YouTube’s algorithm uses the like-to-view ratio as one of its earliest signals for deciding whether a video deserves wider distribution.

I spent several weeks testing providers where you can buy YouTube likes across channels in different niches, tracking whether likes held, how delivery patterns looked in YouTube Studio, and whether any meaningful algorithmic lift followed. Most services fell short. These five held up.

Key Takeaways

SidesMedia’s three-tier structure lets creators match quality to their exact goal – from basic social proof to influencer-grade engagement that holds under scrutiny.

Media Mister is the only service on this list offering likes across five YouTube content types: standard videos, Shorts, community posts, comment likes, and automatic recurring plans.

GetAFollower covers likes for standard videos, Shorts, comments, community posts, and replies with country targeting.

Buzzoid’s six-month retention guarantee is the longest protection window on this list for YouTube likes, significantly longer than the standard 30-day coverage most services offer.

Best Sites to Buy YouTube Likes

Here are the 5 best sites to buy YouTube likes right now:

SidesMedia UseViral Media Mister GetAFollower Buzzoid

The services below each approach delivery differently, and that difference matters depending on whether you need fast social proof, long-term retention, or format-specific targeting.

Score: 9.4/10

SidesMedia gives creators the clearest tier separation available for YouTube likes. High Quality covers accounts with genuine profiles for basic social proof. Premium delivers near-zero drop-off for creators who need likes to hold long-term. Influencer is the VIP tier for channels where brand partners or sponsors will look closely at engagement metrics.

Delivery runs through a drip-feed schedule that keeps the like count rising naturally, with no sudden spikes that flag YouTube’s systems.

All three tiers are backed by a 30-day refill guarantee, 24/7 support, and URL-only checkout. no password ever required. Operating since 2013 and trusted by 400,000+ creators, it remains one of the most consistently referenced services across 2026 independent roundups.

Why Choose SidesMedia:

Three distinct quality tiers matched to different channel goals – social proof, retention, or brand-partner credibility

Drip-feed delivery with 30-day refill guarantee across all tiers

400,000+ creators served since 2013 with zero reported channel bans

24/7 support and 1-minute checkout requiring only a video URL

Score: 9.1/10

UseViral’s YouTube likes service mirrors SidesMedia’s tier structure: High Quality, Premium, and Influencer, with identical pricing at every package level.

The differentiation is in how views are driven: UseViral promotes content through a broad network of partner sites, apps, and communities, meaning the engagement arrives with varied traffic source attribution rather than from a single origin.

Delivery is gradual across all tiers, and the 1-minute checkout is among the fastest on this list. The platform also covers YouTube views, comments, watch hours, and subscribers from the same dashboard, useful for creators managing multiple metrics at once.

Why Choose UseViral:

Views routed through a broad partner network produce more naturally distributed engagement attribution

Three quality tiers with transparent per-package pricing and no hidden fees

Full YouTube ecosystem: views, subscribers, comments, and watch hours all available

Consistent 30-day refill guarantee with 24/7 support and SSL-secured checkout

3. Media Mister

Score: 8.8/10

Media Mister is the only provider on this list offering likes across five YouTube content types from a single platform: standard videos, Shorts, community posts, comment likes, and automatic recurring plans that run on each new upload without needing to place a fresh order each time.

Country targeting covers major markets including the USA, UK, India, Brazil, France, and Germany, one of the deepest geographic selections for YouTube likes available. That targeting is especially valuable for channels building an audience in a specific region or for brands where advertiser demographics need to align with real viewer geography.

Every order includes a free YouTube likes trial option, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a 60-day retention warranty.

Why Choose Media Mister:

Five YouTube content types covered: standard, Shorts, community posts, comment likes, and automatic plans

Country targeting across major global markets for geo-relevant engagement

Free YouTube likes trial available before committing to a paid package

30-day refund + 60-day retention warranty

4. GetAFollower

Score: 8.3/10

GetAFollower covers more YouTube like formats at the budget end of this list than any other service: standard videos, Shorts, comments, community posts, and reply likes, all available from the same platform.

That breadth means creators running a full content strategy across multiple formats don’t need to switch services depending on what they’re promoting.

Country targeting covers the USA, UK, France, Germany, India, and Australia, with drip-feed delivery spreading orders across several days to keep growth looking natural.

The 60-day retention warranty matched with a 30-day money-back guarantee provides solid dual protection, and live chat plus email support is responsive during business hours. Operating since 2011.

