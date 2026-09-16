Cody Weber on Supporting Long-Term Growth in Agricultural Business

Growth in agriculture is often described in physical terms: more acres, more head, more bushels. Yet, the operations that endure across decades are rarely the biggest. They are the businesses that protect margins, keep access to capital, and build revenue that does not hinge on a single crop, buyer, or season.

Getting bigger and getting stronger are not the same thing. USDA projects inflation-adjusted U.S. net farm income to decline 2.6% for 2026. Conditions also vary sharply by commodity and region, so growth strategy must start with the individual business rather than the mood of the sector.

“The question I always come back to is not whether an operation can grow, but whether it can afford to keep growing when the market turns,” says Cody Weber, in Colorado. “A farm that expands on thin liquidity is really just borrowing risk from its own future.”

Supporting long-term growth, therefore, means looking beyond scale alone. The sections below explore how financial strength, operating capacity, stronger markets, and risk management can help agricultural businesses grow on a more sustainable footing.

Build Growth on a Strong Balance Sheet

Rising revenue can mask a weakening business. What matters underneath is working capital, debt service, cash flow, and the return on each new investment. Expansion financed without a liquidity cushion can leave an operation exposed to one poor harvest or soft price cycle.

Financing conditions add another consideration. In the second quarter of 2026, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City reported that average rates on non-real-estate farm loans over $100,000 remained just under 7%. That puts more pressure on each investment to generate enough return to justify the debt.

Capital spending still has a place, but it should solve a measurable constraint. That could mean adding capacity, reducing labor requirements, lowering input use, or opening access to a market the business cannot currently serve.

The question is whether the investment improves the operation enough to justify the added cost and risk. Growth becomes harder to sustain when capital is committed faster than the business can generate returns from it.

Grow Capacity Before Growing the Footprint

Once the financial base is sound, the next question is how to produce more without allowing costs to rise at the same rate.

Technology can help, provided it is judged on return rather than novelty. Precision tools are already being used to reduce inputs, improve yields, and make some farm tasks less labor-intensive. The value comes from solving an operational problem, not simply adopting the newest system available.

Technology should give the operation more capacity without adding the same amount of cost or complexity. The payoff can come through better use of inputs, less repetitive work, or faster decisions.

Labor is often the first constraint expansion hits. The latest BLS wage data puts the median annual wage for agricultural workers at $35,890, based on May 2025 estimates. Larger operations may also need specialized machinery or administrative skills, so workforce costs belong in growth calculations.

Retention and cross-training can increase the capacity of an existing team. Selective automation may also relieve pressure where repetitive work or limited staffing creates a bottleneck.

“Most of the operations I see hit a ceiling long before they run out of land,” Cody Weber says. “They run out of people, or they run out of hours. Technology and a well-trained crew push that ceiling up without forcing you to buy your way through it.”

Capture More Value From What You Already Produce

Growth does not always mean producing more. Sometimes it means earning more from what the operation already produces.

For some businesses, that may come from processing or branded products. Others may find opportunities through direct-to-consumer sales, institutional buyers, or differentiated markets. Each approach changes how the business reaches customers and where value is captured.

The opportunity is substantial. U.S. farms generated roughly $51.7 billion in direct agricultural product sales in 2024, with direct channels playing an especially important role for smaller family farms.

A broader set of sales channels can reduce dependence on a single outlet. The goal is a market mix the business can manage profitably.

Every added channel still brings costs and management demands. Diversification deserves the same return discipline as an equipment purchase. But reducing dependence on one buyer or commodity market can give the operation more than one route to revenue when conditions change.

Protect the Downside as the Operation Scales

The larger a business becomes, the more a bad year costs.

Agricultural markets can shift because of weather, commodity prices, input costs, trade conditions, or changes in customer demand. Producers do not control those forces, but they can decide how much exposure the business carries.

Risk grows with the operation. The Farm Credit Administration reported that nonperforming assets in the Farm Credit System reached 1.09% of loans and other property owned at the end of March 2026. The increase reinforces why expansion plans need room for weaker conditions.

Other tools depend on the operation. Marketing contracts and forward pricing can create more certainty. Multiple buyers can reduce dependence on one outlet, while cash reserves provide room to respond when revenue falls unexpectedly.

The practical test for any growth plan is a set of downside scenarios. What happens if yields fall? What if a major buyer disappears or financing becomes more expensive?

A business built to survive those years is better positioned to invest when the next opportunity arrives.

Final Thoughts

Long-term agricultural growth is less about expansion for its own sake than about building an operation that can keep moving forward under changing conditions.

Financial strength creates room to invest. Better capacity allows the business to grow without costs increasing unchecked. Stronger market options can improve the value captured from existing production, while risk management protects those gains when conditions turn.

Scale may follow from that discipline. But the stronger business comes first.