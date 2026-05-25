Charley Olmer Is Turning a Miami Hotel Into a Living Gallery

There is a particular kind of Miami hotel that wants to be talked about. Glossy, photogenic, busy. And then there is the kind of hotel Charley Olmer is building, which is a different proposition entirely. She wants to be remembered.

Olmer is the cultural programming lead at Dua Miami Hotel, a Marriott Autograph Collection property in Brickell, and she has spent the better part of a decade arguing, through her work, that a hotel can be more than a place to sleep between dinner reservations. It can be a cultural address in its own right. A site of curation. A small civic actor.

That argument is not theoretical. You can walk through the lobby and see it.

A British eye, sharpened in Tel Aviv

Olmer is British-born, and she landed in luxury hospitality through an unusual side door. Before Miami, she spent years in Israel curating experiences for ultra-high-net-worth international clients across one of the most layered cultural environments on the planet. Her résumé from that period reads like a study in restraint: Six Senses, The Setai, The Norman. The properties were the easy part. The harder part was learning how to read a country.

The Middle East is not a place where you can phone in cultural programming. You have to understand what you are touching. Whose tradition. Whose neighborhood. Whose history. That apprenticeship taught Olmer something she still talks about: hospitality, done seriously, is an act of translation.

She brought that disposition with her when she moved to Miami.

Hotels as ecosystems, not campaigns

The phrase Olmer uses for her own job is unusually precise. She does not run marketing. She builds cultural ecosystems. The distinction matters.

A marketing campaign ends. An ecosystem keeps producing.

At Dua Miami, she developed an ongoing artist residency and curation program in partnership with ACED Gallery, the contemporary art platform with locations across Miami, New York, and the East Coast. Emerging artists are selected, their work is placed throughout the property, and a custom mural was commissioned for the lobby. The hotel functions, in effect, as a working gallery with rooms attached. Guests who came for a weekend leave with the names of artists they had never heard of before they arrived.

This is the kind of programming that does not show up well in a quarterly report. It shows up in repeat visits, in editorial coverage, in the slow accumulation of cultural credibility that no paid placement can buy.

When Miami Music Week comes through the lobby

Miami’s cultural calendar has its tentpoles, and Music Week is one of the loudest. Olmer programs into it rather than around it. Working with internationally recognized artists, she has produced large-scale activations at Dua during the week that have helped fix the property’s identity within one of the city’s most competitive cultural moments. The point is not to chase the week. The point is to be one of the reasons people come for it.

That kind of positioning is harder than it sounds. Music Week rewards loud. Olmer programs with taste.

The brand work, and what it really is

The list of brand partners Olmer has brought through Dua reads like a who’s who of premium lifestyle. Estrella Damm chose the property to host its prestigious Gastronomy Congress, a global culinary platform that has previously taken its program to London, Lisbon, and Melbourne. San Pellegrino has collaborated on programming. The hotel was named the exclusive Miami venue for Yoga in the Sky, the rooftop wellness series, embedding it inside the city’s wellness conversation in a way few hotels manage.

These are not sponsorship deals. They are not banners. They are program-led collaborations where the brand and the property share an audience and a sensibility, and where the experience produced is the point. Olmer is unusually good at finding the partners whose values can survive contact with a hotel lobby.

She has also coordinated high-profile editorial and documentary productions on property, working directly with leadership at nationally distributed luxury publications and major production companies. That work tends to be invisible to guests, which is exactly the point. It is the infrastructure underneath the brand.

The bigger argument

What Olmer is really doing, if you watch the through line across seven years and three cities, is making a quiet case for a kind of hotel that the industry has talked about for decades but rarely actually built. Hotels that are cultural destinations. Hotels that participate in the city instead of skimming off it.

She holds a Master of Science in Hospitality Management from Florida International University, and a background in journalism and media that probably explains why she talks about programming the way a magazine editor talks about an issue. There is a sensibility. Things either fit or they do not.

Miami is having a moment, and most of its hotels are along for the ride. The interesting question is which of them will still feel relevant when the moment passes. Olmer’s bet, made in lobbies and on rooftops and in partnerships nobody else thought to chase, is that the ones built around real culture will be the ones that last.

So far, the bet is holding.