Many people think buying YouTube views is only for creators trying to look popular overnight. That is not how most serious creators use it today. For new channels, music videos, Shorts, and fresh uploads, the real challenge is getting people to notice the video in the first place. A video with no views can be easy to skip, even when the content is good.

The goal is not to replace organic growth. It is to create early social proof so new viewers are more likely to click, watch, and take the video seriously. When paired with strong content, buying views can help a video overcome the slow-start stage.

The real question is not just where to buy views. It is the site’s deliver quality views, clear pricing, safe ordering, reliable support, and buyer protection. This guide reviews the best sites to buy YouTube views based on those factors.

Quick Summary

Media Mister is the best site to buy YouTube views because it offers targeted real users, gradual delivery, public URL-only setup, and a 60-day refill warranty.

7 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views in 2026

1. Media Mister – Overall Best Choice For Real YouTube Views

Media Mister’s affordable YouTube views stand out because the service gives creators more control, more package choice, and a safer way to build early traction. It is a strong fit for new channels, music video launches, YouTube Shorts, long-form videos, and brands that want to reach new audiences across social media platforms.

Media Mister has worked in the social media growth space since 2012 and now supports growth across 60+ distinct platforms, which gives it a longer track record than many newer providers.

Why Choose Media Mister YouTube Views

Its YouTube views service is more flexible than a basic view package. Buyers can choose Standard views, High Retention views, Live Stream views, Google Ads views, TrueView Video Discovery Ads, Shorts views, or Automatic packages. That matters because not every YouTube goal is the same. A creator trying to push a new Short needs a different setup than an artist promoting a music video or a channel trying to build steady watch time.

The buying process keeps things simple and private. Select the view type, choose the quantity, add country targeting when needed, paste the public video link, and complete checkout. No password is required.

Country targeting covers more than 90 regions, so buyers can focus on a real audience instead of sending views from random locations. Automatic options also let creators control pacing, delays, and expiry settings for new videos.

Media Mister also adds trust through visible proof and buyer-friendly safeguards. It has been listed in recent roundups by AZ Big Media and The Collegian as the best site to buy YouTube views. Its free services hub includes Free YouTube Views for small trials.

Plans and Pricing

500 Standard YouTube Views – $6, delivery in 2-3 days

1,000 Standard YouTube Views – $11, delivery in 3-4 days

1,000 YouTube Shorts Views – $17, delivery in 2-3 days

Pros

Gradual delivery keeps the view count moving in a steady pattern.

60-day refill warranty helps protect purchased views.

30-day money-back guarantee covers eligible non-delivery.

Country targeting helps reach relevant new viewers.

URL-only ordering keeps account access private.

Coupon codes are available for all services.

A 60-day refill guarantee gives more confidence.

Free YouTube views are available, allowing users to try before they pay.

10% extra off on all crypto payments

Cons

No phone support is available.

What Buyers Say

Media Mister shows a 4.9/5 rating for its YouTube views service. One buyer praised high retention views for helping a music video gain ranking momentum and organic subscribers. Another review said a 1,000-view order arrived smoothly and made the video look more credible. A third buyer liked that the order held without drops, while another praised the team for quick delivery and strong quality.

Payments & Support

Media Mister accepts major cards such as Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, Diners Club, and China UnionPay. Digital wallets include Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Crypto is available through CoinPayments, including BTC, ETH, BNB, DOGE, LTC, SOL, and XRP, with a 10% discount at checkout for crypto payments. Support is available through live chat and email.

GetAFollower’s YouTube views offer creators another trusted way to build video visibility through a simple ordering process. The service works for YouTube videos, YouTube Shorts, and all who want a stronger YouTube presence without sharing account access. GetAFollower has been active since 2011 and supports growth across 60+ social media platforms. Its YouTube views service includes Standard Views, Google Ads Views, TrueView Video Discovery Ads, and more.

The order process is easy. Choose the package, paste the public video link, select the right option, and complete payment. No password is required. The service also supports country-based targeting on selected packages, which helps creators reach new audiences in key locations. Drip-feed delivery helps the view count grow in a more natural pattern.

Plans and Pricing

2,500 Standard YouTube Views – $21, delivery in 4-6 days

5,000 Standard YouTube Views – $40, delivery in 6-8 days

10,000 Standard YouTube Views – $78, delivery in 5-7 days

Pros

Drip-feed delivery helps views arrive at a steady pace.

No password is needed for ordering.

Supports YouTube Shorts, Google Ads Views, and TrueView options.

Country targeting is available on selected packages.

Cons

Larger orders may take longer to complete.

Support channels are online only.

What Buyers Say

GetAFollower shows a 4.9/5 rating for its YouTube views service. One buyer liked the steady delivery and said the views helped a new video gain early traction. Another review praised the simple order process and clean setup. A third buyer noted that the views arrived as expected and helped the video look more active. Several reviews also highlight responsive customer support and reliable delivery.

3. Views4You

Views4You is a useful option for creators who want a simple way to increase YouTube video views. The platform offers Regular Views, Fast Views, and Ads Views, which gives buyers a few choices based on campaign goals. It also supports related YouTube growth services such as subscribers, likes, watch hours, and comments. The order flow is direct, so creators can add a video link and choose a package without a complex setup. Media Mister remains stronger for targeting depth, package variety, and long-term channel growth.

