convenience. It signifies a genuine confidence in the debt-free offerings they make available to investors. After all if a chef lacks faith in consuming the very meal they are presenting, why should the diner?

Cove Capital Investments has sponsored over 3 million square feet of DST properties across a variety of sectors, including multifamily, industrial, and multi-tenant retail. In nearly every offering, the Cove Capital Principals invest directly in each offering, standing side-by-side with their 1031 exchange investors, clearly demonstrating that they “eat their own cooking.”

How Debt-Free DSTs Fit into a Broader Investment Strategy

The growing prominence of debt-free offerings in the DST landscape reflects shifting investor sentiment. The combination of leverage-free investing, no lender foreclosure risk, and the ability to avoid loan-related pitfalls such as lender cash flow sweeps has contributed to the attraction of Cove Capital’s debt-free DSTs. While no real estate investment is free from risk, and returns cannot be guaranteed, the all-cash model has become an important option for those wanting to potentially lower their risk, making the debt-free investment thesis a gold standard for investors.

Looking Ahead as Market Dynamics Continue to Shift

As interest-rate conditions evolve and commercial property valuations continue adjusting, investor preferences may continue leaning toward debt-free DST offerings. Debt-free DST investment strategies offer a framework aligned with these preferences by removing variables that can potentially complicate investment outcomes.

For investors who value predictable income potential, transparent structure, and reduced exposure to leverage-related challenges, debt-free DSTs have become an increasingly attractive option. Their role within the 1031 exchange and DST marketplace continues to expand as sponsors refine acquisition criteria and investors seek offerings potentially capable of navigating unpredictable economic environments.

*This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This material contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.