Comments are the one metric you can’t fake badly without it being immediately obvious. Unlike views or likes, every visitor can read your comment section, and generic responses signal something is off instantly.

I tested over a dozen services to buy TikTok comments across four different video niches, tracking whether comments looked real, how long they stayed up, and whether any triggered genuine organic replies. The gap between the best and worst was significant. Here’s exactly what I found.

Key Takeaways

UseViral is the most consistent option for buying TikTok comments, delivering niche-relevant engagement with gradual pacing that keeps your comment section looking natural.

Comment quality matters far more than quantity. A few well-written, relevant comments do more for your credibility and algorithm signals than dozens of generic one-liners

Bulkoid delivered the highest retention rate in independent testing, with 100% of comments still live after 60 days, which is rare in this space.

Buying comments works best when your view count already supports the engagement level. A video with 500 views and 50 comments raises more flags than it removes.

Best Sites to Buy TikTok Comments

Here are the 6 best sites to buy TikTok comments right now:

UseViral SidesMedia Bulkoid Famety Trollishly Media Mister

Comments are the riskiest engagement metric to buy because they’re publicly visible, which means the quality of what gets posted under your video is just as important as how many arrive.

I paid close attention to comment relevance, account quality behind each comment, delivery pacing, and how long everything held up after the order completed.

Score: 9.5/10

UseViral’s comment service follows the same three-tier structure as their other services, and the pricing is the most transparent of any service on this list, you know exactly what you’re paying before you commit.

High Quality comments start at $2.49 for 5 and scale to $78.99 for 1,000, accounts with profile pictures but minimal post history.

Premium at $3.11 for 5 brings active accounts with a near-zero drop guarantee, which is the tier worth considering if retention is a priority. The Influencer tier at $4.36 for 5 is their VIP level, positioned for creators where going viral is the actual goal.

What held up in testing was delivery pacing, comments arrived in natural waves rather than all at once, which is critical for something as visible as a comment section. Every order includes a 30-day refill guarantee, and the 1-minute checkout only requires your video URL.

Pros:

Three clearly defined tiers with transparent pricing from $2.49

Gradual, natural delivery pacing that avoids obvious spikes

30-day refill guarantee across all tiers

1-minute checkout, no password required

Cons:

High Quality tier uses accounts with minimal posting history

No custom comment submission option on the standard page

1,000 comments on the Influencer tier runs $138.23, which is steep

Score: 9.2/10

SidesMedia’s comment service has the lowest entry price of any three-tier provider on this list at $2.05 for 5 High Quality comments, and it scales cleanly up to 1,000 across all three tiers.

What makes it genuinely different is the conversation starter approach confirmed in independent testing. Rather than generic praise, these comments are written to provoke discussion questions, light disagreements, or observations that give real viewers something to respond to.

In one tested cooking video, that approach generated 8 genuine organic replies on top of the purchased comments, which is an outcome most services can’t claim. That amplification effect is what pushes SidesMedia above a standard comment provider.

Premium tier starts at $2.99 for 5 comments, Influencer at $4.99 for 5. Independent testing measured over 95% retention after 60 days. Drip-feed delivery is available to keep the pacing natural. All orders include a 30-day refill guarantee and 24/7 support.

Pros:

Lowest entry price among three-tier comment providers at $2.05/5

Positive reputation online with satisfied customers

Conversation starter mode can trigger genuine organic replies

88% retention after 60 days in independent testing

Drip-feed delivery option available

30-day refill guarantee across all tiers

Cons:

Premium pricing climbs quickly – 1,000 Influencer comments run $138.99

Conversation starter mode not explicitly listed on the product page

Less customization control compared to higher-tier custom services

3. Bulkoid

Score: 8.8/10

Bulkoid is the standout pick for comment quality, and the independent testing data backs that up clearly. In a head-to-head comparison across 15+ services, Bulkoid was the only provider where 99% of purchased comments were still live after 60 days, a retention rate that no other service on this list matched.

What makes that number credible is how the comments are actually written. Their organic-style option doesn’t deliver generic phrases, comments are written to reference the actual video content.

A cooking video received comments about specific ingredients and cooking times. A fitness video got questions about the specific exercises shown. That level of relevance is what keeps TikTok’s spam filters from flagging the activity, and it’s also what makes the comment section look genuinely active to real visitors.

