Congress Ends Longest Shutdown as Funding Package Clears House and Trump Signs

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a Senate-negotiated funding package by a 222-209 vote, and President Donald Trump signed it later that day, ending the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history. The measure had kept much of the government closed for 43 days. It funds most agencies through January 30, 2026, provides full-year appropriations for selected departments including agriculture and veterans affairs, reverses certain mass layoffs of federal employees carried out during the shutdown, and restores full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that had been disrupted for roughly 42 million people.

The agreement emerged after eight Senate Democrats broke with party leadership to join Republicans on a compromise that stopped short of extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, the central Democratic demand throughout the impasse. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson secured the votes needed to reopen agencies while leaving the health-care question for a separate early-December Senate vote. Federal workers will receive back pay, and states that had paused or reduced November SNAP issuances can now complete full distributions. The National Conference of State Legislatures noted that full SNAP funding through the remainder of fiscal year 2026 is expected to resolve ongoing legal disputes over partial benefits.

With Republicans still holding both chambers until January 3, the lame-duck session continues. Lawmakers face a December 11 funding deadline for the remaining bills, a bipartisan permitting-reform package that received a procedural vote earlier in the week, judicial nominations, and the annual defense authorization bill. House passage of the Major Richard Star Act on Wednesday, by a 392-18 margin, addressed concurrent receipt of military retirement pay and disability compensation for certain combat-disabled retirees—an issue long sought by veterans groups. Incoming Democratic majorities have signaled they will prioritize affordability measures and oversight of the administration once they take the gavels.

President Trump and administration officials have warned against planned Democratic investigations, describing some oversight letters as potential intimidation. A U.S. attorney in Texas sent a document-preservation notice to Sen. Richard Blumenthal after the Connecticut Democrat requested cooperation from companies and officials on matters involving the president. Democrats counter that congressional inquiry is a standard function of the majority and have pointed to midterm results—driven in part by cost-of-living concerns—as a mandate for scrutiny of tariffs, the Iran conflict, and federal workforce changes.

The immediate practical effect of Wednesday’s action is the resumption of normal government operations: mail delivery, national-park staffing, passport processing, and nutrition programs. Longer-term questions remain about the next funding cliff in late January and whether the narrow window before the new Congress can produce additional bipartisan agreements on energy permitting or veterans benefits. Official tallies of the House vote and the text of the funding package are available through the Congressional Record and the Office of the Clerk.