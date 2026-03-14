Can Flipping Antiques and Collectibles Be a Lucrative Financial Side Hustle?

I’ve flipped antiques and collectibles for over 15 years. Started it as a way to escape the soul-crushing corporate grind in Sydney. Now it pulls in enough extra cash to cover holidays, car repairs, and the occasional splurge without touching my day job salary.

But here’s the blunt truth. This isn’t some passive income dream. It takes grit to watch a $300 purchase sit unsold for six months. Most punters quit after their first dud buy. The ones who stick it out? They make real money.

The Harsh Reality Check

The Australian antique and used goods retail sector is valued at $4.9 billion. Collectibles overall are exploding at 7.7 percent compound annual growth. Sounds flash. But that pie gets sliced thin across thousands of flippers, op shop warriors, and weekend auction rats. My own books show an average margin of 250 percent when things go right.

One Victorian sideboard cost me $120 at a Salvos in Footscray. Three weeks later, the restored item sold for $1,850. The pure profit, after accounting for petrol and polish, was a clean $1,600.

The flip side hurts. I once dropped $450 on a set of Art Deco lamps that turned out to be fake. Sat in my garage for 9 months before I offloaded them at a 40% loss just to free up space. That stung.

If you chase quick wins or ignore research, you’ll bleed cash fast. But get the sourcing and timing right, and this side hustle beats most Uber shifts or weekend retail gigs hands down.

Finding Gold in the Junk

Forget fancy antique stores. Real money hides in plain sight. Hit op shops early on Saturday mornings. Cruise country auctions in places like Ballarat or Bendigo. Scroll Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace at midnight when estate sales pop up.

I keep a list of 20 regular spots across Melbourne and Brisbane. One Sunday, I scored a 1920s oak dining table for $80 because the seller thought it was just old crap. Quick sand, new varnish, and it went for $950 on eBay AU.

Train your eyes. Look for hallmarks on silver, maker’s marks on pottery, and solid timber, not veneer. Skip anything trendy that floods the market. Victorian, Edwardian, and mid-century stuff still commands top dollar from Sydney buyers who want character without the IKEA price tag.

Ignore the hype about rare coins or stamps unless you know your stuff. Stick to furniture, glassware, and small collectibles you can actually shift.

Getting Your Hands Dirty With Restoration

Half the profit comes after the buy. A quick clean turns junk into treasure. I spend Sunday afternoons stripping varnish, polishing brass, and researching online. No fancy tools needed. Sandpaper, beeswax, and elbow grease do most jobs. Last month, I flipped a cracked porcelain vase I picked up for $15. Fixed the hairline crack, listed it with proper photos, and banked $180.

Rushing the prep kills deals. Buyers spot dodgy repairs from a mile away. Take your time. Test everything. That fake Louis Vuitton trunk I restored? Sold in 48 hours to a collector in Perth. Rushed jobs come back with complaints and bad reviews. Do it properly, or don’t bother.

The Storage Nightmare You Can’t Ignore

Inventory piles up quicker than you expect. One good auction haul fills your garage, and suddenly your partner threatens divorce. That’s exactly why I rent a storage facility in Melbourne with climate control and 24-hour access when things get tight. Keeps delicate china safe from humidity and stops the missus from tripping over boxes every morning.

Cheap units start around $150 a month for a decent size. Factor that into every flip. Proper storage protects your margins and your sanity. Skip it and watch profits evaporate due to mould and breakage.

Turning Trash Into Cash – Selling Tips

Platforms matter. eBay AU handles volume, but fees bite. Facebook Marketplace moves local furniture fast with zero commission. Gumtree still works for bulky stuff if you don’t mind tyre kickers. I list everything with ten clear photos, honest descriptions, and a price just below similar sold items.

Silver pieces need special handling. But if you’re stuck wondering where to sell silver in Melbourne, the specialist dealers around Collins Street and the online bullion buyers deliver the best returns without the hassle of weekend markets.

Avoid general pawn shops. They lowball hard. Target collectors who pay for provenance. One sterling tea set I flipped last winter cleared $2,200 after I spent $600 sourcing it. Timing sales around Christmas or Mother’s Day doubles your speed.

Covering Your Arse Legally

This bit trips up more side hustlers than anything else. The ATO doesn’t care if you call it a hobby. If you make a consistent profit, they want their cut. Register an ABN once you hit regular sales. Track every receipt. Claim deductions for petrol, storage, cleaning supplies, and even your phone plan.

Cross the $75,000 turnover mark and GST registration becomes mandatory. You file BAS quarterly. Mess that up, and penalties hurt. I learned this the hard way after my first big year. The last thing you need is an audit because you treated it like pocket money.

Grab a business lawyer early. One who actually understands small traders and the rules for second-hand goods. Costs a few hundred upfront but saves thousands in fines and stress later. I use mine every tax time now. Worth every cent.

When It Stops Being a Side Hustle

Some months, this brings in more than my salary. Others, it’s pocket change. That’s the game. Scale smart. Keep your day job until the numbers prove steady. Build a network of buyers who come back for more. Reinvest profits in better stock rather than flashy tools.

I’ve watched mates burn out chasing every deal. Others quietly bank six figures part-time while keeping their sanity. The difference? Discipline and knowing when to walk away from a bad buy. This hustle rewards the patient and punishes the dreamers.

If you’re willing to learn the ropes, research every piece, and treat it like a business instead of a treasure hunt, it absolutely can become lucrative.

Just don’t expect overnight riches. Real results come from real effort.