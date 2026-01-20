Coast Guard Cutter Alert Returns Home After Seizing More Than $18 Million in Narcotics

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alert has returned to its homeport following a multi-week deployment in which its crew seized more than $18 million worth of illegal narcotics and detained multiple suspected smugglers during interdiction operations in international waters.

The Alert crew conducted a series of high-tempo law enforcement boardings, surveillance operations, and counter-smuggling activities as part of broader Coast Guard efforts to disrupt transnational criminal organizations that traffic illicit drugs through maritime routes. The missions focused on detecting and intercepting vessels suspected of carrying contraband before the shipments could reach coastal markets.

During the deployment, members of the Alert conducted multiple boardings of “go-fast” boats and other suspect craft after identifying suspicious activity using a combination of cutter-based radar, aircraft support, and intelligence cues. These interdictions resulted in the recovery of large quantities of cocaine and other controlled substances, which were offloaded under Coast Guard custody upon the cutter’s return.

In addition to drug seizures, the Alert’s boarding teams detained individuals believed to be involved in smuggling operations and transferred them to appropriate law enforcement authorities for processing. Coast Guard officials noted that routine care and treatment of detainees met operational and humanitarian standards throughout the operation.

Command leadership credited the successful deployment to coordinated efforts among Coast Guard sectors, law enforcement partners, and allied international agencies. These collaborations are part of sustained maritime security initiatives designed to reduce the flow of illegal narcotics destined for the United States and partner nations.

“The crew of the Alert once again demonstrated exceptional skill, professionalism, and resolve in dealing with a complex and dynamic operational environment,” said the cutter’s commanding officer upon return. “Their actions have a real impact on public safety by reducing the volume of dangerous drugs reaching our communities and holding smugglers accountable for their actions.”

The Alert’s return to port also marks the conclusion of its participation in joint exercises and cooperative patrols with regional partners, reinforcing shared commitments to maritime law enforcement and security cooperation.

As the Coast Guard continues its counter-narcotics mission, ongoing deployments and multi-agency collaborations remain central to efforts that target criminal networks exploiting maritime routes to traffic illicit drugs into North America.