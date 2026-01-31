Cosmetic Dentistry and Types of Aesthetic Procedures

Cosmetic dentistry is often associated with an appealing smile, but it can also play a role in how patients’ confidence and their oral health. “Treatments such as teeth whitening, veneers, dental bonding, and more comprehensive smile makeovers are widely used and generally well established when appropriately planned. In certain cases, cosmetic procedures may also support oral function or address minor structural concerns, making them a practical option for patients who are suitable candidates,” says Dr. Dean Salo of Select Dental & Orthodontics.

Who Benefits From Cosmetic Dentistry?

Ultimately, anyone concerned about the appearance of their smile can consult their dentist to discuss available options. This may concern unpleasant stains, gapped, chipped, or misaligned teeth. The clean, symmetrical appearance of one’s teeth can significantly affect self-confidence, while specific aesthetic concerns may have a legitimate negative impact on oral health.

Exploring Popular Cosmetic Treatments

“Cosmetic dentistry treatments aim to create an aesthetically pleasing smile and may include a range of surgical and non-surgical procedures,” notes Dr. Salo. “While some treatment needs may be apparent to the individual, one should always consult a dentist before making significant decisions regarding oral health.”

Some of the most popular cosmetic treatments include the following:

Teeth Whitening: While over-the-counter options are available, professional treatments can deliver a longer-lasting, more dramatic effect. Most importantly, in-office solutions will safely lighten one’s teeth.

Veneers: Typically made from medical-grade ceramic, a veneer is a thin, strong shell that adheres to the surface of one's teeth. These veneers can correct tooth shape, spacing, and discoloration, obscuring a wide range of cosmetic flaws.

Dental Bonding: Unlike veneers, dental bonding reshapes a tooth to create uniformity or conceal imperfections. Notably, dental bonding can be used to conceal cracks, discoloration, and more.

Contouring: Tooth and gum contouring involves removing excess enamel or gum tissue to achieve a more symmetrical appearance. For both forms of contouring, there is a limit to how much medical professionals can remove enamel and tissue. These are among the most direct methods for aesthetic change.

Smile Makeovers: There is a wide variety of cosmetic dentistry treatments, and a single solution may be insufficient for one's aesthetic goals. Complete smile makeovers incorporate multiple treatment solutions to deliver the best possible results.

Are Cosmetic Dental Treatments Safe?

As long as treatment is performed by a trained professional, cosmetic treatments are generally considered safe and effective. “Anyone seeking cosmetic dental treatment should consult a trusted provider and discuss all available options before making a decision,” states Dr. Salo. Note that different treatments may last longer than others: veneers can last for years, while whitening typically requires occasional touch-ups.

Cosmetic dentistry isn’t about chasing perfection,” explains Dr. Dean Salo of Select Dental & Orthodontics. “The goal is harmony. When cosmetic treatments are planned correctly, they complement facial structure, improve bite alignment, and often make daily oral care easier for patients.”