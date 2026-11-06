California’s 2026 E-Bike Laws: What Changed and Who Pays After a Crash

California defines an e-bike as a bicycle with an electric motor of less than 750 watts, sorted into Class 1, Class 2, or Class 3 by how the motor delivers power and how fast it assists (Vehicle Code 312.5). That definition now carries real weight. Three new state laws took effect on January 1, 2026; a UC San Diego study published in July 2026 documented an exponential rise in e-bike injuries, and families across the state are asking the same two questions: what does the law require now, and who pays when a rider gets hurt?

The answer to the second question depends on the first. Classification, rider age, helmet use, and speed modifications all shape how fault is investigated after a collision. For families dealing with an e-bike injury in Bakersfield, those details can determine which laws apply, who may be held responsible, and where compensation might come from. That’s where The May Firm’s experience representing injured cyclists in California becomes relevant. Its Bakersfield bicycle accident attorneys handle claims involving negligent drivers and other potentially responsible parties, where establishing how the collision happened, which traffic laws were violated, and whose actions caused the injuries can make the difference between a disputed claim and a recoverable loss.

How Does California Classify E-Bikes in 2026?

California classifies e-bikes into three classes based on top assisted speed and whether the motor runs without pedaling. The class sets the age limit, the helmet rule, and where the bike is allowed to go.

Class 1 bikes assist only while the rider pedals and stop assisting at 20 mph. Class 2 bikes add a throttle that moves the bike without pedaling, also capped at 20 mph. Class 3 bikes assist only while pedaling, up to 28 mph, and carry a speedometer.

Feature Class 1 Class 2 Class 3 Motor engages Pedaling only Pedaling or throttle Pedaling only Top assisted speed 20 mph 20 mph 28 mph Minimum rider age None None 16 Helmet required Riders under 18 Riders under 18 Every rider

The key difference is Class 3. Vehicle Code 21213 sets a minimum operator age of 16 and requires every Class 3 rider to wear a helmet regardless of age. Under Vehicle Code 21212, any rider under 18 on any bicycle, motorized or not, must wear a properly fitted and fastened helmet.

What Did California Change on January 1, 2026?

Three laws reshaped the e-bike market at the start of 2026. Together, they target illegal speed modifications, underage Class 3 sales, and battery fires.

AB 545 closes the unlock-app loophole. In 2024, AB 1774 banned the sale of devices that modify an e-bike’s speed capability so it no longer meets its class definition. AB 545 extends that ban to software and smartphone apps that unlock higher speeds. An e-bike pushed past its class limits falls outside the Vehicle Code 312.5 definition entirely.

AB 965 penalizes sales to minors. Selling a Class 3 e-bike to a person under 16 is now an infraction. That puts retailers on notice, and it matters in any claim involving a young rider on a bike he was never permitted to buy.

SB 1271 sets battery standards. E-bikes and their lithium-ion batteries sold in California must now carry certification from an accredited testing laboratory. A battery that ignites without meeting those standards points liability toward the manufacturer and the seller under product liability law.

Local rules arrived as well. AB 2234 authorizes San Diego County to bar riders under 12 from Class 1 and Class 2 bikes, and AB 1778 authorizes Marin County to bar riders under 16 from Class 2 bikes and to require helmets for every rider. Both pilot programs run through January 1, 2029.

What Does the New Injury Data Show?

E-bike injuries in California climbed from almost nothing to more than 1,500 reported collisions a year in six years. The UC San Diego study, published July 17, 2026, in Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open, counted 2 e-bike collisions in state crash records in 2018 and more than 1,500 in 2024.

The researchers reviewed 4,035 e-bike collisions and 58,332 traditional bicycle collisions in the California Highway Patrol’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System from 2018 through 2024. Three findings stand out for anyone weighing a claim.

Injuries are more severe. Moderate-to-severe injuries appeared in 15.8% of e-bike collisions compared with 11.9% of traditional bicycle collisions.

Children are overrepresented. Riders aged 14 and younger made up a disproportionate share of e-bike victims, and helmet use among injured riders was low.

Fault patterns differ. E-bike riders were more often found at fault than traditional cyclists, with unsafe speed and improper turning among the leading violations.

Hospital data mirrors the statewide trend. Researchers at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles reported in October 2026 that annual e-bike and e-scooter injury cases at that hospital rose from 33 in 2019 to 124 in 2025.

Who Pays When an E-Bike Rider Is Hurt?

The party whose negligence or defective product caused the crash pays, through that party’s insurance. In e-bike cases, that list extends well past the driver.

Hypothetical: a Long Beach commuter. Consider a hypothetical rider on a Class 1 e-bike heading east on Ocean Boulevard. A driver turning left out of a parking garage fails to yield and strikes the rider at 18 mph. The rider wore a helmet, stayed within the class speed limit, and rode in the bike lane. The driver’s auto liability policy is the primary source of compensation, and the rider’s own uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage fills the gap if the driver’s limits fall short.

Change two facts and the analysis shifts. If the same rider had used an app to unlock 30 mph assistance, the defense argues the bike fell outside Vehicle Code 312.5 and that excess speed caused the crash. If the battery ignited on impact and caused burns, the manufacturer and the retailer join the case as defendants.

Other responsible parties include:

Public entities that maintain broken pavement, missing signage, or poorly designed bike lanes.

Retailers that sold a Class 3 bike to a rider under 16 in violation of AB 965.

Rental and bike-share operators that failed to maintain brakes, lights, or batteries on fleet bikes.

Parents and guardians who knowingly put an underage child on a Class 3 bike, a fact that defense lawyers raise in any claim involving a young rider.

What Should Riders and Parents Do Now?

The safest response to the 2026 laws is to buy the right class for the rider’s age, keep the bike in its factory configuration, and document everything after any collision.

Match the class to the rider. No rider under 16 belongs on a Class 3 bike, and riders under 18 wear a helmet on every class.

Check the battery certification. Ask the seller for proof that the bike and battery meet the certification standards required under SB 1271, and keep the receipt with the owner’s manual.

Leave speed limits alone. Unlock apps and speed modules create legal exposure for the rider and give the other side an argument against every dollar of an injury claim.

Preserve the bike after a crash. The frame, controller, and battery are evidence. Photograph the scene, collect witness names, request the police report, and see a doctor the same day.

Why Local Representation Matters in Long Beach

Long Beach sits at the center of Southern California’s e-bike boom. Beach paths, dense downtown traffic, and truck routes serving the Port of Long Beach share the same grid, and crash claims from the city move through Los Angeles County Superior Court, including the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse downtown. Knowledge of local roads, police reporting practices, and treating physicians shapes how fast a case moves.

Injured riders are right to ask whether a firm will keep them informed or go quiet after the contract is signed. Former clients answer that question better than any marketing line. Bicycle crash client Javier Duran wrote in his review of The May Firm that “from day one, the expectations were explained, and updates were always provided.” The firm serves Long Beach, Los Angeles County, and Southern California from its office at 111 W. Ocean Boulevard, and it handles bicycle and e-bike claims on contingency, with no fee unless the case wins.

E-Bike Law in 2026

California’s e-bike rules now reach the bike, the battery, the seller, and the software. Riders who stay within their class, wear helmets, and buy certified equipment protect themselves on the road and in any claim that follows. After a crash, the classification of the bike and the condition of its battery become evidence, and preserving both is the first step toward fair compensation.