Clyfford Still Museum Marks 15 Years With Garden Party, Free Community Day and New Lecture Series

The Clyfford Still Museum is marking its 15th anniversary with a pair of September events that mix fundraising flair and free public access, plus a new lecture series that kicks off on the exact date the museum first opened.

On September 11, the museum hosts “15 Years of the Still – Wildly Independent, Rooted in Denver,” a garden-party fundraiser on the outdoor forecourt and inside the galleries. Guests can expect seasonal bites, curated cocktails, and a string of artist activations from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with sponsor access starting an hour earlier. The lineup includes a botanical dye textile installation by Maki Teshima, an interactive piece by sculptor and potter Steven Meyers, ceramic works by Lucas Thomas, performances by Tobias Fike and Matthew Harris, and a soundscape by DJ Fancy Matthew. Tickets and sponsorships remain on sale until the day of the event.

Eight days later, on September 19, the museum opens its doors for a free community celebration and SCFD Free Day running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The outdoor forecourt will feature music, lawn games, sidewalk chalk, giveaways and other activities. Starting at 11 a.m., doodle artist Zak Todd will lead hands-on artmaking outside. Inside, guided mini-tours of the galleries continue throughout the day. Remarks are scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by mini-cupcakes and live music by Mona Eye-Yoob and the HabiBeats Band from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. No registration is required; walk-ins are welcome.

The official anniversary falls on November 18. That evening the museum will present the inaugural Dr. Morris Susman Luminary Lecture, with Harry Cooper of the National Gallery of Art as keynote speaker.

Alongside the events, the museum continues its special exhibition “Celebrating 15 Years: 15 New Paintings in 15 Months.” Each month through September 2027, a never-before-seen Clyfford Still painting appears in the first gallery. The show opened in May.

The Clyfford Still Museum first welcomed visitors on November 18, 2011. For more details and tickets, visit clyffordstillmuseum.org.