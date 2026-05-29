Consequences of a Switch to Sustainable Fuels in the Shipping Industry

Some analysis has revealed that the changeover to low-carbon shipping fuels in the maritime industry may only cause marginally higher costs for consumers, and at the same time create a wide spread of opportunities in the industry as a whole.

As for the nature of the employment market in the shipping industry, it has been mooted that up to 4 million new ‘green’ shipping jobs will be created by 2050. There will be a reshaping of the workforce rather than a cutting back, with the transition opening up positions in highly skilled areas such as alternative fuels and digital technology. Those new, potentially dangerous, fuel systems will create a new type of maritime career not seen in the sector until now.

This revolution is already taking place, with the focus being on piloting technologies, refining fuel efficiency, and the training required to manage these new systems. In the 2030s, the drive to meet requirements will involve capital investments in infrastructure and renewable energy, while the 2040s and beyond will see an industry that is largely zero-emission and digitally state-of-the-art.

There are rules coming into force that are going to affect the maritime industry. The IMO’s (International Maritime Organization) Global Fuel Standard was formally adopted in October 2025 and will then go into effect in 2027. This will mandate annual reductions in greenhouse gas intensity. Financially, shipping companies running vessels on wholly heavy oil can be expected to pay up to $380 per ton of CO2 emitted. It is calculated that this penalty will effectively double fuel costs to ship owners by 2035. Businesses are therefore encouraged to run low-emission sailings sooner rather than later.

Costs will be absorbed regarding the price of some consumer goods, with observers saying that the price of a brand-new TV will only go up by 1.4% with a pair of trainers will only 0.4%.

However, some products, it is said, such as solar panels, may increase more, so predictions of 4 to 5% are being suggested. Automobiles, though, carried on a green-fuelled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) would incur negligible price increases, with luxury vehicle vendors expected to put on 0.1% to cover their shipping costs, while the costs to the consumer of a mid-priced example may amount to 0.8% Prices for commodities such as wheat could still go up, with figures of 2.3% being suggested, and iron ore even more sensitive with figures of 4.9% being proposed.

The cruise ship industry may experience difficulties in keeping prices down upon the conversion to greener fuels. This is because the per-ticket price on a cruise ship is higher than the per-item price on a goods vessel. Increases of up to 19% may have to be offloaded onto the consumer.

Moves to take up opportunities offered by the consumption of new fuels in shipping are only happening slowly, though, with 95% of ships still running on conventional fuel. However, some with keener foresight are switching to such fuels as synthetic ammonia.

Green corridors, where reducing the likelihood of storm damage and other climate-related dangers have become an option, and are not just environmental gamechangers, they are boosts for business too. It is true that the transition over to sustainable fuels may seem daunting at first, but just look at how smoothly the changeover to electric cars has been on our roads. It is taking the first step that is primarily the biggest hurdle.