Why Choose GetAFollower:

Widest format coverage at this price point, standard, Shorts, comments, community posts, and reply likes

Country targeting across six major markets for audience-aligned engagement

30-day refund + 60-day retention warranty on all orders

Operating since 2011 with a consistent delivery track record across independent reviews

5. Buzzoid

Score: 7.9/10

Buzzoid’s defining feature for YouTube likes is its six-month retention guarantee. Most services cap replacement coverage at 30 days.

Buzzoid will replace any dropped likes for free for six months after delivery, which makes it a strong fit for creators who want their engagement to hold on videos they plan to actively promote over a longer campaign window.

Packages run from 10 to 20,000 likes across High Quality and Premium tiers, with delivery starting within hours of purchase. 24/7 support handles all order questions, and checkout takes under 60 seconds. Operating since 2012 with millions of YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok customers served.

One honest note: some independent reviews covering Buzzoid’s non-YouTube services (specifically Instagram followers) found retention issues. The YouTube-specific likes service carries its own six-month guarantee and is cited separately by multiple reviewers as reliable, but starting with a smaller test order before scaling is worth considering.

Why Choose Buzzoid:

Six-month retention guarantee

Packages from 10 to 20,000 likes with sub-60-second ordering

Two quality tiers with delivery starting within hours of purchase

Operating since 2012 with 24/7 support and 30-day money-back policy

How YouTube Likes Signal Trust to First-Time Visitors

Most creators focus on view counts as the primary social proof metric. Likes carry a different and more specific weight, they represent an active decision. A view happens passively. A like requires a viewer to stop and do something deliberate.

When a new visitor lands on a video with a healthy like count relative to its views, the psychological signal is clear: real people watched this and thought it was worth acknowledging. That assessment happens in under three seconds and directly influences the click-through decision on related and suggested videos.

For the algorithm, likes contribute to the engagement ratio YouTube tracks per impression. A video that consistently earns likes from its views is telling YouTube the content satisfies viewers, which feeds into recommendation priority. This is why matching like count proportionally to view count matters more than raw like volume alone.

When Buying YouTube Likes Actually Makes a Difference

Buying YouTube likes produces the strongest results in specific situations, and minimal impact in others.

It works best on videos with existing real view traffic but low engagement ratios. If a video already draws organic clicks but lacks likes, a targeted batch can bring the ratio into a more credible range and help YouTube identify the content as worth promoting further.

It works least well on videos with no organic reach at all. Likes sitting on a video with 12 views and no thumbnail strategy don’t move the algorithm, there’s no baseline of real engagement for purchased likes to amplify.

The sweet spot is using likes as a ratio correction on content that already has traction, or as a launch signal on a new video within the first 24–48 hours of publishing when YouTube is actively deciding how widely to distribute it.

Final Thoughts

Likes are one of the quickest credibility signals a new viewer reads before deciding whether to watch. When the content is strong and the timing is right, knowing where to buy YouTube likes can give your videos the early engagement push they need to move through YouTube’s recommendation system.

SidesMedia and UseViral are the most reliable all-around picks. Media Mister wins on format depth and geo-targeting. GetAFollower covers the most content types at a budget-friendly price. Buzzoid offers the longest protection window for creators running longer campaign cycles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I buy YouTube likes for YouTube Shorts specifically?

Yes. Media Mister and GetAFollower both offer Shorts-specific like packages. SidesMedia and UseViral currently cover standard video likes only.

Does buying likes affect my video’s dislike ratio?

No. YouTube hid public dislike counts in 2021. Only the creator can see dislikes in YouTube Studio, so purchasing likes has no visible effect on the dislike side of the ratio.

Should my like count match my view count proportionally?

A healthy like-to-view ratio typically sits between 4–10% for most niches. Ordering likes that push the ratio well above 20% on a low-view video can look unnatural. Match your purchase to your current view count.

Can I buy likes for multiple videos in one order?

Most services process one video URL per order. Media Mister’s automatic plan option allows recurring delivery across multiple uploads, which is the closest alternative to a multi-video single order.

Will bought likes help my video rank in YouTube search?

Indirectly. Likes contribute to the overall engagement signal YouTube considers for search placement, but they carry less direct ranking weight than watch time and click-through rate. The secondary effect, improved social proof attracting more organic clicks is where the search benefit typically comes from.

Can I buy YouTube likes for older videos that have already peaked?

Yes, and it can be effective for evergreen content that still receives search traffic. Adding likes to an older video can refresh its engagement ratio and signal to YouTube that the content is still relevant, occasionally triggering renewed recommendation activity.