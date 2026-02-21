Cloudways Expands Global Infrastructure With 17 New Data Centers, Enhancing Managed Cloud Hosting Performance in 2026

Cloudways, a leading managed cloud hosting platform, has kicked off the year with a significant expansion of its global footprint. The company announced the addition of 17 new data center locations across providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, and Linode, bringing its total to over 150 sites in more than 50 countries. This strategic move aims to reduce latency, improve site speeds, and cater to businesses seeking reliable, scalable hosting solutions for WordPress, Magento, Laravel, and other PHP-based applications.

As digital transformation accelerates, Cloudways continues to innovate, earning accolades such as the #2 spot on G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards for Web Hosting. With a focus on performance, security, and ease of use, the platform is empowering over 100,000 businesses and turbocharging more than 840,000 websites worldwide.

Key Features Driving Cloudways’ Success in Managed Hosting

Cloudways stands out in the competitive cloud hosting market by simplifying complex infrastructure management. Its flagship offerings include:

Cloudways Autonomous : A fully managed WordPress hosting solution built on Google Kubernetes Engine, featuring autoscaling, load balancers, free Cloudflare Enterprise integration, and Object Cache Pro. This ensures high availability and seamless handling of traffic spikes, ideal for e-commerce sites and high-traffic blogs.

: A fully managed WordPress hosting solution built on Google Kubernetes Engine, featuring autoscaling, load balancers, free Cloudflare Enterprise integration, and Object Cache Pro. This ensures high availability and seamless handling of traffic spikes, ideal for e-commerce sites and high-traffic blogs. Cloudways Flexible : Customizable hosting for a range of applications, providing full control over servers while eliminating the hassles of manual configuration. Users can choose from top cloud providers and scale resources with one click.

: Customizable hosting for a range of applications, providing full control over servers while eliminating the hassles of manual configuration. Users can choose from top cloud providers and scale resources with one click. AI-Powered Tools : The new Cloudways AI Copilot offers instant diagnostics and one-click resolutions for troubleshooting, while the Lightning Stack optimizes NGINX and PHP-FPM for up to 65% faster performance and better Core Web Vitals scores.

: The new Cloudways AI Copilot offers instant diagnostics and one-click resolutions for troubleshooting, while the Lightning Stack optimizes NGINX and PHP-FPM for up to 65% faster performance and better Core Web Vitals scores. Security and Monitoring: Enterprise-grade features like Imunify360 firewall, malware scanning, free SSL certificates, and real-time monitoring via CloudwaysBot ensure 99.99% uptime and robust protection against threats.

These features are complemented by add-ons such as Malware Protection, DNS Made Easy, and Priority Support, all designed to enhance user experience without inflating costs.

Proven Benefits: Performance, Scalability, and Cost Savings

Businesses migrating to Cloudways report substantial improvements. For instance, users have achieved 80% reductions in hosting costs while serving millions of visitors, 40% faster site speeds leading to higher conversions, and seamless handling of 200% traffic spikes. Case studies highlight real-world success: Pangolia grew its monthly readership from 3 million to 9 million, attributing the surge to Cloudways’ reliability and fast load times. Similarly, D8 Super Store managed over $1 million in sales during peak periods without downtime.

User reviews echo these sentiments. On Trustpilot, Cloudways boasts a 4.6/5 rating, with customers praising its 90-second average response time and 96% customer satisfaction with its 24/7 expert support. “The reliability and fast loading speeds helped us grow monthly readership from 3M to 9M,” said Simon Treulle, CEO of Pangolia.

In independent tests, Cloudways delivers excellent uptime of 99.99% and fast global response times, making it a top choice for agencies, developers, SMBs, and bloggers. Reddit users in 2026 affirm it’s still one of the best providers for its feature set and pricing.

Looking Ahead: Roadmap and Promotions for 2026

Cloudways’ public roadmap for Q1 2026 includes enhanced server communication for large-scale environments, user-defined maintenance windows, and Immunify360 email integration, further solidifying its commitment to innovation.

Current promotions make it easier to get started: Enjoy 30% off for four months on Autonomous plans, 75% off lifetime Advanced Support, and 50 free migrations. A three-day free trial requires no credit card, allowing businesses to test the platform risk-free.

Why Cloudways is the Go-To for Managed Cloud Hosting in 2026

In an era where website speed and reliability directly impact business growth, Cloudways provides a managed solution that combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly tools. Whether you’re running a WordPress site, an eCommerce store, or custom PHP apps, the platform’s global expansion and feature-rich ecosystem position it as a leader in the industry.

For more information or to start your free trial, visit cloudways.com. Stay tuned to The Ritz Herald for the latest in tech and business innovations.