4. Buzzoid

Buzzoid is a well-known name for social media growth and offers YouTube views through a fast, easy checkout process. Its packages suit creators who want to lift the view count on new videos, Shorts, or older content that needs fresh activity. The platform keeps ordering simple by asking for a public video link instead of account access. Buzzoid is a good pick for quick visibility, while Media Mister is the better overall choice for buyers who want more service types, targeting options, and stronger delivery control.

5. MySocialFollowing

MySocialFollowing gives buyers clear YouTube views packages with visible pricing and several quantity choices. It can work well for creators who want to test a smaller package first or spread views across more than one video through larger plans. The service focuses on high retention views, which can help support watch time and make YouTube content look more active. It is a practical option for straightforward orders, but Media Mister offers more advanced targeting, stronger package variety, and wider social media growth support.

6. Artist Push

Artist Push is a good fit for musicians, artists, and labels that want more attention on a music video. Its YouTube promotion services are built around music-first campaigns, so it suits creators releasing singles, clips, or visual content tied to a track. The platform offers real YouTube views with a simple buying process and clear delivery expectations. Artist Push works well for music promotion, while Media Mister is better for broader YouTube growth across Shorts, live streams, long-form videos, and multiple audience goals.

7. Twicsy

Twicsy is another simple option for buying YouTube views, especially for creators who want a quick setup and a wide range of package sizes. The platform promotes fast delivery, no password ordering, and live support, which makes it easy for new buyers to understand. It can help new videos gain social proof and attract more attention from YouTube users. Twicsy is useful for fast visibility, but Media Mister stands out for better control, targeting, refill support, and full YouTube growth coverage.

How These Sites Were Selected

View Quality

The best services need to deliver views from actual people and real accounts. High quality views matter because YouTube content needs watch activity, not empty numbers. Good providers focus on natural pacing and stable delivery.

Safety and Setup

A safe order should only need a public video link. No buyer should share a YouTube password. This protects the YouTube channel and keeps account control with the creator.

Delivery Style

Fast delivery can help, but a steady pattern looks cleaner. Gradual delivery supports organic engagement because the view count grows over time. This matters for both new channels and larger campaigns.

Pricing Clarity

Transparent pricing helps buyers compare value. Hidden fees make planning harder. Reputable providers show package sizes, timelines, and payment method choices before checkout.

Guarantees

Refund and refill rules matter when buying views. A clear guarantee gives buyers a path if views drop or delivery fails. Media Mister scores well here because it publishes both refund and refill support.

Customer Support

Good customer support helps with order setup, pacing questions, and delivery updates. Live chat and email are the most useful options. A support team also adds trust when buying from social media growth services.

Customer Satisfaction Scores Across Platforms

Platform NPS Score Media Mister 9.5/10 GetAFollower 9.0/10 Views4you 8.6/10 Buzzoid 8.4/10 My Social Following 8.0/10 Artist Push 7.9/10 Twicys 7.8/10

Note: The NPS score is calculated by analyzing user reviews and ratings. It compares the number of users who give high scores, neutral scores, and low scores to estimate overall customer satisfaction.

Benefits of Buying YouTube Views

More Social Proof

A higher view count can make a video look worth watching. This helps new viewers feel more confident before clicking. Social proof is especially useful for new videos with low early numbers.

Better First Push

Purchased views can give a video an initial boost. That early motion may help content appear stronger in search results and recommendation feeds. Strong content still matters most.

More Watch Time Potential

High retention views can support watch time when people watching stay longer. Watch hours matter for growth and monetization goals. Purchased views should support, not replace, real audience building.

Stronger Brand Presence

A visible YouTube presence helps creators, brands, and musicians look active. This can support trust across other social media platforms. It also helps when sharing content through social media campaigns.

Faster Testing

Buying views can help test which videos attract new audiences. Creators can compare view count, watch time, and organic views after the boost. This helps plan better YouTube growth over time.

How to Buy YouTube Views Safely

Choose reputable YouTube views providers with clear terms. Pick a package that matches the video goal. Use a public video link only. Avoid private videos or unclear pages. Choose gradual delivery when available. Track watch time, organic viewers, and engagement. Keep publishing quality videos for lasting growth.

FAQ

What is the best site to buy YouTube views?

Media Mister is the best site to buy YouTube views because it offers targeted views, gradual delivery, and a 60-day refill warranty.

Can buying views violate YouTube’s terms?

Buying views can conflict with YouTube’s terms when low-quality methods are used, so choose reputable providers that use real users and safe pacing.

Do purchased views help the YouTube Partner Program requirements?

Purchased views may support visibility, but real watch hours and organic engagement are still needed for YouTube Partner Program requirements.

Are high retention views better?

High retention views are useful because they focus on people watching longer, which can support watch time.

How many views should a new channel buy?

A new channel should start small, test results, and scale only when the video keeps attracting new viewers.

Do YouTube Shorts need different views?

YouTube Shorts can benefit from Shorts-specific packages because short-form videos use a different discovery pattern.

Final Thoughts

Buying YouTube views can give a video an early lift. The best results come from choosing a service with clear pricing, safe ordering, gradual delivery, helpful support, and options that match the goal of the video.

It is also important to keep the focus on quality content. Views can support social proof, but strong titles, thumbnails, regular uploads, and real audience interest are what build long-term channel growth. For creators who want a balanced option with targeting, refill protection, and different YouTube view types, Media Mister is worth considering.