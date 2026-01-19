Carol Pierce-Davis Offers a Year of Faith With A Moment in Time: Meditations on the Seasons of Faith

Dr. Carol Pierce-Davis, a psychologist, author, and speaker, invites readers on a profound spiritual journey with A Moment in Time: Meditations on the Seasons of Faith. This carefully crafted collection of reflections takes readers through the rhythms of the church calendar, offering meditations on the seasonal cycles of life, faith, and love.

About the Book

In A Moment in Time, Dr. Pierce-Davis guides readers through the seasons of Advent, Christmas, Epiphany, Lent, Easter, and Pentecost, with additional seasonal reflections like “The Season of Honors,” “The Season of Sorrows,” and “The Season of Love.” This unique spiritual guide draws from a deep well of biblical wisdom, practical psychology, and the author’s personal experiences, offering insightful meditations that resonate with the complexities of modern life.

Dr. Pierce-Davis’s writing bridges the gap between timeless scripture and contemporary issues, making ancient wisdom accessible for today’s reader. Each reflection encourages self-exploration, vulnerability, and connection with God, while offering gentle challenges to deepen one’s spiritual life. As Dr. Pierce-Davis writes, “A Moment in Time” is not just a book—it is a companion on the path to understanding the profound significance of life’s seasons and divine presence in every moment.

About the Author

Dr. Carol Pierce-Davis is a psychologist, speaker, and passionate advocate for personal and spiritual growth. She is deeply involved in her local Episcopal church and has spent years ministering to people from various walks of life. Her rich background in psychology and theology uniquely equips her to approach faith with both intellectual rigor and heartfelt authenticity.

Through A Moment in Time, Dr. Pierce-Davis blends humor, insight, and compassion, offering a refreshing perspective on how spiritual practices can enrich our lives. Readers will find that her meditations provide both comfort and challenge, inviting them to reflect on their relationship with God through every season of life.

Book Availability

A Moment in Time: Meditations on the Seasons of Faith is available for purchase in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats. Readers can begin their year of reflection at any time, following the seasonal structure that best aligns with their own spiritual journey. The book provides both a structured path through the liturgical calendar and the freedom to explore at one’s own pace.

For more information or to order a copy, visit carolpiercedavisbook.com or amazon.com.