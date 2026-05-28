ConectivGlobal: Backed by Investview, Built for Members

Conectiv is a platform that combines financial education, wellness solutions and lifestyle benefits for a global community of members and independent distributors.

The platform is a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a publicly traded financial technology and consumer products company with a portfolio that also includes blockchain technology and wellness manufacturing.

The Investview ecosystem brings infrastructure, oversight, resources and other benefits to Conectiv’s membership.

What Is Investview?

Investview Inc. is a publicly traded holding company operating across sectors like fintech, consumer wellness and blockchain. It’s headquartered in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

As a publicly traded company listed on the Over-the-Counter Markets Group Venture Market (OTCQB), Investview is subject to regulatory oversight, including:

Meeting required financial standards

Passing a certification process each year

Remaining current in reporting to a U.S. regulatory agency

That layer of accountability extends to its subsidiaries, including Conectiv.

What Else Does Investview Own?

Conectiv is one of several subsidiaries operating under the Investview umbrella. Here’s a look at some other business units that make up the broader ecosystem.

Renu Laboratories

Renu Laboratories is an FDA-registered and OTC-licensed developer and manufacturer of skincare, hair care and nutritional supplement products. Founded in 2001 and acquired by Investview in October 2024, Renu Labs brings nearly three decades of OTC manufacturing expertise to the Investview portfolio.

Operational highlights for Renu Laboratories include:

$3.7 million in net revenue for 2025

Having FDA-registered and OTC-licensed manufacturing facilities

Operating a cGMP-compliant facility equipped with advanced manufacturing technology

Renu Laboratories is the manufacturing arm behind many of the myLife Wellness products.

myLife Wellness

myLife Wellness is Investview’s consumer-facing wellness business unit. It was established in 2024 and officially launches in June 2026.

It serves as the marketing and e-commerce platform for products developed and manufactured by Renu Laboratories, with distribution planned across wholesale, retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Key highlights include:

An initial product lineup focused on aesthetic care, wellness, nutrition and cognitive support

Plans to introduce a variety of beauty, health, and wellness products, solutions, and protocols in the coming quarters.

myLife Wellness may be the most directly relevant Investview subsidiary to Conectiv’s ongoing expansion. The wellness products being introduced to Conectiv members as part of the rebrand are myLife Wellness products.

Opencash

Opencash Securities LLC is an early-stage online trading platform that’s currently in development. It’s being designed to offer self-directed retail investors commission-free access to stocks, ETFs and options.

Acquired by Investview in 2024, Opencash is currently progressing through clearing integration and platform testing in preparation for launch, according to Investview’s most recent financial reporting.

While Opencash is not yet available to Conectiv members, it represents a potential future touchpoint: a commission-free trading platform from within the same ecosystem as the financial education tools members already use.

What Does Investview’s Backing Bring to Conectiv Members

For Conectiv members, the Investview relationship is more than a corporate footnote. The backing of a diversified, publicly traded parent company shapes how the platform is governed, what it can offer today and the growth potential it can support.

Public Company Accountability

Conectiv operates in a layer of oversight that privately held platforms typically don’t have. That can translate into several practical benefits for members, including:

Access to publicly available financial reporting, so the company’s performance isn’t hidden in a black box

A formal compliance infrastructure, including a dedicated compliance department, published policies and a KYC (know your customer) verification process for distributors

Anti-money laundering protocols and adherence to U.S. regulatory standards

Accountability to shareholders and regulators, which can create an ongoing incentive to operate transparently

An Integrated Product Ecosystem

Many of Investview’s subsidiaries are designed to work together. The Conectiv platform has the potential to grow in ways that directly expand what’s available to members. Investview doesn’t need to source new partnerships from scratch, as it can draw on businesses already part of the parent company.

Available to Members Now In Development or Expanding Financial education, live sessions and trading tools through Conectiv Commission-free stock, ETF and options trading through Opencash Wellness products through myLife Wellness, in part manufactured by Renu Labs Expanded myLife Wellness product catalog, planned for 2026

In-House Wellness Supply Chain

Most platforms that add wellness products to their offering do so by partnering with outside brands or reselling third-party inventory. Conectiv’s situation is different; many of the wellness products are manufactured by Renu Laboratories, a company within the Investview portfolio. That means product development, formulation and manufacturing occur within the same corporate structure.

For members, the practical implication is a shorter, more integrated supply chain behind the wellness products they access through the platform.

Conectiv as Part of the Investview Ecosystem

Conectiv is a membership platform, but it’s also one piece of a larger, interconnected company built around financial technology, wellness and digital assets. For members, that broader ecosystem is part of what they’re joining when they sign up.