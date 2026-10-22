Christopher O’Reilly Explains Why Yacht Captains Pay Close Attention to Tides in the Exumas

The Exumas are famous for their clear turquoise water, secluded beaches, and hundreds of islands and cays. For visitors aboard a yacht, the scenery can make navigation look almost effortless. A beach looks inviting, a narrow passage seems straightforward, and a snorkeling location may appear perfectly calm from the surface.

However, the conditions surrounding those destinations can change considerably throughout the day. One of the most important factors is the tide.

Christopher O’Reilly Palm Beach is a yacht captain with experience operating motor yachts throughout the Bahamas, particularly in the Exumas. His familiarity with the region’s shallow waters, island passages, anchorages, and popular charter destinations informs how he approaches daily planning. He emphasizes that understanding tidal conditions is essential to operating safely and making the most of the cruising grounds.

“People see the beautiful water and assume that getting from one place to another is relatively simple,” O’Reilly says. “But you have to pay attention to what’s happening beneath the surface. The tide can change how you approach a location, when you visit, and whether it’s suitable for the activity you’re planning.”

A Few Feet of Water Can Make a Significant Difference

The Exumas include about 365 islands and cays stretching through the central Bahamas. Much of the surrounding cruising area includes shallow banks, sandbars, channels, and passages connecting deeper water with protected areas.

In these environments, relatively small changes in water level can have practical consequences.

Cruising guides commonly describe tidal ranges in the Exumas of approximately three to four feet, although actual conditions vary by location and the lunar cycle. That difference can matter when a vessel operates near shallow water.

A passage with adequate clearance at high tide may offer considerably less room several hours later. Likewise, a beach that is easily accessible by tender in the morning may require a different approach in the afternoon.

“When you’re dealing with shallow water, a few feet matters,” O’Reilly explains. “You need to know the depth, understand what the tide is doing, and consider the draft of the vessel. Just because you were able to access somewhere earlier doesn’t mean the conditions will be identical when you return.”

For yacht captains, this means considering not only where they want to go, but also when they should arrive and depart.

Tidal Currents Can Change Conditions in Narrow Passages

Water levels are only part of the equation. Tides also generate currents as water moves between different areas.

In the Exumas, narrow passages known as cuts connect the deeper waters of Exuma Sound with the shallower Exuma Bank. Water moving through these openings can produce strong currents, particularly during periods of significant tidal exchange.

Conditions can become more challenging when wind opposes the current, potentially creating steep or confused seas.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains that many coastal areas experience two high tides and two low tides each day, with water levels generally transitioning between high and low approximately every six hours. The precise timing and strength of tidal currents depend on local conditions.

O’Reilly notes that understanding these patterns helps captains decide when to use particular passages.

“A cut can look very different depending on the tide and the wind,” he says. “You don’t want to assume that because you’ve been through somewhere before, it’s going to behave exactly the same way every time.”

Captains may plan certain passages around periods of reduced tidal current when appropriate, while also considering weather, vessel characteristics, and local navigation guidance.

Snorkeling Conditions Depend on More Than Visibility

The Exumas offer exceptional snorkeling opportunities, but clear water does not necessarily mean calm conditions.

Tidal currents can influence how comfortable and suitable a snorkeling location is, especially near reefs, channels, and underwater formations.

The Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park’s snorkeling guidance recommends visiting certain reefs during periods of minimal current around slack high or slack low tide. The guidance also emphasizes supervision and appropriate safety precautions.

This distinction matters because an area that appears inviting from a yacht may have currents that are difficult for swimmers to manage.

“Guests are usually thinking about what they’re going to see underwater,” O’Reilly says. “As a captain, you’re also thinking about the conditions they’re going to encounter. The timing can make a big difference in whether a location is appropriate.”

Thunderball Grotto, near Staniel Cay, is one example of a destination where tidal conditions influence access and the visitor experience. Water levels and currents around the grotto change throughout the tidal cycle, making careful timing and local guidance important.

Beaches and Tender Access Change Throughout the Day

Tides also affect activities that have little to do with navigating the main yacht.

A private beach afternoon or BBQ may require transporting guests, food, equipment, and supplies ashore using a tender. The captain and crew must consider water depth, beach access, conditions, and how those factors may change during the visit.

At low tide, more beach may be exposed, but shallow approaches can become difficult. At higher water levels, tender access may improve in some locations while reducing the amount of usable beach.

“Choosing a beach isn’t just about finding somewhere beautiful,” O’Reilly explains. “You have to consider how you’re getting everyone ashore, what the water will be doing while you’re there, and how you’re going to get everything back to the yacht.”

These considerations matter most when guests plan to spend several hours ashore. A suitable location must work for the entire activity, not simply for the moment everyone arrives.

The Moon Influences the Tidal Schedule

Tides follow predictable astronomical patterns, but their range changes throughout the lunar cycle.

According to NOAA, spring tides occur around new and full moons, when the combined gravitational influence of the Sun and Moon produces a greater difference between high and low water. Neap tides occur around the first and third quarter moons, when that difference is generally smaller.

Both patterns occur approximately twice during each lunar month.

For captains, understanding these variations provides additional context when reviewing local tide predictions. A passage or anchorage may require greater attention during periods of larger tidal ranges.

O’Reilly recommends treating tidal information as part of the planning process rather than something checked only when a problem arises.

“You want to be looking ahead,” he says. “If you know what the tide is going to do, you can plan around it instead of finding yourself having to make a last-minute change.”

Good Planning Gives Captains More Options

Tides do not necessarily prevent guests from enjoying an activity. More often, they influence the best time to do it.

A captain might schedule snorkeling earlier in the day, visit a beach during a more suitable tidal window, or adjust the order of destinations to accommodate water levels and currents.

This is where experience with the cruising ground becomes especially useful.

Rather than treating every location as accessible at any time, captains can develop plans that account for changing conditions while preserving flexibility.

“The idea is to work with the conditions instead of fighting them,” O’Reilly says. “If one location makes more sense in the morning and another is better later in the day, you plan accordingly. Guests can still have a great experience without needing to think about every detail behind the schedule.”

For boaters planning their own Exumas trips, O’Reilly recommends consulting reliable local tide predictions, studying current nautical charts, understanding vessel draft and clearance requirements, and allowing flexibility when conditions differ from expectations.

Understanding the Water Is Part of Understanding the Exumas

The Exumas’ appeal comes partly from the contrast between deep blue water, shallow turquoise banks, white sand, and the many islands scattered throughout the region.

Those same geographic features make tidal awareness particularly important.

For Christopher O’Reilly, knowing the Exumas involves more than recognizing popular destinations. It means understanding how conditions change and how those changes influence navigation, snorkeling, beach access, and the overall charter experience.

“The water is constantly changing, even when the scenery looks the same,” O’Reilly says. “Knowing the area means understanding those changes and making decisions that work with them.”

For visitors, the tide may be little more than a changing shoreline. For an experienced yacht captain, it is one of the factors shaping nearly every day on the water.