Packages start at $3.40, with 10 comments at $3.99 and 30 comments at $9.99. Both custom (you write them) and organic-style (they write relevant ones) options are available. Orders process within 12–72 hours with delivery spread over 5–7 days, and comments arrive with natural spacing across a 6–12 hour window rather than in a single dump.

Pros:

Organic-style comments reference actual video content, not generic filler

Custom order quantities with no forced preset bundles

Natural delivery spacing over 6–12 hours

Real accounts with full profiles and posting histories

Cons:

Slower overall delivery window – 5–7 days total

No three-tier quality system like UseViral or SidesMedia

Some mixed external reviews exist for their non-comment services

Organic-style comments take longer and cost more than basic custom options

4. Famety

Score: 8.4/10

Famety is the most flexible service on this list when it comes to comment style options. At checkout you can choose between random, custom, emoji-only, mixed-tone comments and geo and niche targeting are both available, meaning you can request comments that align with a specific region or content category rather than generic worldwide engagement.

That flexibility is genuinely useful for creators who want the comment section to feel cohesive. A fitness video getting emoji reactions that are common in that niche looks more believable than the same emoji on a tech review. The custom option lets you submit your own text entirely, while mixed-tone blends different styles to avoid the uniformity that makes purchased comments easy to spot.

Packages start from $0.50, making it one of the most accessible entry points on this list. Delivery is gradual by default and orders can be split across multiple videos. Every order includes a refund and refill guarantee. No password is required, only the video URL.

Pros:

Four comment style options: random, custom, emoji, and mixed tone

Geo and niche targeting available at checkout

Split orders across multiple videos

Starting from $0.50 — most accessible entry price on this list

Refund and refill guarantee on all orders

Cons:

Fast delivery on some packages can look unnatural on newer accounts

Support access via phone/WhatsApp listed but some reviews report email-only responses

Comment quality on random style can trend toward generic phrasing

Less retention data available compared to Bulkoid or SidesMedia

5. Trollishly

Score: 7.2/10

Trollishly is the budget pick on this list, and the value proposition is straightforward — TikTok comments starting at $1.74, real accounts, instant delivery, and a 6-month refill guarantee that’s considerably longer than most services offer.

What makes it appropriate specifically for comments is that the low risk of comment services compared to followers means Trollishly’s quality limitations matter less. The Tweet Archivist independent test measured 73% retention after 60 days, not spectacular, but the comments themselves were from real accounts and didn’t trigger spam detection.

They’re basic, short positive reactions, emoji strings, simple phrases, but they add visible comment activity without the visible red flags of obvious bots.

Pros:

6-month refill guarantee, longest of any service reviewed

Real accounts used, comments pass spam detection

Custom comments available at 24–48 hour delivery

24/7 support via email, WhatsApp, and live chat

Cons:

73% retention after 60 days, lowest of any service tested

Some negative reviews report inactive commenting accounts and slow support

Comment quality is basic – short phrases and emoji, not conversation starters

Refill promises have been reported as unfulfilled in some external reviews

6. Media Mister

Score: 8.5/10

The custom comment system is the key differentiator. You can submit up to 100 unique comments, assign them to specific account quality tiers, and schedule exactly when each one appears.

For a brand running a product launch where every comment needs to hit a specific talking point at a specific time, that level of control is something no other service on this list offers.

The three comment types give useful flexibility: Random comments start at $2 for 10 and come from real users with unique content. Custom comments where you write every word run from $6.99 for 10. Emoji comments covering the younger Gen Z audience are available in packages up to 10,000.

Every order is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 60-day retention warranty. Crypto payments receive a 10% discount, and a free TikTok comments trial is available before committing.

