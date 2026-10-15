Cigarette Costs: Working Out Your Household Spending

A pack price is easy to check. Working out what smoking takes from your household budget needs two more details: how many cigarettes you smoke and when you pay for them. Those figures help you move from individual receipts to a useful monthly estimate, and calculate what you could retain if you stop smoking or switch away from cigarettes.

Start with the price you actually pay

ASH Scotland’s cost-of-smoking briefing lists an average price of £17.80 for a pack of 20 cigarettes in January 2026. Treat that as a dated benchmark. For your own budget, use a recent receipt that reflects the brand and retailer you buy from.

Record both the price and the pack quantity. If you buy different products, keep their prices separate so each purchase is counted accurately.

You will also need this starting figure when comparing costs after a change. If you are an adult smoker switching to an Electronic Cigarette, include the device and ongoing refill costs in the new budget.

Calculate weekly, monthly and annual costs

Divide the pack price by the number of cigarettes it contains, then multiply the result by your average daily consumption.

For illustration only, suppose a pack of 20 costs £16.80 and you smoke eight cigarettes daily. Each cigarette would cost 84p, giving a daily consumption cost of £6.72. At the same price and daily consumption, that becomes:

Weekly: £47.04, multiplying the daily figure by seven.

£47.04, multiplying the daily figure by seven. Annually: £2,452.80, multiplying it by 365.

£2,452.80, multiplying it by 365. Average monthly: £204.40, dividing the annual total by 12.

Four weeks and an average calendar month are different budgeting periods. In this example, four weeks costs £188.16, while a 30-day month costs £201.60. Use the actual number of days when comparing the calculation with a particular month’s bills.

If your consumption varies, count the cigarettes smoked across a representative period that includes weekdays and weekends. Divide the total by the number of days recorded.

Separate consumption costs from cash purchases

These calculations put a value on cigarettes consumed. Your bank statement shows when you bought them.

A pack purchased near the end of a month puts the whole payment into that month’s outgoings, even if some cigarettes are smoked the following month. Using cigarettes bought earlier has the opposite effect: consumption continues without a fresh payment.

Choose the measure that fits the task. For managing cash, record the full purchase when you pay. For estimating the ongoing cost of smoking, use the consumption calculation. Adding both together would count the same expense twice.

Keeping purchase records over several months helps smooth out differences caused by packs bought just before or after a month ends.

Work out net savings, not just avoided spending

The reduction in cigarette spending is the starting point for a savings estimate. Deduct any new expenses to find the amount left over.

For matching periods, use:

Net savings = previous cigarette spending − remaining cigarette spending − new expenses.

Separate one-off purchases from recurring costs. Count an upfront expense in the period when it is paid. For an annual projection, include it once alongside the recurring expenditure expected throughout the year.

Use the amounts you actually pay for replacement products, rather than assuming a fixed relationship between their use and the number of cigarettes previously smoked. If you continue buying cigarettes alongside other products, record both.

Check the figures against your spending

A simple record needs four details: date, item, quantity and amount paid. Keep receipts to separate cigarette purchases from groceries bought in the same transaction, and include cash payments as well as card purchases.

Compare periods of equal length, or convert each period’s spending to a daily average. Note any cigarettes or other supplies carried over, particularly after an unusually large purchase that could distort a short comparison.

Update the estimate when prices or consumption change. A forecast that helps with next month’s bills is more useful than a decades-long projection built on today’s assumptions.

If you want to put savings aside, start with the reduction you can sustain after any new expenses have been paid. Check that amount against your records before committing the entire projected cigarette budget to a regular transfer. Leave yourself enough to cover the costs that remain.