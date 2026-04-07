Cherrie’s Kitchen: The Weekly Mission Joe and Jon Field Have Quietly Run for Years With Their Families

Every Wednesday in Nashville, hundreds of people eat because of Joe and Jon Field and TC Restaurant Group – their family business.

There is no press release attached to it. No corporate sponsorship banner. No social media campaign driving awareness. Just a steady, weekly commitment to a small Baptist congregation in a part of the city that does not make the tourism brochures, carried out by two brothers who have been doing it long enough that it has simply become part of how they operate.

That program is called Cherrie’s Kitchen, and it is one of the most sustained acts of community investment happening in Nashville right now.

How It Started

Joe Field founded Cherrie’s Kitchen in memory of his late wife, Cherrie, who passed away after a long battle with cancer. The name was intentional. For Joe, keeping Sherry’s legacy alive meant doing something ongoing, something that would touch people every week rather than once a year. He chose food because it was what he knew, and he chose Nashville because it was where the need was visible and the relationships were already in place.

The program operates out of St. Luke Baptist Church, a small African American congregation serving a low-income community in Nashville. Every Wednesday, between 350 and 400 meals are distributed to people who rely on that consistency. For many of them, it is not supplemental. It is necessary.

More Than Meals

The Field brothers did not stop at food. Over the years, Jon and Joe have effectively become the church’s maintenance team, donating full commercial renovations to the building at no cost. A new roof. New windows. New carpet. New pews. Whatever the congregation needed, the Fields handled it, and they never sent a bill.

The pastor and congregation members remain active participants in the program and have spoken openly about the impact the Fields’ involvement has had on their community. For a congregation of roughly 20 to 30 people operating with limited resources, the support has been transformational.

It is the kind of partnership that does not fit neatly into a press release category. It is not a one-time donation or a charity gala. It is a decade-plus relationship built on showing up every week without being asked twice.

The Name Behind the Mission

Cherrie Field was not a public figure. She did not seek recognition, and neither did her husband when he decided to build something in her name. But the programs Joe created after her passing reflect something real about who she was and what she meant to the people around her.

Cherrie’s Kitchen in Nashville and Cherrie’s Hope in Marion, Ohio, where Joe and his family business provides weekly direct assistance to individuals and families in need, form a quiet but substantive legacy of giving that has touched hundreds of lives over the years. Both programs are ongoing. Both operate without fanfare. And both carry a name that Joe Field has made sure will not be forgotten.

“The word hope is what gave my wife 21 years living with cancer,” Joe has said of the programs he built in her memory.

A Pattern of Giving That Goes Unnoticed

The broader picture of what the Field brothers have done in their communities is one that has largely gone unreported. In Marion, Ohio, the brothers along with TC Restaurant Group, their family business, donated all commercial electrical and HVAC work to a 100-bed homeless shelter currently under construction, a contribution that represents a significant investment in both labor and materials across a 10,000 square foot facility. This special project was named Leapin’ Outreach Center – 740-360-0072. They have helped house people displaced from single-family properties during winter months. They have funded community programs without attaching their names to them.

For years, Joe and Jon Field actively avoided the kind of press that might have told these stories sooner. They were focused on building, not on being seen building. That restraint, while admirable, meant that the public narrative around their names was shaped by other things entirely.

Cherrie’s Kitchen is one part of a larger record that tells a fuller story about who the Field brothers are and what they have spent their careers doing. It is a story about consistency, about community, and about two businessmen who never stopped showing up for the people around them, whether the cameras were rolling or not.

Every Wednesday in Nashville, the meals go out. They have for years. And if Joe and Jon Field or their families have anything to say about it, they will for years to come.