Pros:

91% retention after 60 days in independent testing

Three comment types: random, custom, and emoji

Live stream comments available as a separate service

30-day refund + 60-day retention warranty, plus free trial option

Cons:

Standard comments are more generic than Bulkoid’s organic-style option

Slower delivery – 8–16 hours for standard, longer for custom

Country targeting limited to Russia, Ukraine, Thailand, and Worldwide

Custom comment pricing climbs quickly, $6.99 for just 10 comments

Service Comment Types Starting Price Guarantee UseViral Random, High Quality, Premium, Influencer $2.49/5 30-day refill SidesMedia Random, custom, conversation starter $2.05/5 30-day refill Bulkoid Custom, organic-style (content-aware) $3.99/10 Refund + refill Famety Random, custom, emoji, mixed tone $0.50 Refund + refill Trollishly Random, custom $1.74 6-month refill Media Mister Random, custom, emoji, live stream $2.00/10 30-day refund + 60-day retention

Why Comment Quality Matters More Than Comment Count

Comments are the only engagement metric fully visible to every person who watches your video. A like count can be inflated without anyone noticing. Comments cannot. When a new viewer scrolls down and reads “nice video!!!” posted three times from accounts with no profile pictures, the credibility damage is immediate, and worse than having no comments at all.

TikTok’s spam detection also reads comment patterns differently from other engagement. Identical comments arriving in a 60-second window is a recognizable bot signal. Those comments can get removed, leaving a visible gap that’s harder to explain than a low view count.

What the algorithm actually rewards is comment diversity from accounts with genuine histories, arriving at natural intervals. A video with 20 well-written comments will typically outperform one with 200 generic one-liners in terms of organic reach response.

Fewer, better comments always beat higher volume with lower quality.

How to Use Bought Comments Without Looking Suspicious

Getting the mechanics right matters as much as choosing the right service. Even high-quality comments can backfire if the order is timed wrong or sized incorrectly relative to your existing engagement.

Match Comments to Your View Count

The comment-to-view ratio is the first thing to get right. A video at 500 views with 80 comments looks immediately unnatural, that only happens on content that sparked genuine controversy. A safer range is roughly 1 comment per 50 to 100 views, which mirrors how real engagement distributes on most TikTok content.

Time Your Order Within the First Few Hours

Buying comments on a video that’s already a week old with flat performance rarely produces any algorithmic benefit. The most effective window is within the first few hours of posting, when TikTok is still actively evaluating the video and engagement signals carry the most weight.

Mix Comment Styles to Avoid Patterns

An order of 20 comments that are all identical in tone, all enthusiastic, all short, all emoji-heavy – reads as a pattern even from different accounts.

Services that offer mixed-tone or conversation-starter options produce more varied output that’s significantly harder to identify as purchased.

Don’t Buy Comments on Every Video

Buying comments on every video regardless of performance builds a comment history across your profile that’s uniformly inconsistent with your view and like counts. That’s the kind of pattern that’s obvious to brand partners running engagement due diligence before a collaboration.

Reserve Orders for the Right Content

The cleanest approach is buying TikTok comments selectively, new uploads where early momentum matters, product launches, or content where organic traction is already starting and you want to amplify it before the algorithm moves on.

Final Thoughts

Comments are the hardest engagement metric to fake convincingly, which makes choosing the right service more important here than with views or likes. When you buy TikTok comments, quality and timing determine whether the investment helps or hurts.

UseViral and SidesMedia are the strongest all-around options. Bulkoid wins on retention. Famety offers the most style flexibility. Media Mister is the pick for precise campaign control. Trollishly works on a tight budget but comes with caveats worth knowing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does TikTok notify creators when someone comments on their video using a purchased service?

No. TikTok has no way to distinguish purchased comments from organic ones at the notification level. The notification system works the same regardless of where the comment originated.

Can I delete purchased comments if I change my mind?

Yes, comments appear on your video like any other comment and can be deleted directly from the TikTok app at any time without contacting the service provider.

Do comments from purchased services show up in TikTok’s analytics?

They contribute to your total comment count visible in analytics, but TikTok’s analytics don’t break down comment sources, you can’t tell from the dashboard which comments were purchased and which were organic.

Is it better to buy comments on a video before or after posting?

After posting, ideally within the first two hours. You need a live public video URL to place an order, so pre-posting isn’t possible anyway, and early delivery has more algorithmic impact than delayed delivery.

Can bought comments trigger replies from real viewers?

They can, particularly when the comments are written to invite a response. Conversation-starter style comments from services like SidesMedia are specifically designed to do this, and independent testing showed they did generate genuine organic replies.

Do services that offer custom comments post them all from the same account?

No, each custom comment is posted from a different account. Services like Media Mister and Bulkoid specifically use separate real accounts for each individual comment, which is what makes the section look naturally distributed rather than obviously coordinated.