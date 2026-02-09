China’s Water Supply Carbon Emissions Rise With Economic Growth

China’s water-supply systems are contributing to growing carbon emissions as the nation’s economy expands and relies more on energy-intensive sources such as desalination and large-scale water transfers, according to a recent research study published in Environmental Science and Ecotechnology.

The research, led by scientists from Hohai University, the Nanjing Hydraulic Research Institute, and the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, found that carbon emissions from China’s water supply infrastructure amounted to approximately 228 million metric tons of CO₂ by 2022. This figure reflects indirect emissions associated with electricity use and the increased use of energy-intensive water sources, even as the nation increases its share of clean energy.

Water supply systems are central to China’s urban development, but their high energy consumption has become a significant driver of carbon output, the authors said. The study highlights a paradox in China’s transition to cleaner energy: while renewable energy has helped mitigate emissions from power generation, the growth of energy-intensive water-intensive processes has increased overall emissions from the sector.

Using an analytical framework that included quantification, decomposition, and attribution stages, the researchers examined the complex links between economic growth and emissions in China’s water supply network. They identified a non-linear relationship between economic expansion and carbon emissions, with certain regions at risk of becoming locked into high-carbon water infrastructure patterns.

The study also found that economic development in one region can influence carbon outcomes in neighboring areas, underscoring the interconnected nature of China’s water and energy systems. This reveals how local economic growth patterns can have spillover effects on emissions beyond their borders.

“China’s water-supply carbon emissions are intricately linked to both local and regional economic dynamics,” said Zongzhi Wang, a co-author of the study. “This paradox calls for a more integrated approach to managing water, energy, and carbon emissions, as regional policies alone may not be enough to mitigate the cumulative impact of energy-intensive water sources.”

The research emphasizes the need for coordinated national and regional policy responses that address the interplay between water security and decarbonization. Suggested strategies include stricter carbon-emission thresholds for new water infrastructure projects and the promotion of decentralized, low-carbon water management alternatives, particularly in regions with high projected emissions.

Experts argue that this form of integrated governance will be critical as China balances its goals of economic growth, water security, and climate change mitigation.

Key findings include:

China’s water-supply carbon emissions reached 228 Mt CO₂ by 2022.

The expansion of energy-intensive sources, such as desalination and water transfers, drives increased emissions.

Economic development exhibits nonlinear effects on water-sector emissions, with regional spillovers.

Integrated national strategies and low-carbon alternatives are needed to reduce future emissions.

This study highlights the hidden environmental cost of supporting rapid economic growth through expanded water infrastructure and underscores the importance of smart policy and technology choices in the water-energy-carbon nexus.