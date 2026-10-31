Celebrities Turn Halloween Into a Shared Cultural Stage

On the final weekend of October, Halloween occupied the same media space usually reserved for awards shows or sports finals. Morning television treated the holiday as a full production. The TODAY show marked NBC’s 100th anniversary with costumes drawn from the network’s own history: hosts appeared as characters from Friends, Saturday Night Live, and other long-running series, joined by guest appearances that included Martha Stewart. The bit was staged on the plaza outside 30 Rockefeller Center, turning a seasonal stunt into a brief, public history of American broadcasting.

Elsewhere, individual celebrities posted family and personal looks that mixed nostalgia with current references. Keke Palmer and her young son recreated the matching futuristic outfits from Michael and Janet Jackson’s 1995 “Scream” video. Paris Hilton shared multiple ensembles, including a Morticia Addams look and a Beauty and the Beast family set. Janelle Monáe hosted her annual Wondaween event and appeared as “The Amazing Fish-Boy.” These images circulated quickly across platforms, generating the kind of side-by-side comparisons and ranking lists that once belonged mainly to red-carpet coverage.

The scale is not new, but the institutional embrace is. What began as door-to-door trick-or-treating and local parties has expanded into coordinated television segments, multi-day celebrity festivals, and commercial campaigns that treat costume choice as both personal expression and content. Retailers and platforms have long monetized the day; this year the content itself often arrived pre-packaged from morning shows and celebrity accounts, ready for immediate sharing. At the same time, Día de los Muertos observances—once concentrated in Mexican-American communities—continue to draw larger, more visible gatherings in cities from Los Angeles to New York, running just after Halloween and sometimes overlapping in public calendars.

None of this replaces the simpler version of the holiday still practiced in most neighborhoods. Children still dress up, households still buy candy, and many adults still treat the evening as low-stakes fun. What has changed is the visibility of the professional and semi-professional layer. When network hosts, musicians, and actors treat costume selection as a scheduled appearance, the holiday gains an additional role: a short, annual opportunity for shared cultural reference. Viewers can recognize the source material, debate the execution, and move on by the next news cycle. In that sense, Halloween 2026 functioned less as pure escape and more as a temporary, widely legible stage on which both private play and public performance could briefly occupy the same frame.