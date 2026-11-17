In the bush, Gary D. Howe said, “The shot is there, and then it’s not.” A leopard shifts, an elephant turns, the light moves, and whatever you were about to take has become something you missed. Wildlife photography, the discipline he has spent the most years on, gives you no second attempt and very little warning.

A city before dawn is the opposite proposition. It holds still.

“Early morning is better,” Howe said of photographing in cities. “There’s no people around. There’s no one to bump into. So you sort of have the whole environment to yourself, and you can take those photographs with no rush, with a lot of patience. And if you get what you want, great. If you don’t, you’ve got time to reassess and rethink about what you’re seeing.”

That difference is the reason cityscape work has become the newest and fastest-growing part of Howe’s photography, and the reason he has started thinking about it as a project rather than a series of holidays. Two places got him there: Cape Town and Venice.

What Makes a Place Come Alive

Howe photographs a city for what it does rather than for how its landmarks look. He is after the one property a place has that nowhere else quite has, and whether a camera can be made to show it.

In Cape Town, the answer was water. “I think it’s the ocean,” he said. “I think it’s the movement of the water. It’s those types of things that make the location come alive for me.” Capturing it gave him, in his words, both the pleasure of reliving the place and something more useful: “a little bit of a characteristic of what it is that pulls your heartstrings when you think about visiting those places.”

Cape Town: A Simple Problem, 10 Years Later

The Cape Town photographs are 10 or 12 years old and, on their face, an exercise. He had set himself a technical question about the sea: “How do I capture, like, literally the movement of the water, and what are the different ways I capture that movement?”

Looking at those frames now, he sees something the exercise was not about. “I still see that picture, that image, that movement,” Howe said. “But what I take away from it is it was such a big part of my development as a photographer, and for my ability to see not just light in a specific scene, but motion, which is not a single point in time.”

That last phrase is the whole lesson. A still photograph is one instant, and moving water is not; getting the two to agree means working out what the camera can be made to do with time. “I learned so much from doing something relatively simple,” he said, “that has allowed me to develop myself in ways that I probably didn’t really imagine when I took those photographs.”

It is a characteristically unshowy account of progress. The pictures that changed how he sees were of waves.

Venice: Photographing What the Light Does

Venice supplied the companion lesson, and it is about light rather than motion.

Howe shoots there at dawn, and is careful about what he is actually pointing the camera at. “You’re photographing at dawn as the sun comes up, and where it shows up in the picture,” he said. “And it’s not that you’re photographing the sun. It’s more that you’re photographing the building, and there’s a reflection of light on the windows. Or you’re photographing the water, and you can see the reflection of all of these gondolas or boats behind it.”

The sun is the cause; the subject is the effect. Handled that way, he said, the light “helps define what makes a place special or enamoring to you.”

Light is also the variable he watches hardest. Get it wrong, he said, and a great scene ends up looking nothing like what the eye saw.

The Method: Timing, Not Setting Up

Ask Howe what a shoot looks like, and he rejects the premise. “I don’t really think of setting up per se,” he said. “I set up more timing, environment, backdrop, and then really what do I need to make sure I can make the most of what I’m doing.” That means the camera and lens, the tripod he may or may not carry, and where he places himself relative to the light. The decisions are made before he arrives.

The hour is close to non-negotiable. Early morning wins because, as he put it, “the debris of the day hasn’t necessarily yet gone through the environment. So it’s all fresh, it’s all clear.”

Going early also means catching a sequence rather than a moment. “You’ve got effectively the blue hour where the light is all blue,” Howe said. “Then it starts to become a little more light. And then, as the sun starts to pick up, you see the oranges and the purples and the reds and things like that. So the range of the palette is just so magnificent.”

Fifteen minutes, he said, is enough for the light to have “evolved and changed” into something else entirely. In the wild that would be a problem. In an empty city, it is a series of different photographs of the same place.

A Different Camera for a Different Problem

The shift in subject came with a shift in equipment. For wildlife and fast action, Howe shoots Canon and has followed the system from film through DSLR to mirrorless. For cities and landscapes, he bought a Hasselblad, “the Ferrari of cameras,” in his description.

He is precise about what has changed. The new work involves “less motion but more depth of perspective, more light,” and is “less about capturing necessarily an individual subject, and more about capturing an environment.”

The difference between his wildlife work and his cityscape work is what the frame is for. One is a portrait of something. The other is a portrait of somewhere.

Collecting Cities

Two cities in, Howe has begun to wonder whether this is a body of work rather than a set of trips. “Do I start to collect cities,” he said, “and try and figure out what it is about those cities that makes them either unique to me, or unique to what I see through the camera lens?”

He offers a comparison that gives the idea its shape. “I’ve got friends who are trying to play a whole lot of golf courses, and they’re like, you know, played these 20 golf courses… That’s not really on my list, but this is a different way.”

A list of golf courses is a list. What he is describing is closer to a repeated experiment, run in a new place each time, on the question of what a city gives a camera at first light. Cape Town answered water. Venice answered reflected light. The interest lies in what the next one answers.

Alongside it runs a landscape ambition with a shortlist attached: Namibia and its deserts, Iceland, Mongolia. Wildlife, he is clear, stays at the top of the list and always will. But the cities and the landscapes are where the curiosity is currently pointed.

What Gary Howe Is Actually Collecting

Howe remains, by his own insistent description, “an enthusiastic amateur, which I think is a great place to be,” and he holds to one piece of advice above the rest: bring “a beginner’s mind” to the work, so that you see a place from the bottom up rather than through what you already expect of it.

This suggests the collection is not really of cities. Cape Town taught him motion. Venice taught him what to point the camera at when the light is the subject. Whatever he photographs next will presumably teach him something he cannot yet name, which is the only reliable reason to keep going out before dawn. “It’s all about looking at the world in different ways,” Howe said, “through different lenses, through different angles.”