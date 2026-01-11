California Realtors Push for Broader Homeownership in Response to State Address

The California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) issued a formal response following Governor Gavin Newsom’s State of the State address, urging lawmakers to prioritize policies that expand homeownership opportunities and address California’s ongoing housing affordability challenges.

In its statement, C.A.R. acknowledged the governor’s recognition that housing costs remain one of the most significant economic pressures facing residents across the state. The organization welcomed continued efforts to streamline housing development and increase supply, while stressing that additional action is needed to restore balance to the housing market.

C.A.R. warned that overly restrictive housing policies, including certain rent control measures, could unintentionally limit housing availability, reduce private investment, and slow the return of properties to owner-occupied use. The association argued that sustainable progress depends on practical incentives that support homeownership, particularly for first-time buyers and middle-income families.

Representing more than 200,000 real estate professionals statewide, C.A.R. reiterated its commitment to working with state leaders on market-driven solutions that promote housing stability and long-term economic growth.

The organization concluded that meaningful reform focused on affordability, supply expansion, and access to ownership will be critical to keeping California a viable place to live, work, and invest for future generations.