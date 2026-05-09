6 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views (Real & Cheap)

A video can sit on YouTube for days with barely any traction, and it doesn’t always come down to quality.

I’ve had uploads that were well-edited, had strong titles, and still struggled to get past a few hundred views. What changed things for me wasn’t the content itself, but how the numbers looked at the start.

Once a video shows activity, people treat it differently. That’s why I tested several services that sell YouTube views to see which ones actually help.

Short Answer: UseViral delivers the most balanced YouTube view growth with stable retention and realistic delivery patterns.

Aspect UseViral (Best Overall) SidesMedia ReputationManage Starting Price ~$3.99–$4.99 for 100–500 views ~$2.99–$4.99 entry packages Higher starting cost Package Scale 500 → 100,000+ views 100 → 100,000+ views Smaller controlled packages Delivery Speed Spread over 12–48 hours Starts within minutes Slower multi-day delivery Retention Quality High with low drop rates Good, but varies by speed Strong long-term retention View Type Tier-based (High, Premium, VIP) Fast delivery focused Stability-focused views Best Timing Works well for steady growth Best for new uploads Best for older videos Impact Improves watch credibility over time Boosts early performance fast Keeps metrics consistent Try UseViral Try SidesMedia Try ReputationManage

Key Takeaways

UseViral offers the most balanced view delivery, with steady growth that matches how real videos gain traction

SidesMedia stands out for speed, making it ideal when you need to boost a video right after publishing

View count directly affects first impressions, which can influence clicks and overall engagement

Best results come from combining views with consistency, since regular uploads help turn visibility into long-term growth

6 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views

Here are the 6 best sites for buying YouTube views:

UseViral SidesMedia ReputationManage Media Mister QQTube GetAFollower

Score: 9.7/10

I tested UseViral on a video that had around 1,500 views but stalled quickly, and the difference came from how structured the packages are.

Instead of one option, you get High Quality, Premium, and Influencer (VIP) tiers, which lets you control how strong the boost looks.

Pricing starts at about 250 views for $4.99, 1,000 for $8.99, 5,000 for $28.99, 10,000 for $56.99, and scales up to 100,000 views for $445+, depending on the tier.

Delivery is spread across 12–48 hours, which keeps the growth pattern realistic. I also noticed that the like-to-view ratio improves gradually, making the video feel more credible.

There’s also a 30-day refill guarantee and 24/7 support, which adds stability. If you want structured scaling with predictable results, UseViral stands out.

Features

Tier-based view options (High, Premium, VIP)

Gradual delivery over 12–48 hours

Refill guarantee included

Scales up to 100,000+ views

Score: 9.5/10

SidesMedia felt much more focused on speed, so I tested it on a new upload where early traction mattered. Views started appearing within minutes, which immediately changed how the video looked.

Pricing starts around $2.99–$4.99 for small packages, and scales into 10,000–100,000+ view packages, often reaching $200–$400+ depending on size and quality.

What stood out is the early impact. Within the first 10–30 minutes, the video already looked more active, which can influence how viewers react.

Even after the fast start, delivery continues instead of stopping suddenly. The process is simple and takes less than a minute, with no login required.

If your goal is to push a video early and make it look active fast, SidesMedia is one of the strongest options.

Features

Views start within minutes

Large package scaling (100 → 100K+)

Continuous delivery after initial push

Simple 1-minute checkout

Score: 9.1/10

I tested ReputationManage on a video that already had steady traffic, and the difference came from how controlled everything feels.

Instead of pushing views quickly, delivery is spread over 24–72 hours, which helps the video maintain a natural growth curve.

Pricing is higher compared to basic services, with smaller packages starting above $10+ and scaling into thousands of views depending on volume.

What I noticed is consistency. Views don’t spike suddenly, and they don’t disappear after delivery either.

The growth blends with existing performance, which makes the video look stable over time. This works especially well for videos that already have traction but need stronger numbers.

If you care more about long-term credibility than speed, ReputationManage fits that approach.

Features

Slow, controlled delivery (24–72 hours)

Stable retention with minimal drops

Higher-quality engagement focus

Works well with existing video traffic

4. Media Mister

Score: 8.8/10

Media Mister stood out because of how customizable everything feels.

I tested it on multiple videos, and pricing starts at around $4 for small packages, scaling all the way up to 1,000,000+ views depending on your needs.

What makes it different is flexibility, since you can choose targeting options and adjust delivery speed.

Delivery is gradual, which helps avoid sudden spikes, and views come from real users instead of bots, which improves retention.

There’s also a 60-day retention guarantee, which adds extra reliability.

I found it useful when I wanted more control instead of fixed packages. If you want flexibility and long-term stability, Media Mister is one of the most complete options.

Features

Starts at ~$4 with large scaling options

Up to 1M+ view packages available

60-day retention guarantee

Real user-based view delivery

5. QQTube

Score: 8.6/10

QQTube felt completely different because it uses a credit-based system instead of fixed packages. I tested it by depositing a small amount and then distributing views across multiple videos.

Pricing is extremely low, often starting at around $0.05 per 1,000 views, which makes it one of the cheapest options available.

What stood out is speed. Views can start appearing within seconds, which makes it ideal for quick boosts.

At the same time, delivery can feel aggressive, especially on larger orders, so it works better for testing or short-term pushes.

The platform also supports bulk campaigns, which is useful if you manage multiple videos. If you want ultra-low pricing and maximum speed, QQTube is hard to beat.

