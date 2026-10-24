Casio Brings G-Shock Toughness to Analog Dial With New 2500 Series

Casio America unveiled the G-Shock 2500 series on Oct. 22, an analog-dial line that reworks the silhouette of the brand’s founding model for a modern face.

The GMC2500 and GAC2500 carry the spirit of the DW5000C, which debuted in 1983 as a watch built to resist gravitational shock. The new series keeps the tough DNA and iconic shape but softens the contours. A Multi-Mission Date window at 3 o’clock shifts between date, mode, stopwatch minutes and setting information. Enter the year, month and day once and the calendar runs through 2099. A small seconds hand at 9 o’clock can pause to save power. Select models use bio-based resin components. Features include a magnetic hand-holding structure for shock resistance, a power-saving second-hand stop that extends battery life up to five years, a 1-second stopwatch, 200-meter water resistance and LED illumination.

Pricing runs $145 for resin GAC2500 models, $280 to $300 for metal-accent GMC2500 models, and $350 for metal-bracelet GMC2500D models. The series will be available in November at select retailers, gshock.casio.com and the G-Shock Soho Store.

“The 2500 series reflects our clients’ growing appreciation for timepieces that are purposeful, innovative, and progressive while staying true to our brand’s renowned and most celebrated signature design,” said Shermeen Greenmun, Vice President of Timepiece at Casio America.

The announcement is a product launch, not a sales report. The concrete markers are the analog 2500 series, the $145 starting price, the November availability and the link back to the 1983 DW5000C.