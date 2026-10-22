Rosa Laura Junco approaches the debate between faith and science by examining Georges Lemaître, a key figure in modern cosmology. Lemaître, who introduced the Big Bang theory, was not only a physicist but also a Catholic priest. He played a major role in forming our understanding of the expanding universe. Importantly, Lemaître kept his scientific work separate from religious arguments, refusing to let his theory be used as proof of biblical creation. His example shows that science and faith can both have a place, as long as each focuses on its own questions.

Lemaître Complicates the Conflict

Lemaître developed his idea of the ‘primordial atom’ using Einstein’s equations, thereby making him a central figure in cosmology. He was also a founding member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and later led it. Lemaître made it clear that science should stand on its own, separate from theology.

When Pope Pius XII tried to link the Big Bang theory to the biblical story of creation, Lemaître stepped in to keep his scientific work from being used as religious proof.

This separation is still important today. Science can explain how the universe works, but it does not answer deeper questions about why anything exists. Catholic thinking allows for both science and faith, without forcing one to do the job of the other.

Does the Big Bang Leave Room for God?

The Big Bang is sometimes presented as a choice between physics and a creator. Catholic teaching has rejected that framing. Speaking to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in 2014, Pope Francis said the Big Bang did not contradict divine creation and similarly argued that evolution did not conflict with the concept of creation.

The idea of fine-tuning in the universe brings up another debate. The basic numbers in physics seem set just right for life and detailed constructs to exist. If those numbers were different, the universe could look very different. People disagree on what this means. Some see it as evidence of design, while others look for different explanations. Still, fine-tuning does not prove the existence of God from a scientific standpoint.

“This uncertainty is a reason to be careful,” said Rosa Laura Junco. “Using gaps in scientific knowledge as shortcuts to religious answers does not help faith in the long run.”

Where Rosa Laura Junco Sees Room for Science and Faith

The debate over evolution is another example of the tension between faith and science. The conflict gets worse when people read Genesis as if it were a scientific explanation of how life began.

Catholic thought does not require that interpretation. Pope Francis argued in his 2014 address that evolution in nature does not conflict with creation. The theological claim that existence has a creator and the scientific study of how species develop operate at different levels of explanation.

It is fair to ask if keeping science and theology separate just shields religious ideas from scrutiny.

If every new discovery is put in a science box and faith is kept in another, it becomes hard to see how the two can interact or be compared.

What Can Science Actually Tell Us About Faith?

The solution is to set clear boundaries. Faith should not be used to reject solid scientific evidence, and science should not be pushed to answer questions it cannot address.

Neuroscience offers a useful example. Researchers can study what happens in the brain during prayer, meditation, and other religious practices. A 2026 systematic review synthesized 105 studies conducted between 1998 and 2026 and found measurable patterns of brain activity associated with religious and spiritual practices.

These results are interesting for science, but brain scans cannot prove religious beliefs. Seeing brain activity during prayer tells us about the brain, not about the truth of faith or the existence of God.

This warning goes both ways. Brain scans do not prove or disprove theology, and finding a brain process does not take away the individual meaning someone finds in their experience.

Better Questions Create Better Conversations

The best way forward is to set clear boundaries. Catholics should respect solid scientific evidence when talking about cosmology or evolution and avoid using open scientific questions to support doctrine. Scientists should also be clear about what their methods can and cannot prove when discussing faith.

Education is important here. Lemaître’s example challenges the simple story that science and faith cannot mix. He was serious about both his scientific work and his role as a priest, and he kept the findings of physics separate from religious teachings.

We should use the same careful approach when talking about fine-tuning or neuroscience. Both topics can lead to good questions, but we should not force them to support conclusions that go beyond the evidence.

Faith and Science Need Intellectual Humility

Lemaître’s main lesson is not that science proves faith. He made it clear that it was not his goal. Instead, his life shows that strong science and real faith can coexist, each maintaining its own standards.

This is still a good example for Catholics today. Science can change what we know about the universe, life, and the brain. Faith deals with questions of meaning and purpose that science is not meant to answer.

Rosa Laura Junco sees more value in the conversation when we do not expect faith or science to answer everything. Both can coexist if we understand what each can and cannot do.

About Rosa Laura Junco

Rosa Laura Junco has more than 16 years of experience in publishing. She has served as an Executive Board Member at Grupo Reforma, Mexico’s largest print media outlet, since 2008. Grupo Reforma publishes the leading newspapers in Mexico City (Reforma), Monterrey (El Norte), and Guadalajara (Mural). Since 2023, she has also served as an Executive Board Member at Casa Monarca Ayuda Humanitaria al Migrante, a migrant shelter and nonprofit organization, where she supports strategic governance, fundraising, and community engagement for vulnerable migrant populations. She holds a B.A. with honors in International Relations from Tecnológico de Monterrey.