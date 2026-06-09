Charles Maxwell DeCook: Why Today’s Buyers Are Chasing Character Over Square Footage

Today’s homebuyers aren’t just on the hunt for more square footage—they’re looking for something that feels truly personal and memorable. While spacious, move-in-ready homes once dominated wish lists, there’s now a shift toward properties with unique character and details.

According to Charles Maxwell DeCook, features that once might have been viewed as quirks, such as original woodwork or an unconventional layout, are now celebrated by those who want their living space to feel genuinely one-of-a-kind. As the demand for character-rich homes continues to rise, knowing what sets these properties apart is becoming more important than ever for anyone involved in real estate.

Changing Priorities Among Modern Homebuyers

Homebuyers today are showing greater interest in unique and meaningful spaces rather than just overall square footage. A cottage with original hardwood floors or a downtown loft featuring exposed brick often draws more attention than a generic, sprawling home. Buyers are drawn to homes that feel distinct, often seeking out properties that tell a story or reflect their personal style. The desire for individuality has become a driving force in today’s real estate market.

Understanding Character in Homes

A home’s character goes beyond simple aesthetics. It’s about the elements that give a space its unique personality, such as vintage crown molding, custom built-ins, or an arched doorway that sets it apart from standard layouts.

Many buyers are drawn to older homes that retain original details, valuing the sense of history and craftsmanship they represent. A house with a stained-glass window or a hand-carved mantel can stand out in a buyer’s memory far longer than an extra few hundred square feet. These one-of-a-kind features often become conversation points and can make a property feel truly special.

Lifestyle Changes Influencing Buyer Choices

Remote work has made it easier for people to spend more time at home, leading them to prioritize spaces that feel comfortable and reflective of their personalities. The pandemic accelerated this trend, shifting the focus to home environments that support work and relaxation.

Social media also plays a role in shaping tastes. Popular platforms showcase homes full of character and creative design solutions, inspiring buyers to seek out something that’s more than just four walls and a roof. As a result, individuality and the potential for self-expression have become more important in the decision-making process. This desire for a home that feels unique has even led to greater interest in renovations and customizations, as buyers look for ways to make their spaces truly their own.

Rethinking Space: Quality Versus Quantity

Square footage no longer reigns supreme for everyone in the market. Many buyers are prioritizing how space is used rather than how much of it there is. An open floor plan with plenty of sunlight, or an open-plan kitchen, can easily outweigh a few extra unused rooms.

Creative storage, flexible living areas, and multifunctional layouts are gaining traction. A thoughtfully arranged townhouse or a compact bungalow with character can offer more value to a buyer seeking comfort and utility over sheer size.

Strategies for Sellers and Agents

Sellers have an opportunity to highlight the distinctive aspects of their homes that set them apart from others on the market. Pointing out unique architectural elements, custom finishes, or even landscaping features can help draw attention from buyers who are looking for something memorable.

Real estate agents can tailor their marketing strategies to focus on these standout qualities. Describing the story behind a home or showcasing its most interesting spaces during showings can help create a lasting impression and spark more interest. By emphasizing features with character, agents position their listings to attract buyers who might otherwise overlook properties based strictly on size or modern updates.

The Road Ahead for Home Preferences

Market trends suggest that buyers’ focus on character isn’t just a passing phase. As people continue to spend more time at home and seek spaces that reflect who they are, this preference is likely to continue. Industry professionals may find that adapting to these evolving tastes—by recognizing and promoting homes with unique qualities—will be key in meeting the demands of today’s homebuyers.