CENTCOM Completes 12th Night of Strikes on Iranian Military Targets

U.S. Central Command forces finished another round of strikes against Iran late Wednesday, marking the 12th consecutive night of operations. The action took place at 10:30 p.m. EDT on July 22.

American forces targeted Iranian military sites that included maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance positions and air defense assets. Officials said the strikes continue to weaken Iran’s capacity to threaten civilian mariners and commercial shipping in the region.

Throughout this month, U.S. forces have struck dozens of Iranian military locations on land. At the same time, they have resumed a naval blockade of Iran. As of July 23, CENTCOM had redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled one vessel to stop ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports.

More than 50,000 U.S. service members remain deployed across the Middle East. Command officials described the force as highly vigilant, focused, lethal and ready.

The latest operations form part of an ongoing campaign directed at reducing Iran’s ability to disrupt commercial traffic and endanger civilian mariners. CENTCOM released video of the precision strikes shortly after the latest round concluded.

The repeated nightly actions and the parallel blockade reflect a sustained effort to limit Iran’s military reach at sea and along its coastline. Further updates from the command are expected as the mission continues.