Features

Starts at ~$0.05 per 1,000 views

Credit-based system for flexibility

Instant or near-instant delivery

Supports bulk campaigns

6. GetAFollower

Score: 8.3/10

GetAFollower stood out because of its targeting options, so I tested it on a video aimed at a specific audience.

Pricing starts higher than budget services, usually around $5–$10 for small packages, and increases based on targeting and volume, with larger packages reaching thousands of views.

Delivery is gradual over 24–72 hours, which helps maintain a natural growth pattern.

I also noticed that the views felt more consistent compared to cheaper options, which improved how the video looked overall.

The ability to choose audience location makes a difference if you want more relevant traffic. The process is simple and requires only the video link.

If you want more control over who watches your content, GetAFollower offers that flexibility.

Features

Geo-targeted view options

Gradual delivery over 24–72 hours

Higher consistency than budget services

Simple video URL-based ordering

How to Buy YouTube Views

I kept the process simple, but I paid attention to a few details that actually affect how the views get delivered and how the video looks afterward, but choosing a reliable way to buy YouTube views is very important.

Choose Your View Type: Some services offer different tiers like High Quality, Premium, or even VIP views. Higher tiers usually cost more but come with better retention and more stable delivery.

Some services offer different tiers like High Quality, Premium, or even VIP views. Higher tiers usually cost more but come with better retention and more stable delivery. Pick the Right Amount: Don’t just guess. If your video has 1,000 views, adding 10,000 instantly can look off. I usually match the order to the current performance so the growth stays believable.

Add Your Video Link: You only need the YouTube URL, not your account details. This keeps the process secure and fast.

You only need the YouTube URL, not your account details. This keeps the process secure and fast. Select Delivery Speed: Some platforms let you choose between fast or gradual delivery. I prefer gradual over 12–48 hours because it blends better with real traffic.

Some platforms let you choose between fast or gradual delivery. I prefer gradual over 12–48 hours because it blends better with real traffic. Complete the Order: Checkout usually takes under a minute, with options like card, PayPal, or crypto depending on the service.

Checkout usually takes under a minute, with options like card, PayPal, or crypto depending on the service. Track the Delivery: Good services show progress in real time, so you can see views increase instead of appearing all at once.

How I Chose These Services

I didn’t just look at pricing or promises. I tested each platform on real videos and focused on how the views behaved over time, not just how fast they arrived.

View Retention

I paid close attention to how long the views actually stayed. Some services inflate numbers quickly, but those views drop off or don’t reflect real watch behavior.

The better platforms delivered views that stayed consistent after completion, which helped maintain a stable count.

That stability matters because sudden drops make videos look manipulated instead of naturally growing.

Delivery Pattern

I focused on how views were added over time, not just the total number. Services that delivered everything in a short burst didn’t perform well in testing.

The stronger platforms spread views across 12–72 hours, which made the growth curve look more natural.

A smooth increase helped the video blend in with normal traffic instead of standing out in a negative way.

Scaling Flexibility

I tested both small and large packages to see how each service handled different volumes. Some platforms work fine for 500 views but break down when scaling to 10,000+ views.

The better options handled both ends smoothly, which makes them more reliable if you plan to grow multiple videos over time.

Real-Time Impact

I checked how quickly each service affected how a video looks to new viewers. Early engagement matters, especially in the first hour after uploading.

Some platforms delivered views within minutes, which improved first impressions, while others focused on slower delivery.

I included both types, but only if the results stayed consistent after the initial push.

Ease of Reuse

I also looked at how easy it is to use the service multiple times. Platforms that require extra steps or complicated setup slow everything down.

The best ones let you place an order in under a minute using just a video link, which makes it easy to repeat the process across multiple uploads.

Final Thoughts

Buying YouTube views helped me get past that slow start where videos sit unnoticed.

I tested several services, and UseViral, SidesMedia, and the others on this list all offer different ways to improve how a video looks.

Some focus on speed, while others focus on steady growth. What matters most is choosing the right approach for your video.

A higher view count makes content feel more active, but consistency still plays a big role.

If you keep uploading and use these services the right way, they can support your growth and help your videos get more attention over time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can buying YouTube views help revive an old video?

Yes, I tested this on videos that stopped getting traffic, and it helped refresh their appearance.

A higher view count made them look active again, which encouraged new viewers to click and watch instead of skipping them.

Do views affect how people judge a video’s quality?

Yes, people often judge a video before watching it. I noticed that higher view counts made my videos feel more worth watching, even when the content stayed the same.

First impressions play a bigger role than most expect.

Can I choose when the views start?

Some services start instantly, while others begin gradually after a short delay.

I preferred platforms that let views roll out over time, since that made the growth look more natural and less forced.

Is it better to spread views across multiple videos?

I got better results when I focused on one video at a time.

Concentrating views on a single upload made it look stronger, while spreading them too thin didn’t have the same impact.

Do YouTube views affect channel credibility?

Yes, I noticed that videos with higher views made my channel feel more established overall.

Even if someone checks only one video, those numbers influence how they see the entire channel.

Can I combine views with other services?

Yes, I tested combining views with likes and subscribers, and it made a noticeable difference.

A balanced mix of engagement helps your videos look more complete instead of relying on just one metric.

What happens after the views are delivered?

After delivery, the video keeps its higher count, and that changes how new viewers react.

I noticed that my videos continued to get more natural views over time, once they already looked more active.