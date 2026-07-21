Comparing Performance: Polycarbonate vs. Glass Skylight Options

Facility managers and architects specifying roof glazing must analyze the operational lifecycle of their chosen skylight options. While both materials transmit light, their mechanical performance profiles diverge at scale, impacting maintenance costs, thermal efficiency, and long-term structural integrity. Selecting overhead glazing requires evaluating concrete metrics around impact resistance, wind loading, dead loads, and thermal insulation to prevent early system failure.

Impact Resistance and Structural Load

Polycarbonate provides up to 250 times the impact resistance of glass at equivalent thicknesses. This high-impact threshold serves as a critical asset for commercial and industrial facilities vulnerable to extreme weather events. In environments prone to hailstorms, high winds, or overhead debris, this material durability mitigates the risk of catastrophic glazing failure and the subsequent downtime associated with glass replacement. When glass breaks, it cracks or shatters into fragments that threaten building occupants and expensive floor equipment. Polycarbonate absorbs kinetic energy without fracturing, maintaining the security of the building envelope even under repetitive impacts.

Furthermore, the substantial weight reduction in skylight options compared to insulated glass units allows for more efficient structural steel framing. Heavy glass systems require robust framing systems to support their massive dead load. However, doing so complicates architectural engineering and raises raw material costs. Polycarbonate panels are significantly lighter, often lowering total project costs by reducing the load requirements of the supporting substructure. This lightweight profile accelerates installation timelines and minimizes the structural modification required for older foundations and roof trusses.

Skylight Options Offer Thermal Efficiency and Better Daylight Performance

The thermal performance of modern multiwall polycarbonate often exceeds that of single-pane glazing by a factor of four. Multiwall geometries feature internal air cavities that trap air and resist heat transfer. The result is low U-values that protect indoor climates from external temperature swings. By integrating these systems into the building envelope, designers can lower mechanical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) loads and improve overall energy efficiency. The U.S. Department of Energy Commercial Buildings Integration Program highlights roof-level glazing as a component in balancing natural daylighting with energy consumption targets.

Controlling solar heat gain is essential when managing large daylighting apertures. Polycarbonate skylight options include specialized co-extruded layers that filter out harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation while managing infrared light penetration. Unlike aftermarket surface films that degrade, peel, or blister over time, these integrated performance layers remain effective throughout the operational life of the panel. This control prevents interior glare and limits solar heat gain. It also provides a diffused, uniform light that improves working conditions across warehouse and manufacturing floors.

Unlike modular glass systems that rely on frequent horizontal joints, extruded polycarbonate panels can span up to 54 feet. Glass systems require intermediate metal purlins or structural rafters to support short pane lengths, creating a dense grid of joints across the roof. Every joint introduces a point of vulnerability where sealant failure can occur. The continuous span of extruded polycarbonate panels eliminates intermediate horizontal lap joints. This continuous design reduces potential points of water infiltration, ensuring a reliable weather seal over the life of the assembly. Industrial projects benefit significantly from these long spans because they maximize unobstructed light. High-performance prefabricated daylighting systems support large-scale industrial applications.

Installation and Procurement Economics

The procurement of specialized, curved glass skylight options often involves long lead times and high fabrication costs. Glass requires factory bending, precise heat-tempering, and rigid transport crates to avoid cracking before arrival on the construction site. These logistics delay schedules and inflate procurement budgets. Conversely, polycarbonate panels allow for on-site cold-forming, enabling complex vault geometries without custom factory bending. Installers shape the flat panels directly within the structural framing profiles on site, saving weeks in the procurement cycle.

This field flexibility, paired with a price point that runs at one-third the cost of channel glass, makes high-performance daylighting attainable for projects with tighter budget constraints. Lower shipping weights also lower freight costs and reduce the need for heavy cranes during installation. Specialized glazing systems must maintain third-party testing to ensure field modifications do not compromise architectural performance. All Extech skylight systems are tested to meet rigorous Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance standards for water penetration, air leakage, and structural loading, providing the documentation required for demanding procurement environments.

Retrofit Reliability and Envelope Upgrades With EXTECH’s Skylight Options

For aging facilities or those built without overhead daylighting, polycarbonate offers a practical retrofit path that avoids the heavy subframe modifications safely required for glass. Historic or older industrial structures often lack the reserve load capacity needed to support heavy structural glass units. Because polycarbonate systems are lightweight and designed to accommodate thermal expansion through low-friction gasketing, they integrate into existing steel frames without overstressing the structure. This compatibility reduces the engineering review period and avoids expensive reinforcing work on the roof deck.

Polycarbonate expands and contracts at a different rate than the surrounding aluminum or steel frames. High-performance daylighting assemblies use advanced framing systems with deep glazing pockets and low-friction gaskets to allow the panels to move smoothly without buckling or making noise. For facilities concerned about solar heat gain or excessive glare, options like infrared solar control layers and ultraviolet matte finishes offer performance benefits without the need for aftermarket films. These advancements give facilities a reliable way to modernize their buildings while managing operational costs.

Contact us today. We’ll gladly help you go over Extech’s many skylight options for your next project.