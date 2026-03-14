Chuck Faush on Reinvention as a Leadership Practice

There are leaders who build institutions and protect them. Then there are leaders who build across institutions, carrying insight from one context to the next and treating disruption as curriculum. Erskine “Chuck” Faush belongs to the second category, and the body of work he has produced across government, media, economic development, and innovation reflects what that kind of career actually produces over time.

Faush is CEO and Founder in Residence of the 2150 Center for Innovation, a growing portfolio of platforms designed to grow people and places through local problem-solving with global impact. He has served as Chief of Staff to a mayor, senior leader of an award-winning community and economic development team, President of a national media company, and creator of The Yard, the first national HBCU Innovation platform. Each of those interconnected chapters represents a stacking of purpose and experience, all in service of the same mission: growing people and places.

That clarity shows up most visibly in his civic work. When Faush served as Chief of Staff to Birmingham Mayor William Bell, the challenge was not simply to manage talent and operations. It was to use the commemorative moment of the Fifty Forward Campaign to produce a long-term return on investment for the city. The effort involved coordinating multi-city teams, building federal relationships, and sustaining community engagement across years. The result was a Presidential National Monument designation for Birmingham’s civil rights district, an outcome that requires exactly the kind of long-view strategy that leaders tested by reinvention tend to execute better than those who have operated only in stable conditions.

At Summit Media Entertainment, where he served as entertainment division President, Faush came full circle with his early career in nationally syndicated television, both in front of and behind the camera. The experience of running a complex, multi-platform media operation sharpened his understanding of how culture, content, and community intersect, and how to build organizations capable of operating at that intersection.

His move to Chicago to oversee a foundation and lead a community and economic development team that won international awards from the International Economic Development Council positioned him at the intersection of economic development and social equity in one of America’s largest cities. That experience directly informed the design of the 2150 Center for Innovation, a platform that treats economic development and community building as inseparable disciplines.

Today, 2150 operates an accelerator and iLab collaborations with numerous institutions, including Miles College, where it launched, along with Jackson State and Florida A&M Universities, focused on startups, problem-solving, and commercialization. The 250X2025 initiative, which targets 250 HBCU internships converting to $100,000 careers and $250 million in projected earnings impact, represents the most recent expression of Faush’s belief that investment in tech, talent, and founders produces returns for people and places alike.

Faush often describes himself as a thought leader and strategy architect, which is accurate but incomplete. The more precise description is someone who has built a practice of converting constraints into design specifications, setbacks into frameworks, and disruption into the setup for the next stage of construction.

The organizations he has built, the designations he has secured, and the pipelines he has created for students who would otherwise have fewer options are the outputs of a leadership model that treats reinvention as a discipline rather than a disruption. That model is replicable, and he is actively building the platforms to scale it.